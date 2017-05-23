May 23rd, 2017, 11:00 pm theemii Honest Trailers - Logan (Feat. Deadpool) source Tagged: film, hugh jackman, marvel, ryan reynolds Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
I see what you did there.
I'd only seen Origins but I went to see this one because of the good reviews, I'm so glad I did.
ot i love the name logan, probs because of gilmore girls, but if one day i'll have a boy i'd love to call him logan.
Be warned that it's pretty violent because it's rated R but it fits with who Logan is
damn my life is so boring that i plan what to watch in advance ahah
It was violent, raw, and painful and Hugh Jackman seriously did such a wonderful job
i was going to post the "You can talk????" scene that's on youtube but apparently idk how to embed it because it's not working
also lmao at the documentary on the phone thing. it really was well done for a secret recording done on a cell phone!
Edited at 2017-05-23 09:45 pm (UTC)
Charles's monologue about how nice it was just to have dinner was almost as heartbreaking as the ending. Especially with how that scene ends.
[Spoiler (click to open)]for me the only down side was watching it THE DAY AFTER legion's season finale bc i couldn't keep myself from getting pissed at charles because YOUR OWN CHILD SUFFERED, MAN, stop preaching about family! but then i talked to someone idr who and they told me "maybe that's the reason charles also was so regretful?" and yes i'm ok with that headcanon.