tinasheslumberparty

Tinashe round up! "I don’t understand artists who don’t like the spotlight" + more.

Tinashe had an interview and talked about her career.


Some bits from the interview:
- About "Slumber Party" video:
“That was probably the most surreal part. I was like: ‘Oh my god, it’s Britney Spears, one inch away from my face’. Fan goals right there, seriously.”

- About distancing herself from acting right after her gig at Two and a Half Men:
“When I was on Two and a Half Men, that was a crucial turning point, because I was about 16 years old and that was when I really decided to go for music fully. I felt I needed to focus on one or the other for people to really take me seriously. So I decided that I was going to 100 percent do music and let people know that that was really what I was about.”

- About Megastardom and if she finds that prospect scary:
“I don’t find megastardom scary, I find it the goal, the ultimate goal! Obviously there are elements of it that are not great: potentially dark, destructive, intimidating. But not scary. When it’s something you’ve been planning for or hoping to achieve your entire life, it’s not necessarily something where you’re like: ‘Oh no, I don’t want people to look at me.’ I don’t understand artists who don’t like the spotlight. That confuses me.”



DJ Kaskade remixed Flame:


Tinashe performing at SunFest earlier this month:


[She was super sick before this performance]



tinashenow Was sooooo sick last night but knew I had a show to do tonight in Florida... so I bit the bullet, got a couple shots, an IV, and pushed through the show. This music shit means more to me than anything and I swear I would do EVERYTHING IN MY POWER to never let down my fans and still put on a high-energy show. Thank you to everyone who showed me love, good vibes and support today and every day. You make everything worth it. 💙💜



Tinashe to perform at Billboard's Hot 100 Fest in August!






source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
Tagged: , ,