Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande's Team assessing whether or not to continue her tour

Fuck, i hope if they go forward, they get her a mental health professional to help her deal with this

idk why they haven't at the very least announced that it's postponed. Even if Ariana feels up to performing, a lot people wouldn't go and they'd be expected to give refunds, so it makes no sense financially to have the shows. Reply

True. But there's something to be said about refusing to let terrorists to change the way we live our lives. They do these things to make us frightened. Do you cancel? Or continue on, refusing to let them "win"? Hard decision, tbh.



I'm sure they're trying to figure out what it is best. I'd say London is probably too soon, but I hope she doesn't feel the need to cancel everything. Reply

Just let her go home. I have no idea how you could get it together to put on a show days after this happening.



mte. its way too soon for her to be able to get up there and not think/see what happened :( idk how anyone could perform right now Reply

seriously, let her recover. shows can wait Reply

Yeah IA. Having another concert in the same country, two days after a terrorist attack? Cancel it and let everyone heal.



It isn't even just Ariana. Her whole staff and touring team and band have got to be traumatized. They all experienced this. Reply

This would be a tough decision. From the clips I've seen of her shows it's very upbeat and high energy and I would think that would be difficult for her right now. But I certainly understand her not wanting to disappoint her fans. Reply

they probably will cancel the tour, she need time off to deal with this. Reply

katy cried about it this morning too





this is really touching a lot of ppl Reply

Oh I'm sure, I can't imagine what is going through Ariana's brain right now, the shock, the horror, the level of guilt she's probably feeling right now. It's not her fault, but she's still really young and doesn't know how to process all of this. I'm sure other performers can relate bc it could happen to any of them at any point touring. Reply

can elvis STOP saying "so many wonderful things came out of this"

People fucking died. Can be you be any less sensitive? Reply

Link

did he say that? I wasnt even listening to what his old ass was saying i was watching katy the whole time, wtf @ that line tho ew Reply

he is the fucking worst, he sounds awful in this clip. so EXCITED & HAPPY to go to SHOW!!! Like, dude, it hasn't even been 24 hours.... Reply

Fuck him for that. He seemed not at all fazed by what happened and Katy is clearly horrified. I felt like her response was so human. She didn't want to see the good in it because there IS no good. Reply

he's trying to look at the bright side. stop projecting Reply

ugh yes i couldnt stop thinking "shut the fuck up", so insensitive and uncalled for at the moment Reply

Link

Whatever she decides I wish her well. If she needs a lot of time that's totally understandable - or perhaps she's the type to want to get back out there. Either way I hope she has all of the support she needs. Same with all of the victims. It can be especially difficult for children to open up to mental health professionals or even their family and friends. Reply

Let her have some time to decompress... I don't think there should be a rush to get back on stage. Reply

Remind me ONTD, wasn't there another concert attack last year, I think it was also somewhere in Europe, I think a rock band? Did they continue touring or did they cancel? Reply

paris attack during eagles of death metal

they stopped for a while and went home & then they did shows after I believe Reply

Link

are you thinking about the bataclan in november 2015? they were all absolutely shocked, but they resumed the tour some time later. but you could see in the interviews months after that they were still shocked Reply

Link

That was the Bataclan attack, and afaik they continued the tour. Reply

Link

the bataclan attacks in paris. 130 civilians died and 360 injured. there were over 1,500 people at the venue. Reply

Link

Holy fuck 130? I don't remember that number being so high. What a sad world we live in. :( Reply

They cancelled and returned home to their families, then returned in a few weeks to play with U2 in Paris. Many other bands cancelled their European tours at that time, including the Foo Fighters. This is a very, very tough watch but it goes into everything.

Yes, Eagles of Death Metal. iirc they did a show the month after it happened with U2. They cancelled shows but then returned to Paris for their first headlining show a few months later in February. Reply

Link

How do you not remember this?? Reply

Link

As people have said Eagles of Death Metal. There is an HBO doc about it. It's very sad and hard to watch. It made me ugly cry. Reply

Link

she needs time to deal w this too... i cant imagine how bad she must feel! i hope she manages to feel better soon Reply

honestly just cancel

she is not in the right state of mind right now to continue touring Reply

Looks like the label doesn't want to lose $$$ so from their perspectives fuck the victims and Ariana's psychological pain Reply

I hope it's her decision and her decision alone. If she's not comfortable continuing then she shouldn't have to. Reply

Agreed, she probably also has pressure from fans, promoters and her managers. Fuck, I feel so bad for her. Reply

iawtc

iawtc Reply

Link

yeah, fuck anyone who pressures her into continuing Reply

Link

It's a huge production. I think it should be her team's decision as well as to whether they want to continue on, not just if she feels up to it. The best thing is to postpone it indefinitely. Reply

Link

Mte. Her label is fucked up if that's the case. Reply

Link

I agree, the last thing she needs is to feel obligated to tour. Postpone it. Reply

Link

i can't imagine she will want to perform thursday. that's so soon, and i wouldn't want to risk it - especially since london is such a large city too, and you never know if someone could try to target her show again. :/

i hope she has a good support network around her.



i hope she has a good support network around her. Reply

At absolute minimum I think they should cancel the next few shows. I think the vast majority of her fans would be understanding if they cancelled the rest of the tour. Reply

