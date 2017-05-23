May 23rd, 2017, 07:50 pm p0uritup The Mummy Photo Call in Sydney, Australia! Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty Imagessource Tagged: british celebrities, film - action / adventure, french celebrities, red carpet and event, tom cruise Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2626 comments Add comment
That is all
edit: okay, nevermind, because googling it says Russell Crowe is 6' and Tom Cruise is 5'7" but they don't look that different heightwise in most of these pics. Idk. I know Cruise wears lifts in his shoes so maybe that's throwing me off.
Edited at 2017-05-23 05:32 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-23 05:49 pm (UTC)