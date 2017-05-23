Kpop Post: Sistar's Goodbye, Highlight,LOOΠΔ...
Starship released a video regarding SISTAR's disbandment, previous to their last release on May 31st
Highlight- Calling You teaser
LOOΠΔ/Kim Lip- "Eclipse"
24K-Only You Teaser
New boygroup A.C.E- Cactus
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/I90A4viPH1
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/QuzgvfQTxA
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/_qJEoSa3Ie
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/BwLcM0vcO5
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/-VYJKjyRji
i really hope SISTAR's comeback is not a boring ballad :c
the 2/3 unit is already interesting!
And Sistar is just.....beyond being legendary bop makers they have always been super outspoken, funny, protective of younger girls and unapologetically themselves. I'm sure all 4 will be fine but I will very much miss them.