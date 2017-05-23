[politics] special counsel

The View comments on 45's "Evil Losers" comment and chats with Debra Messing


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
The View starts off Tuesday talking about the deadly attacks in Manchester. Jed and Sunny agree that we should not live in fear due to terrorism. However, we must be proactive in telling our government that we have preventive measures at ISIS' soft targets. 45 calls out the attackers at Manchester as "EVIL LOSERS." Did we lose brain cells over his comment?

The panel reacts to the Notre Dame students walking out during commencement. Jed says that we need to listen even if we disagree. We do not need to walk out. Sunny and Joy says that we should stand up for what we believe in. Tense debate happening during this segment.

Debra Messing is on the panel. Debra disagrees with Jed from the Notre Dame segment. Debra talks about using her voice to call our complicit!Ivanka in regards to what she's doing. She promotes Dirty Dancing on ABC and the return of Will and Grace.

They talk about Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette season. Sunny talks about interracial relationships and how the general public is still weirded out by that concept. Whoopi chimes in that love doesn't care about race.










