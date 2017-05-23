Cartoon Network to air DC SUPER HERO GIRLS Animated Show

Neat, I love the dolls idgaf they're so cute! Reply

Thread

Link

I think the dolls are super cute!



(still wish Black Canary was included though) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah it's so weird that they left her out when she is one of DCs biggest females. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get it either. Whateverrrrrrr, DC. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Catwoman is little more than a glorified cameo so far. There's a chance! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The webisodes were a bit too saccharine for my taste, but the movie I saw a bit of wasn't as severe. Still, if the tone is like the webisodes, I probably won't tune in. Reply

Thread

Link

like the designs of all the characters Reply

Thread

Link

wait hold up

lauren faust was just an animator on powerpuff girls

craig mccraken her husband created them



Edited at 2017-05-23 10:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





Still waiting forever for WW to get her own animated series in the same vain of BTAS/STAS/JLTAS Still waiting forever for WW to get her own animated series in the same vain of BTAS/STAS/JLTAS Reply

Thread

Link

So their toys are actually selling I'm guessing Reply

Thread

Link

Amazon even sold out of that sad budget looking Frost they had.



I got Katana because she has a sword >:D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this looks really cute Reply

Thread

Link

my kid looooved the movie and i don't mind buying her the toys so good on them Reply

Thread

Link

I can't remember, but in this show does Steven Trevor work at a coffee shop? Reply

Thread

Link

My niece loves this show and sometimes I watch it with her and since I'm the nerd uncle she's always asking me stuff about their backstory from the comics even tho I don't read comics. Anyways she's obsessed with Harley Quinn, but I didn't let her watch Suicide Squad because I don't hate her. Reply

Thread

Link

I want to be excited but I'm worried about the Bronies coming because of Lauren and just....NO. They ruined a show I loved since childhood for me and I just want to beat them back from every other genre. Reply

Thread

Link

RIP Justice League Action.



totally here for more DC animated shows Reply

Thread

Link

My little sister (and I) will love this tbh, we watch the shorts on youtube but it's never enough. Reply

Thread

Link