His album flopped to the heavens Reply

He's talented, I guess, but his music is so fucking boring. Reply

Loved his appearance on Master of None. Reply

fave song off the album <3 Reply

I wish I liked him, but lordt he is boring and his voice irks me. Reply

I don't like his voice at all even though I feel like I should. Reply

these comments so far tho

did nobody watch that gorgeous video

bc i'm here crying like the pee emm messiest Reply

I watched it and need the happy ending short movie now 😪 Reply

i was thinking similarly; it'd make a gorgeous movie tbh Reply

Same. So beautiful. Reply

i wasn't expecting any of it and just sat here in awe Reply

i cried Reply

I'd never look up his music to play it, but when I hear it, I'm okay with it. Reply

this video is so beautiful!!!



Who's the guy?? I remember him from a movie/show, but can't remember for the life of me. Reply

As a Muslim, this ain't cute. Why do Muslim men, have to be portrayed as angry, possessive assholes? I guess I should be grateful he wasn't a terrorist? Any why is it that whenever you see a Muslim women it's always the same story line, Muslim girl sneaking around with non-Muslim guy. Giving the impression we're all oppressed by our religion, needing to rebel. Reply

