Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande's Team assessing whether or not to continue her tour
Ariana Grande’s team is assessing whether or not to continue her tour following the Manchester attack: https://t.co/NRXBDQd3cK— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 23, 2017
“Right now, the focus is on the victims and grieving for them. We’re not focused on the tour,” a source close to Ariana Grande says. The source also clarified that Grande herself is physically “fine,” though “she’s just absolutely beside herself.”
The European leg of Grande's third concert tour began May 8 in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 13 scheduled dates remaining, as well as Latin American, Asian and Oceanic legs planned for later this year.
Grande's next scheduled tour stops are Thursday and Friday at the O2 Arena in London. They have yet to be canceled or postponed, but the venue's official website features a message addressing the Manchester incident.
May 23, 2017
source= https://twitter.com/EW/status/867062016
I'm sure they're trying to figure out what it is best. I'd say London is probably too soon, but I hope she doesn't feel the need to cancel everything.
It isn't even just Ariana. Her whole staff and touring team and band have got to be traumatized. They all experienced this.
this is really touching a lot of ppl
People fucking died. Can be you be any less sensitive?
they stopped for a while and went home & then they did shows after I believe
she is not in the right state of mind right now to continue touring
i hope she has a good support network around her.