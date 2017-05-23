Actors at Cannes React to the Last Night's Manchester Attack

Still so shellshocked by all of this. We really can't go a day without something fucking terrible happening throughout the world. Reply

i hope the 22 victims had a painless death Reply

i know you mean well and all but this comment is kind of throwing me off Reply

Why? I'm sure we all wish they died painlessly. Reply

i'm sorry Reply

Three fellow med students I know here were at the concert last night (all young gay men who stan Ariana and were so hyped to see her, even during exam season). They're all ok thankfully.



It's been tense af around the Med School today, hardly anyone slept properly last night for exams and OSCEs this morning. Then walking through MRI to get home there were news crews everywhere, huge satellite dishes by A&E, it was hectic and everyone looked either stressed af or dazed.



Two of my friends work at the Children's Hospital in paeds and one of them was saying earlier this evening to me how they EXPECT sick kids... kids get sick. And kids get into accidents. But the fact that there are young people/kids injured from a deliberately targeted attack just fucked everyone up last night on shift. Like it's the last thing they ever expect or want to expect or think they'll have to encounter :((( Reply

i hope your exam went well, and i'm glad your friends are all okay <3 Reply

It went a bit abysmally but nvm nvm, more important things to worry about in the world, and I can resit if needs be.



Ty though bb. Everyone's just so shook up and on edge here. Reply

hugs to you & all your friends. I can't imagine what it's like to be told to prepare for those kids coming in, and in such numbers. Reply

ooooomg, that last paragraph. i hope all the staff are engaging in good self-care and take the time to rest. it must be so traumatic for everyone involved. <3 <3 Reply

I was at uni too (work there), and everyone was just really dazed. None of us knew what to think/do. Hope your OSCE's went well! Reply

I'm glad your friends are okay bb. Reply

Working with children today, aged 1-6 and god it's just making me cry so much harder. They get so scared when they hear a balloon pop, or they cry when their mums leave in the morning. Thinking about those children who couldn't find their parents, the 8 year old girl who's died. It's heartbreaking, they're just babies. Reply

They really are so terribly terribly young. And like of course it's no better if it's adults, but it does still feel especially senseless. Reply

:( this is all so heartbreaking. I'm glad you're okay OP, and that your city has helped so much during this difficult time.



Hayley Atwell met one of the victims at a con and posted their photo together on her insta 💔 this is all so sad, they were so young Reply

georgina's twitter is all about her favs and meeting them at cons. i think we'll find out a lot of the victims were into fandom. it's very sad. Reply

Manchester always pulls together!! The crowdfunder for the families is already at over half a million, and so many businesses took food and drink to the police and hospitals, people were lined up round the block to give blood, people last night were giving free lifts and opening their homes, and the spirit of solidarity is strong. This IS Manchester <333 Reply

that's amazing! it really is wonderful how everyone in the city pulled together to help eachother :') Reply

I live in Warrington and it's always amazing to see Manchester's resilience to attacks like these (As Jason Manford said about the IRA attacks, nobody died and we got a new Next lmao). It was horrible in Warrington after the IRA bombings but we've luckily never had such a large scale attack. Reply

That's very heart warming to hear in light of this horrible display of human cruelty. Reply

i saw a handful of posts from the once upon a time actors she had met at cons, it was really sad. :( Reply

I've been to a few concerts at that arena, one was for Girls Aloud and I was sitting beside a 10 year old. I can't even imagine how horrifying this must have been. And so many people have just had their lives irrevocably changed out of cruelty and malice.



My wife is from around the Manchester area and she's just furious rn. Reply

When I was at Bruno Mars there 2 weeks ago, there was a boy about 12 sat in front of me, and he'd come with his mum and dad. There were quite a few kids there too, though not that many - it was mostly drunk women in their 20s and 30s lmao. But i've always said that arena is a total deathtrap waiting to happen, with those steep steep steps going up to the top lot of seats, and just idk. I hate the layout really.



When news first broke and they thought it may be an accident, I thought 100% I won't be shocked if people got trampled panicking to escape. But turns out it was so much worse and so much more malevolent than that. Reply

I thought the exact same thing about trampling.



It seems that more and more vulnerable groups are being targeted these days. At schools, at clubs, at concerts. It's just supremely heinous. Reply

It's so sad. It's so senseless. I know their goal is to strike fear, but it's so hard to make sense of it. Those poor children :( and their parents. My heart is very sad. Reply

The stories coming out of Manchester make the area sound wonderful and I'd love to visit one day. I hope everyone is getting through today OK. I hope everyone affected has support and space to process this. Reply

Same. It's a terrible situation, but I admire how the citizens came together to help so much. Reply

British people really can be wonderfully grounded and comforting in emergenies. Reply

they really can. it's like ok lets get shit done. Reply

It's a good part of the world!! The Northwest and Northeast are both wonderful places, i've lived in both for a number of years, and by and large people are friendly, and we have diverse cities. Manchester has stood for fairness, diversity, community and working people for a long time. And of course it was the birthplace of the Suffragette Movement in the UK.



Definitely do consider visiting one day! <333 Reply

Northern England is p underrated and there are so many gorgeous parts. Reply

It's great



https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/8670 72448721690624 Poet Tony Walsh read a poem about the city at the Vigil tonight.It's great Reply

I just still can't wrap my head around that this has happened in Manchester, you just always expect London when this comes on the news. Everyone is just in complete shock :( Reply

ikr like I was caught up in the 7/7 attacks all those years ago when I was 18, and at Liverpool Street going down the steps when that bomb went off down the tunnel and chaos began.



I literally never would have expected it to happen in Manchester? Though of course it can happen anywhere, and my mum always talks about the IRA attacks, not that they're really at all comparable imho.



But you just always do think London. Everyone's kind of like shocked and how, why, what? Reply

i don't how any celebrity got up and did their thing today if they had public events jfc Reply

The arenas in Kentucky have you go through metal detectors, etc. I wish that was an international thing. My heart goes out to all the victims and I wish all terror attacks would gain international attention and sympathy.



The attack took place in a publicly accessible area, outside of the arena gates where security inspections take place. Reply

I read the attack took place by the foyer - that is after security. Usually my bags have always been checked outside as we queue to get in the building, then we go up the steps, through the doors, down the corridors into the foyer, and then into the walkway from there which goes around the outside of the interior doors where all the merch and food stalls are.



Every time i've been the steps up from Victoria Station get closed off too so you HAVE to go through security queues outside. They're just not very sufficient, in my experience :( Reply

Parent

Well some British arenas do this too. I've always been checked in Cardiff, Birmingham and London. Reply

this seems like an awkward question to ask them tbh Reply

I hope it makes you all feel better too.



I was really shocked when I first saw the news ticker. I can't make sense of why these things happen sometimes. I hate the fact that in journalism like myself, you have to cover the news, regardless if you're uncomfortable with the subject.



These people were just concert goers wanting to see their favorite pop star and some of them were just kids, chapareoned by their parents. It really breaks my heart. Reply

Just returned home from the vigil. Today has been tough. I feel very very tired and very very numb. Reply

