"are hunted across American by a man named Donald... ahem"



I literally thought the same in the movie though. Reply

I'm still shook by how good this was, especially compared to the first 2 solo Wolverine films. When has the third entry of a series ever been tops lol. Reply

LOTR's Return of the King comes to mind (although I think Fellowship of the Ring was the strongest of the original trilogy). Reply

It was so GOOD.



I'd only seen Origins but I went to see this one because of the good reviews, I'm so glad I did. Reply

Toy Story 3 imo! Reply

[ spoiler cut. ] Professor X died. I never thought that a superhero movie would make me emotional but goddamn did it feel like a gut punch when Reply

this movie almost makes up for all the garbage we got after x2. the r rating, lack of timeline fuckery, performances and music...just so fucking good. I'd love to see another movie w/ X23, Dafne was outstanding. Reply

To me, it was more a character-driven story than a save-the-world epic. That's why it was more successful. It almost transcended the genre. And it had great moments of humor and pathos. Reply

This movie was amazing but with that said, I don't think I can emotionally prepare myself to watch it again. Reply

This movie is honestly an American classic already. Reply

am i the only one who hasnt watched this film yet? should i give it a go?



ot i love the name logan, probs because of gilmore girls, but if one day i'll have a boy i'd love to call him logan. Reply

You should. It was excellent. Reply

you know what, i'll do what a stranger on the internet says. i'll watch it tmrw evening, thank you bb Reply

I like that name a lot too. I think it works for boys and girls tbh. It's just a sexy name lol. Reply

ikr it gives out a good vibe.. i love it Reply

Absolutely you should watch it.



Be warned that it's pretty violent because it's rated R but it fits with who Logan is Reply

hey bb! yeah, if i have the time i'll watch it tmrw :)

damn my life is so boring that i plan what to watch in advance ahah Reply

lol yeah, and the violence wasn't cartoon-y like Kill Bill or Deadpool. It was quite visceral and brutal. Reply

Seriously. When he was stabbing his claws through heads, I knew they weren't going to hold anything back.



It was violent, raw, and painful and Hugh Jackman seriously did such a wonderful job Reply

I don't give a fuck about X-Men and Logan was amazing. Reply

i stopped caring about xmen forever ago.. but all this buzz is legit making me curious and hopeful Reply

great name great movie. Reply

i saw a 12:30pm showing on a random tuesday about two weeks ago and kinda had a private viewing (only two other people in the theater with me and we weren't seated near each other) and ugh it was so so so good.



i was going to post the "You can talk????" scene that's on youtube but apparently idk how to embed it because it's not working



also lmao at the documentary on the phone thing. it really was well done for a secret recording done on a cell phone!



Edited at 2017-05-23 09:45 pm (UTC)

yeah. I saw it on a Monday at like 11am. And it was just me and one middle aged couple. I had the privilege of being able to cry without anyone judging me. Reply

Logan was so good ;_; Reply

"Logan" is the version of Wolverine I've always wanted to see -- not for the violence, but for how grizzled and beaten down his personality was. It's probably the most realistic take on the character yet.



Charles's monologue about how nice it was just to have dinner was almost as heartbreaking as the ending. Especially with how that scene ends. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] for me the only down side was watching it THE DAY AFTER legion's season finale bc i couldn't keep myself from getting pissed at charles because YOUR OWN CHILD SUFFERED, MAN, stop preaching about family! but then i talked to someone idr who and they told me "maybe that's the reason charles also was so regretful?" and yes i'm ok with that headcanon. logan was so good, i was actually crying my eyes out at the end and turned to my friend saying "lol pls don't make fun of me for crying" and she was like "dude i'm crying as well" Reply

