Elisabeth Moss cast as Typhoid Mary in BBC America limited series "Fever"

ooooh! yes, this story is so interesting. this gon be good. Reply

Thread

Link

get those roles, girl Reply

Thread

Link

damn, i'm glad she's getting work everywhere. She's really talented. Reply

Thread

Link

cool but stop being a scientologist pls. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's a scientologist? y i k e s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was born into it. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's funny how before Handmaid's Tale I was completely "meh" about her and now I'm like, "YES GIRL GET EVERY JOB CAST HER IN EVERYTHING GIVE HER ALL THE AWARDS." Reply

Thread

Link

Queen of peak tv Reply

Thread

Link

I am so here for this! Typhoid Mary's story is fascinating.



It's pretty fucked up they locked her up for the rest of her life but she did go out (to cook again) and spread the disease after finding out she was a carrier. Reply

Thread

Link

What happened to the 2nd season of top of the lake? wasn't nicole kidman joining the cast? Reply

Thread

Link

Yep! (idk how to embed YouTube videos on my phone ¯\_(ツ)_/¯) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Today is the premiere at Cannes!



Us regular peeps have to wait till September before it starts airing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks just looked up the trailer nicole is not playing this year she's coming for that emmy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GDI, it's taking soooooo long! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does she have the best post-Mad Men career? I feel like every month I'm hearing about her landing the lead role in something. Reply

Thread

Link

2017 is def her year

she just needs the right movie role so she could get herself oscar nom Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She probably had the best pre-Mad Men career as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was JJ for a moment but Elisabeth wins. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she, Christina, and January are the only ones who have been consistently working afaik. maybe jon hamm too but literally who gaf about that tryhard?



Edited at 2017-05-23 08:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She arguably has the best post West Wing career too. In a show that was dominated by men, it's either her or Allison Janney. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hearing this news makes me miss The Knick. :( Reply

Thread

Link

Same. Even though season 2 wasn't as good as season 1, it was better than most tv shows I've took the time to watch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shhh im still sad abt it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same. this post just reminded me how much I love the Knick's soundtrack







Edited at 2017-05-23 09:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that storyline was so great. i'm still devastated about it being cancelled or whatever they're calling it. and cleary broke my heart 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Knick! is it dead? Seems like the kind of show that would've done well in Netflix, Hulu, etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Drown in that work! Get those roles! Reply

Thread

Link

I really wish I could forget she is a $cientologist. Reply

Thread

Link

"Elisabeth Moss cast..."



ok sign me up, i will be watching, all i need tbh Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the typhoid mary story is so frustrating lol, like gurl stop Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe they let her go on basically the honor system: "Don't kill anymore people by cooking, k?". And then of course she kept doing it since she barely believed she had it in the first place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know too much of the story, but I think medicine just wasn't very advanced in those days, so she didn't believe them I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i guess you can put it like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link