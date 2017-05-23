The not so subtle art of being a fat girl, or Tess Holliday is releasing a book
It's been SO difficult keeping this secret, but Mama wrote a book & it's coming out soon! 🎉'The Not So Subtle Art of Being A Fat Girl' is all about discovering how to love your body, love, life, heartbreak and more! Follow me on my journey of loving the skin I'm in 😭🙌🏻 Available for presale now- link is in my bio! (My book is available worldwide!) Photo/Graphic by @nickhollidayco 💋
Plus-size supermodel @Tess_Holliday to publish her "manifesto" with Blink: https://t.co/OEi2DO8a2c— The Bookseller (@thebookseller) 22 de maio de 2017
- It will be published in August
- It's a "manifesto", a passionate plea for women to embrace body positivity and be comfortable in their own skin, regardless of dress size. A candid account that will explain why it's okay to make mistakes/learn from them and encourage woman to love their imperfections
- Mentions that Tess is behind the 2013 #EffYourBeautyStandards campaign - the hashtag has been shared over 2 million times by now
Are you comfortable in your own skin, ONTD? Book post? This could go either way.
Props to Tess for owning the fuck out of her fat body tbh.
did she ever learn from her scamming, tho?
saying that, i think its a nice idea for a book and i'm sure it'll help a lot of women and young girls.
Fuck Tess. She sucks and I wont pretend she doesnt just bc one of her claims is that she is body positive.
it sounds nice tho
For a lot of people her attitude is/was radical. People do feel like they have to apologise for their bodies when they're fat and she (+ many others) did kinda show fat girls that there is another. And especially as she is not ~acceptably fat like, say, plus models. The only conventional things he has going for her are her whiteness and her thin face.
The woman cant even breathe without comments calling her/her lifestyle disgusting. She got posted about the doctor saying she was healthy and people were in here/all over tye internet pretending they knew better than a health professional.
every photo of her: "look at me defying society!" /is wearing three pounds of makeup, blown out styled hair, trendy clothes, professional lighting, posing in angles exactly like every model ever, usually photoshopped. wow, so fucking revolutionary, daring to be seen in public like that.
Not a single lie detected.
also did she ever address all those ppl that she scammed a few years ago? or does she just act like that never happened...
That was her
