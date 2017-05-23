Sony top 10 best-selling recorded music projects: Beyoncé 'Lemonade' on top
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017
1. Beyoncé, Lemonade
2. The Chainsmokers, Collage EP + New York City
3. Sia, This Is Acting
4. Various, TROLLS (OST)
5. Calvin Harris, Collection of tracks
6. Fifth Harmony, 7/27
7. Céline Dion, Encore un soir
8. Meghan trainor, Thank You
9. Kazumasa Oda, Anohi Anotoki
10. Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker
read the rest of their financial results here
source 1
Edited at 2017-05-23 07:49 pm (UTC)
I really liked it tbh
Lemonade is meh but All Night is my fave song
and yasssss fifth harmony #Justice4Dope
YASSSSSSS!
like I totally respect what she did but music was boring, I only liked hold up and the daddy song
they had dinner with sony vice president after the iheart music award
my smart girlies are making the right moves just before their break out era. and with la reid (who always preferred and pushed the former member) out of the picture and DJ Khaled on their side (he loves them) their new era will be lit!
Edited at 2017-05-23 08:23 pm (UTC)