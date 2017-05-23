i am

Decline in ratings for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards ceremony indeed suffered year-over-year losses


  • Citing time-adjusted fast national data, ABC says Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony drew a 2.6 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 8.7 million viewers

  • The numbers trail the 3.2 rating (-19%) and 9.8 million viewer mark (-11%) drawn by last year’s show





