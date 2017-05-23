Sony top 10 best-selling recorded music projects: Beyoncé 'Lemonade' on top

2. The Chainsmokers, Collage EP + New York City



my thoughts exactly. Reply

it's for 2 projects. but still Reply

Mte Reply

basically Reply

lmao mte Reply

I love this scene but it always gives me anxiety that her hair is going to get caught in the wheels :( Reply

Whew her eyes! Reply

I'm so getting braids like this. I was hesitant but now I want it lol Reply

Me too! Reply

talent always wins Reply

depressing as fuck the chainsmokers are so high Reply

Lemme settle in this post.Hopefully ONTD's fake indignation will be on full blast today.



Edited at 2017-05-23 07:49 pm (UTC)

Trolls is there because of Cant Stop the Feeling right? for the streaming numbers lol Reply

I wouldn't be surprised if it was most of the album tbh I really liked it tbh Reply

lmao that one made me do a double take. like was the Trolls soundtrack particularly lit? I had even forgotten the movie existed Reply

TROLLS at five Reply

and yasssss fifth harmony



that song is everything Reply

I have such a crush on Diego Sans. Reply

i love that song so much Reply

all night is everything Reply

what are these gifs from Reply

porn Reply

4. Various, TROLLS (OST)







YASSSSSSS! Reply

Gonna need to see some numbers for Meghan's No Thanks Reply

I think I'm the only one who hates the chainsmokers. Reply

lol you're definitely not Reply

don't worry you not alone Reply

There is plenty of evidence here to disprove that Reply

only the thirsty heauxs of ONTD like them Reply

lol ontd hates them, myself included...where is this alleged thirst? Reply

Idk who the fuck they are and am not finding out today Reply

I don't think I've ever heard a single song by them Reply

Most of us hate those uglies. Welcome! Reply

oh definitely not! tbh, they've had legit catchy singles but they seem like such awful people that i refuse to listen to any of it. Reply

Yes you are cause most of us loathe them











Nah, the Chainsmokers are basically the '10s answer to Nickelback - the #1 favorite punching bag of music fans everywhere and yet somehow inexplicably popular in the real world. (I hate both ftr lol) Reply

lmao ummm u aint special sis most ppl hate them. they're v popular with the mainstream but most ppl who listen to more than just the radio hate them. they're like nickelback. Reply

I'm always surprised to see that Lemonade did so well. I didn't like it at all. 7/27 was full of bops tho Reply

for the artistic statement that it is I understand the acclaim but the music itself is meh. Reply

I agree



like I totally respect what she did but music was boring, I only liked hold up and the daddy song Reply

At least she beat The Chainsmokers, this album is still so fucking phenomenal. Can't wait for my vinyl to come :D :D :D Reply

5H was one of their best sellers? Lol! ONTD must be mad since they can't stop calling them flops. Maybe Sony will give them more money for their next tour because the set for the last one was terrible. Reply

they had dinner with sony vice president after the iheart music award





my smart girlies are making the right moves just before their break out era. and with la reid (who always preferred and pushed the former member) out of the picture and DJ Khaled on their side (he loves them) their new era will be lit!



they had dinner with sony vice president after the iheart music award

my smart girlies are making the right moves just before their break out era. and with la reid (who always preferred and pushed the former member) out of the picture and DJ Khaled on their side (he loves them) their new era will be lit!

Good. I am really rooting for them. It was insane how LA would push Camilla over them. I get why there was so much drama within the group eventually. They have great producers and hopefully the record label truly puts a salid effort behind them. Reply

I still feel like 7/27 was slept on. Definitely had my favorite tracks but the album was great from beginning to end. Normani and Alli are my faves. I like that there's a group with woc my daughter enjoys. Reply

I didn't know dj khaled liked them that much!?! I credit dinah with this. she's annoying as fuck sometimes but she is good at networking. Reply

MTE. This at least means they gotta support them through the next record. They gotta show they can do this with kkkarla. (and I honestly think they're gonna be more popular more now shes gone but these children out here need to save up their milk money and buy records) Reply

