Hailey Baldwin is Maxim's #1 on their Hot 100 List of 2017
Supermodel @haileybaldwin tops the #MaximHot100 list. https://t.co/sQjzogRQIF pic.twitter.com/JuXEkDY6vI— Maxim (@MaximMag) May 23, 2017
• Talks about dating, being in a relationship, and her faith.
• On dating fellow celebrities: "It's definitely easier," she says of celebrity relationships. "You're never worried, 'Are they only hanging out with me because they want to get attention or be seen?'"
• On being raised as a born again Christian: "I'm quite spiritual; I go to church."
Hailey Baldwin is Maxim's sexiest woman of the year! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rpUe7gNooq— Hailey Baldwin News (@HailsUpdates) May 23, 2017
Hailey talking to Maxim about her relationships: pic.twitter.com/OuX23WzSo2— Hailey Baldwin News (@HailsUpdates) May 23, 2017
Hailey talking to Maxim about her belief: pic.twitter.com/fbXEd1m60s— Hailey Baldwin News (@HailsUpdates) May 23, 2017
sources: 1, 2, 3.
at least it's not another white, i guess
PLEASE be fake
LMAO.
I remember this mess.
genuine question: what does she do, exactly? does she act? cuz i only ever hear about her in regards to who she's dating or her family.
she sucks but get used to her cuz img doesn't play around lol