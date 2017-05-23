Speedo

Zac Efron Stops by Live With Kelly & Ryan, Today Show + RuPaul's Gaywatch



Two puppies graced the TODAY Show: Charlie, the Today show puppy, and Baywatch star Zac Efron! The beach bae chatted about his upcoming blockbuster and going up against Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson.

Zefron also popped by Live with Kelly & Ryan, dishing on the film's most difficult stunts, dressing in drag, and finding out Michael Jackson was a huge fan.














Ever the activist, Zefron also teamed up with LogoTV VH1 and the RuPaul's Drag Race crew to bring us Gaywatch, starring Bob the Drag Queen and Katya Zamolodchikova. The tasteful vignettes were aired during last week's episode of Drag Race and have only surfaced online in potato quality.







Baywatch hits theaters this Friday, May 25, 2017!

