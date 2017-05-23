Rachel Maddow, Who Now Has the #1 Cable News Show, Visits Stephen Colbert
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow breaks down the implications, both at home and abroad, of Trump's first days in the Middle East.
Rachel talks about how new crazy stories drop at 6 almost every day, Stephen says there have been multiple times when they have to re-tape the monologue at the end of the show to talk about breaking news.
If the evidence of Russian ties becomes clear, Rachel Maddow believes that Republicans in the House and Senate will rise to the occasion and do the right thing.
.@maddow and @StephenAtHome reenact the Justice Department notifying the White House about Michael Flynn. #LSSC https://t.co/gf1aU2IpLR pic.twitter.com/u02NXMsdFA— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 23, 2017
liberals.txt
"Faith in Republican morals" BITCH THEY STUMP FOR HIM
At least Lawrence has no-chill and seems to relish in taking down republicans.
I'm pretty disappointed.
I have enjoyed her show many times but her chipper attitude is just grating in the era of Trump and I also think she has way more faith in the American political process than anyone honestly should.
OBBVV she also knows he's a piece of shit lol It was clearly a professional relationship she had with him, it's just business guys.
Sometimes you have to work with people you don't like and people you absolutely despise, in order to get ahead....
That voice 😖
I never thought I'd find my way back to being a CNN watcher but I'm there. even Chris Hayes has gotten on my nerves like bruh how many times are you gonna bring on Michael Moore to talk about the oh so sad plight of midwestern white Trump voters
but i doubt it
