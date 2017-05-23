kate

Sony top 10 best-selling recorded music projects: Beyoncé 'Lemonade' on top

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017


1. Beyoncé, Lemonade
2. The Chainsmokers, Collage EP + New York City
3. Sia, This Is Acting
4. Various, TROLLS (OST)
5. Calvin Harris, Collection of tracks
6. Fifth Harmony, 7/27
7. Céline Dion, Encore un soir
8. Meghan trainor, Thank You
9. Kazumasa Oda, Anohi Anotoki
10. Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker








read the rest of their financial results here
source 1
Tagged: , , , , ,