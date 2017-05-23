Bless up: DJ Khaled could take over Epic
DJ Khaled might be gunning to replace L.A. Reid at Epic Records https://t.co/10E59QOmuQ pic.twitter.com/FhLzH1IQ5m— XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 23, 2017
- The Miami stalwart may be petitioning himself to earn the position of running Epic, owned by Sony music entertainment, being that he’s already done a lot for the label number-wise
- This is following L.A. Reid’s abrupt departure from Epic Records in the midst of sexual harassment accusations against him
Asahd as executive director tbh
source 1
How is he going to handle negotiations and shit when he can't even handle hot sauce?
Edited at 2017-05-23 07:39 pm (UTC)
This feels a lot like Jay Z running Def Jam. I'll never get over how much dust Jay paid Kanye and Rihanna for other artists, and when his artist flopped, he turned around and acted like he discovered Kanye and Rihanna. If it was up to Jay, Beenie Siegel and Tierra Marie would be the stars.
Edited at 2017-05-23 07:56 pm (UTC)
The Jay/Kanye relationship is interesting and sad tbh.
Edited at 2017-05-23 09:56 pm (UTC)