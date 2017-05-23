gyun

Kpop Post: Sistar's Goodbye, Highlight,LOOΠΔ...

Starship released a video regarding SISTAR's disbandment, previous to their last release on May 31st



Highlight- Calling You teaser


LOOΠΔ/Kim Lip- "Eclipse"


24K-Only You Teaser


New boygroup A.C.E- Cactus



Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/I90A4viPH1I
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/QuzgvfQTxA4
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/_qJEoSa3Ie0
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/BwLcM0vcO5w
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/-VYJKjyRjik

i really hope SISTAR's comeback is not a boring ballad :c
