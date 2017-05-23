Decline in ratings for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
The Billboard Music Awards ceremony indeed suffered year-over-year losses
This year's Billboard Music Awards saw a -20% decline in ratings compared to last year's show. It drew an average of 2.3M viewers. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/xuauKZIbef— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 22, 2017
- Citing time-adjusted fast national data, ABC says Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony drew a 2.6 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 8.7 million viewers
- The numbers trail the 3.2 rating (-19%) and 9.8 million viewer mark (-11%) drawn by last year’s show
Overnight Ratings: 2017 Billboard Music Awards ceremony down (in households) from last year's show. #BBMAs https://t.co/DpkAx3yEWd— Headline Planet (@headlineplanet) May 22, 2017
New performers are needed to shake up the industry and make these appearances an event, with Gaga (and Bangers-Miley to a lesser extent) being the last act to do that.
I'd love to see the Grammys include more diverse performers and musical styles. Why don't we see the award for best Heavy Metal album? (metalheads are a massive fan base who would probably tune in to watch that - and I'd tune in to watch a band like Slipknot be handed an award after Beyonce or Taylor Swift lol).
Open the show with a Broadway musical number, change up which awards are televised every year except for the major ones, have performances from a wide variety of genres and not 6 pop acts and 3 country acts including the 2 nobodies that just happened to have some annoying hit song that year.
Katy Perry shouldn't have performed at the Grammys either - she wasn't nominated - keep performances to acts that were nominated that year.
Artists also need to be doing more to put on a better show, because the level of performances we've been seeing have been fucking atrocious.
The Oscars/more traditional award shows are also declining due to lack of streaming, but not as much because a lot of older people still watch tv and will sit through the whole ceremony.
Cher and Celine were great. I was happy to see Believe and MHWGO rising on iTunes a bit.