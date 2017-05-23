Zac Efron Stops by Live With Kelly & Ryan, Today Show + RuPaul's Gaywatch

Every time I see him, he looks defeated. Reply

I used to find him hot/cute during his HSM days. Now he's neither Reply

17 Again was PEAK Zefron Reply

He was really attractive in that movie. Reply

i think charlie st cloud was his peak. (mostly cos i hated that ugly bieber-esque hair cut he had in 17 again), but yeah after that it started to go downhill. Reply

yesssssss Reply

He looks like a wrinkled thumb Reply

too bad the film has 11% on rotten tomatoes Reply

Lol damn Reply

that's 10% more than i thought tbh Reply

All of my favs! Stoked for this. Reply

The reviews are as brutal as i expected. Rooting for a flop cause we don't need any vaguely recognized IP to be turned into a bland movie Reply

Its sad what happened to his career. He could have shown some real versatility had he done a serious drama after Neighbors. He was great in that film, had renewed interest in him as an actor and then just fucked everything up again. Reply

that hair is doing him no favours



its giving me johnny bravo vibes Reply

bob and katya's lipsinc to baywatch's theme was superior to most lipsincs this season



idc for zack efron, never did. however now he has sexy abs, that i care.







Edited at 2017-05-23 07:36 pm (UTC) Reply

mte. they make a good team. Reply

Bob annoys me so much tho cause she's always acting like she's funnier than she actually is or something idk it's hard to explain Reply

no, thats a perfect description and i say that as someone who likes bob Reply

She's the worst RuPaul has crowned.



Actually Tyra is the worst, but Bob's not that far. Reply

hmm Reply

You mean Violet Chacki Reply

i'm glad katya has seemingly burned that betsey johnson wig



i saw a trailer for this before Get Out and it looked awful, like it was going for the 21 Jump Street self-aware reboot vibe but the humor was just...not there Reply

lmao I love Bob's Assistant. Their besties for cash was my favorite. Reply

Someone needs to do an ONTD Original of Zac's glo' down. Reply

Puppy post? Reply

I'll never look at him the same after the Skid Row story lmao. Reply

Here for that adorable, majestic black lab.





Proud to admit I spent way too much time looking through that dog's Twitter account. Reply

Katya was robbed in All Stars! She is a queen everyone can enjoy, Alaska sounds like vocal fry has come to life and put on a wig. Reply

lmao

I'm still bitter. Reply

Great icon op! Reply

Thanks! You too!! <3 Reply

oh zac Reply

He's so ugly Reply

