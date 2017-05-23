The View comments on 45's "Evil Losers" comment and chats with Debra Messing

dbil r u ok



the view post usually comes at the same time as the roundup and i've clearly gone crazy bc my first reaction was wondering if a stranger on the internet is ok.



i'm weird. Reply

Thread

Link





You will get advanced notice ahead of time if I go on vacation, so I don't do something like last week in which there were two days with no View.



I'm glad you care about me, eillah



Edited at 2017-05-23 05:29 pm (UTC) I overslept because I played Heroes of the Storm with a friend of mine (I PLAYED 10 FUCKING GAMES FOR LOOTBOXES). I missed The View watching it live. Yeah.You will get advanced notice ahead of time if I go on vacation, so I don't do something like last week in which there were two days with no View.I'm glad you care about me,! <3 <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I played HOTS for the lootboxes for overwatch and 78 levels later i don't play overwatch anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so cute! i'm glad we have so much positivity and love in this community <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Citation needed for the "evil losers" comment please? Reply

Thread

Link

"But Viktor Ozerov, who heads the defence committee of Russia's upper house of parliament, called the bombing a "lesson" to British intelligence for refusing to share information with their Russian counterparts."



This motherfucker.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I so wish it were fake. When I read it, I thought, "that's the most unpresidential response I've ever heard." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I heard the speech this morning at like 500am at work. I don't recall it being terrible, but I definitely visible cringed when I heard it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't want to here osp say shit

what a dbag Reply

Thread

Link

what does osp stand for? I keep seeing it in these posts but I feel like a weenie for asking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no it's fine

it stands for orange shitpile Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is literally the largest and stupidest arithmetic mistake in the history of the federal budget https://t.co/mglf0Qv91U — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 23, 2017





Can we talk about Trump's budget plan? Not only is it based on bad math, it'll strip billions from essential social programs in order to fund a tax cut for the wealthy.



fuuuuuuck the GOP Can we talk about Trump's budget plan? Not only is it based on bad math, it'll strip billions from essential social programs in order to fund a tax cut for the wealthy.fuuuuuuck the GOP Reply

Thread

Link

i don't know how many more "oh my god" face palms i have left in me for the presidency. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were hoping no one would notice or triple check. Also, blame poor people for needing so much help and money! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had clients calling me about how they feared how their SSI and SSDI would be affected and it pains me to see that being slashed in the proposed budget. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*shrugs*

Its really nbd.

Only trillions of dollars. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I don't have words for this B.S. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's such a piece of shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Let's discuss the juicy Brennan hearing pls. And how Benghazi Gowdy tried to get a soundbite throughout the hearing, but failed epically. Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't Trump supposed to come up with a plan to defeat ISIS in 30 days? And Kushner would create world peace? Shocked neither happened.



Edited at 2017-05-23 05:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

He wasn't supposed to come up with a plan. Wasn't it an executive order to someone else to come up with a plan?



Kushner will successfully create some semblance of world peace once there are no longer areas with large numbers of unemployed and uneducated young men. I don't remember the exact numbers, but I read an article that was talking specifically about a town in Tunisia that actually supplies a lot of the ISIS fighters and shocking! but there are no jobs and poor education for men. There was another graphic that went with the article, but I think it kind of supported the same idea.



I think I should start keeping a binder of the interesting articles I read so I can reference them better and remember the details. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a good chuckle of a headline. However, the GOP are in charge so his wish might come true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Too bad the GOP might actually allow this shit to happen. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's the best he can come up with? evil losers? Reply

Thread

Link

its like he's 5 years old. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It reminds me of W calling everyone ~evil-doers~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's better than "evil losers" though . . . it's at least above a playground insult. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the comments on reddit were glowingly positive and i wanted to puke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean...... on one hand he's not as wrong as he usually is but on the other hand i will not give him any credit bc those are just two of the six words he knows. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he talks like Biff Tannen or any other bully from an 80s movie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this guy has the mental capacity of a 2nd grader Reply

Thread

Link

lol "evil losers", that's really rich coming from ha damn orange demonic self. Ain't even lookin at ha own self in the mirror twice Reply

Thread

Link

Our hearts go out to those killed and wounded in Manchester. Americans will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the UK. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 23, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

It feels like legitimate years since he was our President, what in fuck Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

honest to god itsbeen84years.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR? I feel like I've aged at least five since November. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it feels like DECADES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I barely even recall Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it really fucking has Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What I needed to hear, not the vocabulary of a first grader. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everytime I see his name I get a little bit weepy. We had it all and now...... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Our True President Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't have the link to the video but Melania did it again. They were exiting the plane before walking down the stairs and he tried to hold her hand and she obviously reached up to sort out her hair instead. Dying at this perpetual shade. She's the leak, I bet you



😂 Reply

Thread

Link

LBR, he was trying to hold her hand because he's afraid of stairs. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Worst week of her entire marriage, I'm sure:l. Enjoy it Melania!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i live for this shit



Edited at 2017-05-23 05:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love how much she hates him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even her hand waving looks like she isn't here for any of that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw that and it warmed my heart just slightly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can you imagine the Obamas caught on tape doing any of these things? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thanks as always for the post, OP! <3



The Notre Dame students walking out on Pence gave me life, I only wish it had been more of them. Bwahaha bitches Reply

Thread

Link

An Agent Orange supporter in my fb went on and on about how companies should make note of their faces to be sure and not hire them since in the real world you can't walk out of your job if you don't like what your leader does. A. Yes you can. And B. A guest speaker at commencement isn't the same as a permanent leader at a job.



These dumb fuckers and their butt hurt. They want their own kids to think and make decisions for themselves but only if it aligns with their opinion and never if it's other people's kids who are grownup and vote.



Edited at 2017-05-23 05:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The twitter comments from the Trumpets were just beyond. "Back in my day we gave people RESPECT, not this whiny snowflake protesting"



Like they have no idea that the last six or seven decades have all had huge poltical movements protesting government. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Does Notre Dame pay their commencement speakers? I'd be so pissed if Pence got paid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao companies that send their own kids to these kinds of good schools Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved the woman in the very front who had her mortarboard painted like a rainbow, and she stood up with her back to him so that rainbow was in his face THE WHOLE TIME. Queen <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it was hilarious because yeah, they were probably displeased with him as VP, but maybe, just maybe, some of the students are from Indiana and also aren't huge fans of his from his days as governor? Shocking, but not everything is about the Trump administration.



I feel like maybe there would have been a walk out even if Pence was just governor. He probably wouldn't have been asked, but there definitely would be walk outs at my alma mater if Scott Walker was asked to give a commencement speech. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link