Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande's Team assessing whether or not to continue her tour




“Right now, the focus is on the victims and grieving for them. We’re not focused on the tour,” a source close to Ariana Grande says. The source also clarified that Grande herself is physically “fine,” though “she’s just absolutely beside herself.”

The European leg of Grande's third concert tour began May 8 in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 13 scheduled dates remaining, as well as Latin American, Asian and Oceanic legs planned for later this year.

Grande's next scheduled tour stops are Thursday and Friday at the O2 Arena in London. They have yet to be canceled or postponed, but the venue's official website features a message addressing the Manchester incident.




source= https://twitter.com/EW/status/867062016187432960 & https://twitter.com/TheO2/status/867047009328537600
