Ariana Grande's Mother Rushed Fans Backstage to Safety During Manchester Bombing Chaos

Good for her. Reply

Once a mother, always a mother. Reply

Ugh this made me choke up for some reason ???? Reply

absolute hero Reply

I can't imagine what Ariana/her family and team are going through. That has to weigh on a person forever and the amount of different emotions you'll feel will be difficult. I wouldn't blame her if she didn't perform for several years, if at all. Seeing the photos come out of the victims is just devastating. The photo of the 8-year-old girl just wrecked me.



Sometimes I wonder how musicians and bands do it. Especially those who play in large venues. Even with all of the security I bet you still feel unsafe. I hate how unsafe terrorism makes you feel and that is what they want. Every time I go to the movies, sporting event or attend a concert I look at the exits far more than I did before Boston, Paris, Orlando, etc. Reply

Maybe this is insensitive but the chances of a terrorist attack happening in the West (if that's where you're from) is very, very slim. You shouldn't let it define your everyday life. Reply

People in the US live with terror attacks all the time, they're just not called terror attacks unless the perp is Muslim. But there are valid reasons to be scared even at malls and schools and movie theaters or wherever. There are also loads and loads of hate crimes, which is another form of terrorism. You're right that the chance of Islamic-based terrorism is very slim, but at least in the US, terrorism is everywhere. Mass shootings have become so common that they barely get news coverage unless they're super extreme. Reply

I'm worried about being involved in some type of mass shooting/killed by a gun. Especially since I've lost a friend from gun violence. There's a lot of domestic terrorism here nobody talks about bc it's usually a white man. It's pathetic. I've also got the odd threat from a patient at work throughout the years so while that's pretty slim it's also a worry. Reply

This made me cry when I read about it, but also very thankful that there are truly good people in this world. Reply

wonderful Reply

thank you for posting this Reply

every time I watch this I end up sobbing Reply

ahhh this video Reply

love him <3 Reply

Yup. The whole thing is absolutely devastating but I saw so many people from Manchester last night on twitter offering their homes, rides, helping to look for missing kids and going out of their way to help those who needed refuge. I read about cab drivers driving people for free and about this one homeless man that immediately jumped to rescue people (he talked about how they were pulling nails out of kids' bc it was a nail bomb and my god...). What Ariana's mom did is a very beautiful gesture as well. Things like that warm my heart.



bless her heart, she saved lives last night. it's wonderful to hear accounts like this Reply

no second bomb went off, so she didn't actually save any lives.



she still did a great thing tho. Reply

They could have been trampled. You don't know that she didn't save their lives. Reply

thanks for giving me your much needed opinion! Reply

Why. Just why Reply

She really did. In all of the horror, it's nice to find a little light in there. Reply

as usually they are always like

Bless ❤️ Reply

Motherly instinct? How about common human decency?



not here for the idea that only women can have empathy. Men need to step their game up and start acting like actual humans Reply

A homeless man from Manchester showing the power of unity. He helped kids with nails in their faces. #StandTogether pic.twitter.com/Rp5q8AK1es — Scarlet (@CupcakkeHub) May 23, 2017

there was a homeless man helping a lot of people outside the venue: Reply

bless his heart 💖 so many people helped around Manchester last night it was really heartwarming to browse Twitter and see people offering places to stay, rides home, hot drinks and blankets etc Reply

this is amazing



we also need to care more about the homeless. The way they are treated by society is disgusting.



Recently my city passed a law that homeless people can't sleep in tents, and if they're found, their makeshift home will be destroyed. I was appalled



oh bless him. i hope he's got some good karma coming his way soon Reply

Sweet man bless him. Just saw that the Crowfunding page to help him has raised like £9.000. Sometimes the internet is a nice place <33 Reply

This is so heartbreaking and wonderful at the same time. Her mom could have easily just worried about her own daughter and left but that fact that she helped others especially those young girls who maybe didn't have their parents with them and were probably just looking for some adult to keep them safe and she stepped in. What a wonderful momma and person. Reply

Yes exactly!!!!!! Reply

good on her. Reply

as horrible as it is, it's always something special to see who steps up Reply

This is absolutely horrible. Reply

bless her Reply

it's amazing she had the presence of mind to do this in the midst of all the chaos and confusion Reply

I'd like to think that for some parents their first instict is just to protect the children. Doesn't matter if they're theirs or not. I think that's exactly what happened here. Especially if she recognized that a lot of those kids probably weren't there with their parents to begin with. Reply

I didn't see her do this. I was in the front where I'm assuming it would have been where she took fans with her. The arena emptied really quickly and at the time, when we were all panicking and running, the arena security was not moving at all, remaining very calm and claiming that it's a balloon that had popped. Nobody came to rush for help at that point at all as it wasn't clear what it was. Everyone that wasn't directly at the explosion thought it was either a speaker that had made the noise or a balloon. We ran out of instinct. It was only when most people were outside (that weren't by the initial explosion like people near stage and on the floor) it became clear that it was something more serious than that. At one point when I was almost at the exit I had to stop because there was a crowd of people trying to get out and I got a good view over the arena and nobody from arena security or stage crew was out doing anything... but if she and the crew DID help then that is fantastic of course



how are you feeling bb? I'm so glad you're safe 💖 no one should have to experience such a horrific event. I heard from another attendee the crew were trying to calm people down as much as they could but couldn't say it was a bomb bc it would cause a huge panic Reply

I'm as okay as one can be, thank you <3 Reply

It says that Ariana's security team was bringing people back so I'm assuming she stayed with them backstage after security brought them back. Reply

I just want to say I'm glad you made it out safe BB. Also that I'm sorry that you had to endure such a traumatic experience at a concert when you were there to have fun. Please take time for yourself, you went through something horrific and need to heal emotionally. Please surround yourself with those who will be understanding and patient with you as well. Reply

