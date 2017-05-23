Actors at Cannes React to the Last Night's Manchester Attack
-Nicole Kidman, Josh Hartnett, Colin Farrell and Salma Hayek speak from Cannes about the bombing at the Manchester MEN Arena last night.
Are all fellow Mancunions safe? How has it been at work/uni/out and about today for you?
It's been crazy at the MRI and round the Medical Campus :/ Hope you're all doing ok <333
It's been tense af around the Med School today, hardly anyone slept properly last night for exams and OSCEs this morning. Then walking through MRI to get home there were news crews everywhere, huge satellite dishes by A&E, it was hectic and everyone looked either stressed af or dazed.
Two of my friends work at the Children's Hospital in paeds and one of them was saying earlier this evening to me how they EXPECT sick kids... kids get sick. And kids get into accidents. But the fact that there are young people/kids injured from a deliberately targeted attack just fucked everyone up last night on shift. Like it's the last thing they ever expect or want to expect or think they'll have to encounter :(((
Ty though bb. Everyone's just so shook up and on edge here.
I'm glad your friends are okay bb.
Hayley Atwell met one of the victims at a con and posted their photo together on her insta 💔 this is all so sad, they were so young
My wife is from around the Manchester area and she's just furious rn.
When news first broke and they thought it may be an accident, I thought 100% I won't be shocked if people got trampled panicking to escape. But turns out it was so much worse and so much more malevolent than that.
It seems that more and more vulnerable groups are being targeted these days. At schools, at clubs, at concerts. It's just supremely heinous.
Definitely do consider visiting one day! <333
I literally never would have expected it to happen in Manchester? Though of course it can happen anywhere, and my mum always talks about the IRA attacks, not that they're really at all comparable imho.
But you just always do think London. Everyone's kind of like shocked and how, why, what?
Every time i've been the steps up from Victoria Station get closed off too so you HAVE to go through security queues outside. They're just not very sufficient, in my experience :(
I hope it makes you all feel better too.
These people were just concert goers wanting to see their favorite pop star and some of them were just kids, chapareoned by their parents. It really breaks my heart.