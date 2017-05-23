Decline in ratings for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

I feel like all the people watching awards shows are either watching it online or recording it. It's too long and most people just want to fast forward to the performances. Reply

the show lost viewers not only because of the twin peaks premiere, but also because meghan wasn't there to perform. Reply

Blame it on Kkkamila. Flop song, flop vocals, flop performance, the person herself is a flop. Reply

Don't they have the winners already announced somewhere before the show even airs? I only watched it because I like award shows and I didn't even finish it. Reply

i didn't even know it was happening, but to be fair, i live under a rock. Reply

I've mostly cut down my award show watching to the big 4. My level of care for the rest is very low...actually more like 3 cause i hate the Grammys.



Edited at 2017-05-23 07:26 pm (UTC) Reply

There's too much second-hand embarrassment for me to ever comfortabley watch an award show, sorry Reply

When did the ratings for all award shows start to crash? I feel like they've all be in free fall the last several years with small improvements every now and then. Reply

When people who only want to be hip to jokes realized they would catch all the memes over oatmeal the next morning instead of sitting through a five hours show. Reply

People seem to either stream them or they just watch clips on Youtube Reply

They can find out who wins the awards online without having to watch the cringe fest Reply

So many young people don't have TVs anymore and they just find a stream of the shows online. If awards shows aren't going to put up official streams that are accessible to everyone, then they're going to lose viewers to illegal ones. Reply

When the industry stopped having legit stars. Performers these days rise and fall way too fast + their fans move on at the same speed. People are only tuning in for Beyonce to turn it out or for Britney to have another "comeback", it's kinda sad (for pop culture).



New performers are needed to shake up the industry and make these appearances an event, with Gaga (and Bangers-Miley to a lesser extent) being the last act to do that. Reply

i feel like a lot of award shows are just dying out...like people will tweet for the fan-based awards, but they're not that bothered about watching them. plus now you can just watch clips of specific acts on youtube, without having to sit through the whole show and ad breaks. Reply

Almost no artists that I like perform at major award shows, so yeah. Didn't watch, won't ever watch. Reply

I wonder if many people in the US were watching the news regarding the concert attack in Manchester? Seems like the audience for Billboard would probably tune into that. Reply

The BBMAs aired Sunday night. The Manchester attacks happened Monday night / early Tuesday morning. Reply

Because real music is dead. Reply

Streaming aside, I think a lot of music award shows have really alienated a lot of fans. Rock music basically doesn't appear as a category anymore - not on the Billboard awards, MTV awards, or at the Grammys. It's very Top 40 focused.



I'd love to see the Grammys include more diverse performers and musical styles. Why don't we see the award for best Heavy Metal album? (metalheads are a massive fan base who would probably tune in to watch that - and I'd tune in to watch a band like Slipknot be handed an award after Beyonce or Taylor Swift lol).



Open the show with a Broadway musical number, change up which awards are televised every year except for the major ones, have performances from a wide variety of genres and not 6 pop acts and 3 country acts including the 2 nobodies that just happened to have some annoying hit song that year.



Katy Perry shouldn't have performed at the Grammys either - she wasn't nominated - keep performances to acts that were nominated that year.



Artists also need to be doing more to put on a better show, because the level of performances we've been seeing have been fucking atrocious.



Edited at 2017-05-23 07:44 pm (UTC) Reply

That's probably because people are mostly streaming these shows or just catch up with the performances later. Reply

i didn't watch cause Zayn wasn't there lol \ Reply

Pretty sure all award show ratings are declining, though especially ones like these that seemingly try and target younger viewers (with the promotion of flops and social media stars). It's ironic because no young adult I know watches awards show tbh, you can just go on twitter and read highlights or a couple of hours later see a specific moment on YouTube, so why bother?



The Oscars/more traditional award shows are also declining due to lack of streaming, but not as much because a lot of older people still watch tv and will sit through the whole ceremony.



Edited at 2017-05-23 08:12 pm (UTC) Reply

No offense but there were no big stars there so no duh Reply

Thread

Why not stream it on YouTube or Twitter? That's where the tweens are at nowadays.



Cher and Celine were great. I was happy to see Believe and MHWGO rising on iTunes a bit. Reply

Thread

Considering how tragic pop radio is right now I'm not surprised Reply

Yeah because they keep getting more and more terrible. This one was catered to like teeniebopper cringe crowd it was awful. Also why watch when its the same artists being nominated and winning? BORINGG Reply

