Cartoon Network to air DC SUPER HERO GIRLS Animated Show

"The world may know them as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl, but not-so-typical teenagers Diana, Kara and Barbara, alongside their Super Hero friends have much more to deal with than just protecting the citizens of Metropolis from some of the most sinister school-aged Super-Villains of the DC Universe. After all, being teens is tough enough, what with school, friends, family and the chaos that comes with managing a social life. . But add superpowers and a secret identity to the mix, and things can get a lot more complicated."
Helmed by Lauren Faust (Friendship is Magic), the runaway success to Mattel's toy line collaboration is headed to television next year. But, in the meantime, you can always watch the webisodes on the youtube channel.
(still wish Black Canary was included though)
lauren faust was just an animator on powerpuff girls
craig mccraken her husband created them
Edited at 2017-05-23 10:11 pm (UTC)
Still waiting forever for WW to get her own animated series in the same vain of BTAS/STAS/JLTAS
I got Katana because she has a sword >:D
totally here for more DC animated shows
/bitter YJ fan
Edited at 2017-05-23 10:33 pm (UTC)