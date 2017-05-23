The View comments on 45's "Evil Losers" comment and chats with Debra Messing
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
The View starts off Tuesday talking about the deadly attacks in Manchester. Jed and Sunny agree that we should not live in fear due to terrorism. However, we must be proactive in telling our government that we have preventive measures at ISIS' soft targets.
The panel reacts to the Notre Dame students walking out during commencement. Jed says that we need to listen even if we disagree. We do not need to walk out. Sunny and Joy says that we should stand up for what we believe in. Tense debate happening during this segment.
Debra Messing is on the panel. Debra disagrees with Jed from the Notre Dame segment. Debra talks about using her voice to call our complicit!Ivanka in regards to what she's doing. She promotes Dirty Dancing on ABC and the return of Will and Grace.
They talk about Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette season. Sunny talks about interracial relationships and how the general public is still weirded out by that concept. Whoopi chimes in that love doesn't care about race.
the view post usually comes at the same time as the roundup and i've clearly gone crazy bc my first reaction was wondering if a stranger on the internet is ok.
i'm weird.
You will get advanced notice ahead of time if I go on vacation, so I don't do something like last week in which there were two days with no View.
I'm glad you care about me, eillah! <3 <3 <3
This motherfucker.
what a dbag
it stands for orange shitpile
Can we talk about Trump's budget plan? Not only is it based on bad math, it'll strip billions from essential social programs in order to fund a tax cut for the wealthy.
fuuuuuuck the GOP
Its really nbd.
Only trillions of dollars.
Kushner will successfully create some semblance of world peace once there are no longer areas with large numbers of unemployed and uneducated young men. I don't remember the exact numbers, but I read an article that was talking specifically about a town in Tunisia that actually supplies a lot of the ISIS fighters and shocking! but there are no jobs and poor education for men. There was another graphic that went with the article, but I think it kind of supported the same idea.
I think I should start keeping a binder of the interesting articles I read so I can reference them better and remember the details.
Everytime I see his name I get a little bit weepy. We had it all and now......
The Notre Dame students walking out on Pence gave me life, I only wish it had been more of them. Bwahaha bitches
These dumb fuckers and their butt hurt. They want their own kids to think and make decisions for themselves but only if it aligns with their opinion and never if it's other people's kids who are grownup and vote.
Like they have no idea that the last six or seven decades have all had huge poltical movements protesting government.
I feel like maybe there would have been a walk out even if Pence was just governor. He probably wouldn't have been asked, but there definitely would be walk outs at my alma mater if Scott Walker was asked to give a commencement speech.