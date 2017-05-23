colinfarrell moodyaf

Actors at Cannes React to the Last Night's Manchester Attack



-Nicole Kidman, Josh Hartnett, Colin Farrell and Salma Hayek speak from Cannes about the bombing at the Manchester MEN Arena last night.

Source.

Are all fellow Mancunions safe? How has it been at work/uni/out and about today for you?
It's been crazy at the MRI and round the Medical Campus :/ Hope you're all doing ok <333
