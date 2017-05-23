The not so subtle art of being a fat girl, or Tess Holliday is releasing a book

Even though I'm not "fat enough" to consider myself a fat girl according to my obese friends, i feel like i've been navigating life as an fat girl lately (I'm 25 pounds overweight) and damn, it fucking sucks. I don't have to put up with half the shit my bigger friends have to but still, it's pretty awful. It's reached a point where my main motivation to lose weight is just so my body will stop being a topic of discussion. I know i'm supposed to say fuck it and not give a shit about people but nope, i don't have that frame of mind, I just want to be left alone.



Props to Tess for owning the fuck out of her fat body tbh. Reply

i feel you, i've put on about 30 pounds and while i'm not obese, i know i'm slightly overweight now. i've been trying to motivate myself but it's like the more people try to "help" the less motivated i am. Reply

it fucking sucks that people feel like they have the right to comment on other people's bodies like, i know i gained weight, why the fuck do you need to say anything? i hope you can find a positive motivation to lose the weight you want, bb <3 Reply

who is discussing your body bb? fuck em. 25lbs isnt really that much....esp since most ppl are overweight according to charts and shit you can google, but you cant tell since they carry it in specific places. Skinny or fat, other people's bodies shouldnt be a topic of discussion for anyone, ppl are so damn ignorant and insecure that they feel entitled to discuss shit like that. Unless I'm somehow oozing a toxin that will kill you from my body, you do not have the right to discuss it, fuck u. Reply

Same. I'm on the smaller side of plus size (size 12-14) but I've had to navigate the ways I've been treated differently since gaining weight. A dude told me "I was just mad cause I'm fat" at a club because I told him to watch himself since he kept pushing me out of the way.. like, that shit never would have happened when I was smaller. My best friend is majorly overweight and she says the same stuff. Yes, I don't experience the world the same way she does but shit, people are rude to me too. I know in retrospect people are a lot meaner to her, but let a bitch complain sometimes damn Reply

Anytime your body has a *change* of any sort, people suddenly feel its more okay to comment. Like if you've been fat all your life or thin or however somehow there's more tact. Relatively. But the moment there's visible change, people will be talking about it at the fucking dinner table like you're not there. Reply

I mean, why not??? everyone has a book of some kind, it was simply a matter of time lbr Reply

A candid account that will explain why it's okay to make mistakes/learn from them



did she ever learn from her scamming, tho?



saying that, i think its a nice idea for a book and i'm sure it'll help a lot of women and young girls.



Edited at 2017-05-23 10:08 pm (UTC) Reply

is there going to be a chapter on how to get black men to love you Reply

she'll try to be.. wait for it...subtle about it Reply

"real men love curves and a real~ woman" is probs gonna be the first line Reply

it'll be addressed in the foreword. Reply

Screaming. (That you stole my reply bb) Reply

Isn't she married to a white guy? Has she talked about black men in the past? Reply

Fuck Tess. She sucks and I wont pretend she doesnt just bc one of her claims is that she is body positive. Reply

"manifesto" makes me think of the unabomber and elliot rodgers.



it sounds nice tho Reply

lmao maybe it's a manifesto about body positivity with some anti-technology rants subtly sprinkled throughout. Reply

she's irritating. and maybe i'm being too judgemental but i don't feel like she does anything to actually help the body positive movement except say she's fat and deal with it. she doesn't seem to advocate a healthy life - like ashley graham for example, she's body positive but also exercises and seems (from her posts) to live a healthy lifestyle. but maybe i still just hate tess for her comments about black guys. Reply

pretty much. ashley is successful in her job and is making changes (her plus sized barbie, her swimsuit collection, non-photoshoping of her cellulite, her TED talk etc.) whereas tess is just on instagram like 'im fat and if u have an issue with it too bad i love myself'. Reply

i completely agree with you Reply

tess does exercise, I've seen a few ig posts about it. that was a couple years ago tho Reply

"It was a few years ago" Dying lmao 😂 (Just because me too tbh, im lazy af these last few years ) Reply

So she doesn't... Reply

Oblig she aint shit etc etc.



For a lot of people her attitude is/was radical. People do feel like they have to apologise for their bodies when they're fat and she (+ many others) did kinda show fat girls that there is another. And especially as she is not ~acceptably fat like, say, plus models. The only conventional things he has going for her are her whiteness and her thin face.



The woman cant even breathe without comments calling her/her lifestyle disgusting. She got posted about the doctor saying she was healthy and people were in here/all over tye internet pretending they knew better than a health professional. Reply

every photo of her: "look at me defying society!" /is wearing three pounds of makeup, blown out styled hair, trendy clothes, professional lighting, posing in angles exactly like every model ever, usually photoshopped. wow, so fucking revolutionary, daring to be seen in public like that. i feel like she does nothing for the body positive movement because she claims to be #effingyourbeautystandards but buys into every single one of them that she can.every photo of her: "look at me defying society!" /is wearing three pounds of makeup, blown out styled hair, trendy clothes, professional lighting, posing in angles exactly like every model ever, usually photoshopped. wow, so fucking revolutionary, daring to be seen in public like that. Reply

i didn't know about the black guys comments (which are probably racist as hell, not surprising) but i will say that i find the idea that fat people have an obligation to "promote" a healthy lifestyle really disturbing. thin people are not obligated to do it, why should she ? the fact that a fat person always has to prove to the world how incredibly healthy they are in order to be valued as a human being is extremely bizarre. Reply

Unhealthy people deserve to live peacefully too. Being unhealthy, unable to work out, or simply not wanting to work out doesn't mean the rest of the world should treat you like shit. Reply

i'd be so depressed if my entire life and career revolved around my body... as faux intellectual as these fat activists claim to be, they're just as shallow as the kardashians Reply

yeah honestly, especially when you are just preaching to the choir. I feel like her target audience are people who already don't give a fuck about if she's fat or not. As if a bunch of straight guys are picking up her book and changing their minds. Reply

yeah, at the heart of all this FA stuff is just a bunch of fat women who want to hook up with fit, attractive men Reply

lol



Not a single lie detected. Reply

I wonder if her "manifesto" will include a "How To" on defrauding people by telling them if they buy a t-shirt you made you'll donate the money to a DV shelter, but then end up not delivering 300+ of said T-shirts and donating no money from the sale of said t-shirts. Reply

ah, is it already time for ontd's monthly fat wank post? lol, time flies *settles in*



also did she ever address all those ppl that she scammed a few years ago? or does she just act like that never happened...



Edited at 2017-05-23 10:18 pm (UTC) Reply

she's a scammer? lmao omg deets. Reply

the comment right above mine explains it best tbh. lol she's an awful person. Reply

I'm sure this post will be a garbage fire but I'm fat and I'm comfortable with myself and my body. And b4 it becomes an "I'm concerned for your health post", let's be real, none of you care about the health of random fat people Reply

It's very inconsiderate of you not to willingly cater to people who feel the inexplicable need to police your body with their fake concern and feed their desire for a sense of superiority they lack in other aspects of their life.



Be kinder bb, submit to their abuse. I'll submit too so you have company <3 Reply

I love seeing comments like this because I aspire to be like that. I'm halfway there at least. Reply

Basically. Do these same people go to bars and remind everyone how bad alcohol is for you? Reply

I've hit a weight loss plateau which has been a real bummer. I had like 30 pounds fall off in 4 months and now I've been around the same weight for a month. Reply

congrats on the 30 though! any tips? Reply

Thanks! I've been doing keto, that's about it. I find it pretty easy to stick to. Reply

whenever i plateau i find that eating extra calories for a couple of days helps. have you decreased your intake or upped your exercise as you've lost wait to take your new bmr/tdee into account? Reply

if there are youtubers out here getting book deals then go for it love Reply

Is she going to have a chapter dedicated to how black guys love her and cant get enough of fat white women? Reply

also was she the one who complained about having to take care of her sick mother or was that someone else? Reply

That was her Reply

“I mean, it will be 20 years ago on 22 June,” she shrugs. “So, you know, it happened a long time ago. And my mum is here and she annoys the shit out of me. She’s still in a lot of pain, she still suffers, but she’s here.” [source] Reply

Wow. I can't imagine ever talking about my mom like that. Or anyone really. Reply

