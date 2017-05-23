Kpop Post: Sistar's Goodbye, Highlight,LOOΠΔ...

sistar better serve one last summer bop before disbanding...but it looks like they're doing one of those ~sad goodbye ballads~ instead UGH Reply

the 2/3 unit is already interesting!



And Sistar is just.....beyond being legendary bop makers they have always been super outspoken, funny, protective of younger girls and unapologetically themselves. I'm sure all 4 will be fine but I will very much miss them. Reply

Kim lip is my fave loona girl so far the song and vid are so good *kris Jenner voice* you're doing amazing sweetie Reply

awww damn this disbandment is one of the few that's actually gotten me a lil sad. they were the first (and tbh only) kpop group i followed intensely ;_______; Reply

I was too late for the other post so I'll say this here too: Sistar going before Secret is like the irony of the century. Reply

Sistar going down before miss A even confirm a disbandment tho... Reply

I loved sistar. ;____; Reply

really enjoying the loona song! Reply

