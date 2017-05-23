(babs) - the original

Hailey Baldwin is Maxim's #1 on their Hot 100 List of 2017




• Talks about dating, being in a relationship, and her faith.

• On dating fellow celebrities: "It's definitely easier," she says of celebrity relationships. "You're never worried, 'Are they only hanging out with me because they want to get attention or be seen?'"

• On being raised as a born again Christian: "I'm quite spiritual; I go to church."











