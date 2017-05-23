Tinashe round up! "I don’t understand artists who don’t like the spotlight" + more.
Tinashe had an interview and talked about her career.
Some bits from the interview:
- About "Slumber Party" video:
“That was probably the most surreal part. I was like: ‘Oh my god, it’s Britney Spears, one inch away from my face’. Fan goals right there, seriously.”
- About distancing herself from acting right after her gig at Two and a Half Men:
“When I was on Two and a Half Men, that was a crucial turning point, because I was about 16 years old and that was when I really decided to go for music fully. I felt I needed to focus on one or the other for people to really take me seriously. So I decided that I was going to 100 percent do music and let people know that that was really what I was about.”
- About Megastardom and if she finds that prospect scary:
“I don’t find megastardom scary, I find it the goal, the ultimate goal! Obviously there are elements of it that are not great: potentially dark, destructive, intimidating. But not scary. When it’s something you’ve been planning for or hoping to achieve your entire life, it’s not necessarily something where you’re like: ‘Oh no, I don’t want people to look at me.’ I don’t understand artists who don’t like the spotlight. That confuses me.”
DJ Kaskade remixed Flame:
Tinashe performing at SunFest earlier this month:
[She was super sick before this performance]
tinashenow Was sooooo sick last night but knew I had a show to do tonight in Florida... so I bit the bullet, got a couple shots, an IV, and pushed through the show. This music shit means more to me than anything and I swear I would do EVERYTHING IN MY POWER to never let down my fans and still put on a high-energy show. Thank you to everyone who showed me love, good vibes and support today and every day. You make everything worth it. 💙💜
Tinashe to perform at Billboard's Hot 100 Fest in August!
DJ Kaskade remixed Flame:
Tinashe performing at SunFest earlier this month:
[She was super sick before this performance]
MY QUEEN @Tinashe IS SICK BUT SHE NEVER LETS HER FANS DOWN 💜 SHE GOT GLAM FOR HER PERFORMANCE!THATS DEDICATION RIGHT THERE OMG, get some 😴 pic.twitter.com/JjCHrZOzw2— MAKEUPBYPABLO (@MakeupByPablo) 6 de maio de 2017
tinashenow Was sooooo sick last night but knew I had a show to do tonight in Florida... so I bit the bullet, got a couple shots, an IV, and pushed through the show. This music shit means more to me than anything and I swear I would do EVERYTHING IN MY POWER to never let down my fans and still put on a high-energy show. Thank you to everyone who showed me love, good vibes and support today and every day. You make everything worth it. 💙💜
Tinashe to perform at Billboard's Hot 100 Fest in August!
.@Tinashe 🔥 #hot100fest pic.twitter.com/fKFuo4oixP— Hot 100 Festival (@Hot100Fest) 19 de maio de 2017
It is absolutely devastating what took place in Manchester. My thoughts and prayers are with Ariana and everyone affected. 🙏🏽💜— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 23 de maio de 2017
I'm just going to be mean and say that she probably only thinks this way because nobody is paying attention to her.
i mean most celebs lie and say they hate the spotlight, especially celebs like the selena gomez's and kardashian/jenner clan
but there are some who are legit just there to do their job, make their money and go about their business.
Did Britney not teach you anything?
Well she hasn't been in it yet so.
Unless she acknowledges that she's mainly in it for the fame. In that case, at least she's honest.
You do you Tinashe. Get that spotlight!
Mte. Lol.
when it’s something you’ve been planning for or hoping to achieve your entire life, it’s not necessarily something where you’re like: ‘Oh no, I don’t want people to look at me.’
can't yall read jfc
also that remix of flame is so much better than the original, bless.