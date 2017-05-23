Ariana Grande's Mother Rushed Fans Backstage to Safety During Manchester Bombing Chaos
Ariana Grande's Mother Rushed Fans Backstage to Safety During Manchester Bombing Chaos https://t.co/fKr4NlP19E— TMZ (@TMZ) May 23, 2017
Undetermined to what was going on when a huge explosion went off, Joan Grande's motherly instinct came into effect as she took several concert goers around her to safety. Members of Ariana's security took the fans backstage and waited with them until they were able to safely exit the arena. Joan was going to see Ariana backstage when an explosion went off. Early reports from concert goers thought it to be a pyrotechnic error or balloons popping since the concert just ended and it contained lasers, smoke and tons of balloons. Today Islamic State claimed responsibility for a bombing Monday night outside the main hall of the Manchester Arena. Ariana Grande has suspended the rest of her tour.
Sometimes I wonder how musicians and bands do it. Especially those who play in large venues. Even with all of the security I bet you still feel unsafe. I hate how unsafe terrorism makes you feel and that is what they want. Every time I go to the movies, sporting event or attend a concert I look at the exits far more than I did before Boston, Paris, Orlando, etc.
she still did a great thing tho.
not here for the idea that only women can have empathy. Men need to step their game up and start acting like actual humans
we also need to care more about the homeless. The way they are treated by society is disgusting.
Recently my city passed a law that homeless people can't sleep in tents, and if they're found, their makeshift home will be destroyed. I was appalled
I'd like to think that for some parents their first instict is just to protect the children. Doesn't matter if they're theirs or not. I think that's exactly what happened here. Especially if she recognized that a lot of those kids probably weren't there with their parents to begin with.
