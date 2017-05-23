Tinashe round up! "I don’t understand artists who don’t like the spotlight" + more.

I don’t understand artists who don’t like the spotlight.



I'm just going to be mean and say that she probably only thinks this way because nobody is paying attention to her. Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't this the girl that filmed herself on snapchat calling her fans out for not buying her single? Or was that a joke? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was a "joke out of context" situation. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's pretty desperate so im not surprised at all lol



i mean most celebs lie and say they hate the spotlight, especially celebs like the selena gomez's and kardashian/jenner clan

but there are some who are legit just there to do their job, make their money and go about their business. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly it was the first thought that jumped to mind for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t understand artists who don’t like the spotlight

Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, this gif gets me every time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha I've never seen him so incapable of keeping his shit together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course you don't understand gurl, you've never been in the spotlight.



Did Britney not teach you anything? Reply

Thread

Link

I don’t understand artists who don’t like the spotlight



Well she hasn't been in it yet so. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, mte tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm immediately put off any "artist" that truly believes it's all about fame/attention.



Unless she acknowledges that she's mainly in it for the fame. In that case, at least she's honest. Reply

Thread

Link

Can y'all let her live? She's trying! Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like she's said this before. She comes off so dumb with that, especially for someone who is apparently such a huge Britney stan. Reply

Thread

Link





Read more at ONTD: Obviously there are elements of it that are not great: potentially dark, destructive, intimidating.Read more at ONTD: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 6322373.html#ixzz4hw9VmGvt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is she calling a certain label mate out?



You do you Tinashe. Get that spotlight!

Reply

Thread

Link

lol, that's all i got from that quote tbh...just @ him next time, sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess she wants to do what she loves but also be super successful which is what she associates the spotlight with the most. I love Company and the Company video/routine and think she's really talented so I hope she gets there one day. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like that hair colour on her Reply

Thread

Link

It ages her a lot imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like her hair/makeup in the video are really working against her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, she looked so good with the dark curls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i understand not liking the spotlight, because some of the things that come along with it aren't great (the paps, no privacy, crazy stans etc), but i think its something you either have to accept/deal with, or step away from. you can still release music on an independent label/on your own terms...it just depends on what is most important to that person. Reply

Thread

Link

I don’t understand artists who don’t like the spotlight.



Reply

Thread

Link

what she's dressing is making her head look so far away from her shoulder in this angle, it's creeping me out lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks like Splice in this gif lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stoopp, now im creeped out lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



reminds me of this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LoL, I love ha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol what's this from? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think people get into the business not realizing how glaring the spotlight is and then regret it. Reply

Thread

Link

not every artist wants to be mega famous? Reply

Thread

Link





when it’s something you’ve been planning for or hoping to achieve your entire life, it’s not necessarily something where you’re like: ‘Oh no, I don’t want people to look at me.’



Read more at ONTD: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 6322373.html#ixzz4hwCGW6EZ



can't yall read jfc She's obviously replying based on the context of her life.can't yall read jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm in ontd, so not really, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link