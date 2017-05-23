all mine

Ariana Grande's Mother Rushed Fans Backstage to Safety During Manchester Bombing Chaos




Undetermined to what was going on when a huge explosion went off, Joan Grande's motherly instinct came into effect as she took several concert goers around her to safety. Members of Ariana's security took the fans backstage and waited with them until they were able to safely exit the arena. Joan was going to see Ariana backstage when an explosion went off. Early reports from concert goers thought it to be a pyrotechnic error or balloons popping since the concert just ended and it contained lasers, smoke and tons of balloons. Today Islamic State claimed responsibility for a bombing Monday night outside the main hall of the Manchester Arena. Ariana Grande has suspended the rest of her tour.

source= https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/867022332547571713
Tagged: