Karlie

Rachel Maddow, Who Now Has the #1 Cable News Show, Visits Stephen Colbert



MSNBC's Rachel Maddow breaks down the implications, both at home and abroad, of Trump's first days in the Middle East.

Rachel talks about how new crazy stories drop at 6 almost every day, Stephen says there have been multiple times when they have to re-tape the monologue at the end of the show to talk about breaking news.




If the evidence of Russian ties becomes clear, Rachel Maddow believes that Republicans in the House and Senate will rise to the occasion and do the right thing.





Sources: 1, 2, 3
Tagged: , , , ,