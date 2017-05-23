Zac Efron Stops by Live With Kelly & Ryan, Today Show + RuPaul's Gaywatch
Being recruited for the next @baywatchmovie by @ZacEfron! #TODAYPuppy pic.twitter.com/v1efykQ3Fd— TODAY Puppy (@TODAYPuppy) May 22, 2017
Two puppies graced the TODAY Show: Charlie, the Today show puppy, and Baywatch star Zac Efron! The beach bae chatted about his upcoming blockbuster and going up against Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson.
Zefron also popped by Live with Kelly & Ryan, dishing on the film's most difficult stunts, dressing in drag, and finding out Michael Jackson was a huge fan.
Bae-watch in Studio 1A this morning! 😍 pic.twitter.com/BCdBityrf6— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 22, 2017
WATCH: “Going up against @TheRock… it’s impossible. He’s an animal.” @zacefron talks about getting in shape for @baywatchmovie pic.twitter.com/ufIqPxQnu9— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 22, 2017
Thanks @LiveKellyRyan for yet another unforgettable morning 🕺🏼🙌🏼💯❤️ #Baywatch #MAY25 pic.twitter.com/h3KicA5LiW— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) May 22, 2017
Ever the activist, Zefron also teamed up with
Baywatch hits theaters this Friday, May 25, 2017!
its giving me johnny bravo vibes
idc for zack efron, never did. however now he has sexy abs, that i care.
Edited at 2017-05-23 07:36 pm (UTC)
Actually Tyra is the worst, but Bob's not that far.
i saw a trailer for this before Get Out and it looked awful, like it was going for the 21 Jump Street self-aware reboot vibe but the humor was just...not there
PLEASE!
Proud to admit I spent way too much time looking through that dog's Twitter account.
I'm still bitter.