Elisabeth Moss cast as Typhoid Mary in BBC America limited series "Fever"
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Elisabeth Moss Partners With BBC America for Typhoid Mary Series https://t.co/dgdrWBtnMA— Variety (@Variety) May 23, 2017
Elisabeth Moss is executive producing a BBC America limited series called Fever and will portray Mary Mallon, an Irish immigrant and cook who was a carrier of typhoid fever. Typhoid Mary spread the disease in twentieth century New York.
It's pretty fucked up they locked her up for the rest of her life but she did go out (to cook again) and spread the disease after finding out she was a carrier.
Us regular peeps have to wait till September before it starts airing.
she just needs the right movie role so she could get herself oscar nom
ok sign me up, i will be watching, all i need tbh
Good for ha tho