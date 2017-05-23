TFA

Cartoon Network to air DC SUPER HERO GIRLS Animated Show

"The world may know them as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl, but not-so-typical teenagers Diana, Kara and Barbara, alongside their Super Hero friends have much more to deal with than just protecting the citizens of Metropolis from some of the most sinister school-aged Super-Villains of the DC Universe. After all, being teens is tough enough, what with school, friends, family and the chaos that comes with managing a social life. . But add super powers and a secret identity to the mix, and things can get a lot more complicated."

Helmed by Lauren Faust (Friendship is Magic), the runaway success to Mattel's toy line collaboration is headed to television next year. But, in the meantime, you can always watch the webisodes on the youtube channel.


I genuinely like the show and the dolls so ❤️! Still kind of wish it was Milky Way and the Galaxy Girls though.
