swamp monster

The not so subtle art of being a fat girl, or Tess Holliday is releasing a book


It's been SO difficult keeping this secret, but Mama wrote a book & it's coming out soon! 🎉'The Not So Subtle Art of Being A Fat Girl' is all about discovering how to love your body, love, life, heartbreak and more! Follow me on my journey of loving the skin I'm in 😭🙌🏻 Available for presale now- link is in my bio! (My book is available worldwide!) Photo/Graphic by @nickhollidayco 💋
#NotSoSubtleTess #effyourbeautystandards



- It will be published in August

- It's a "manifesto", a passionate plea for women to embrace body positivity and be comfortable in their own skin, regardless of dress size. A candid account that will explain why it's okay to make mistakes/learn from them and encourage woman to love their imperfections

- Mentions that Tess is behind the 2013 #EffYourBeautyStandards campaign - the hashtag has been shared over 2 million times by now

source: 1 | 2

Are you comfortable in your own skin, ONTD? Book post? This could go either way.
Tagged: ,