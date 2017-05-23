Who just got off from his Internet startup job on the left there with that outfit Reply

Sofia remains multitalented and flawless



That is all

I didn't realize Russell Crowe was short, too.



edit: okay, nevermind, because googling it says Russell Crowe is 6' and Tom Cruise is 5'7" but they don't look that different heightwise in most of these pics. Idk. I know Cruise wears lifts in his shoes so maybe that's throwing me off.



Edited at 2017-05-23 05:32 pm (UTC)

Take off at least two inches for both I would say Reply

Oh, for sure. I think 6' or under for men in Hollywood is almost a guaranteed two inch exaggeration. Reply

Lifts Reply

Ohhh I love Sofia's dress! Reply

mmmhmm... even has the original Lestat :P jk Reply

QOTD is such a bad movie lmao! Aaliyah looked stunning tho. Reply

Ikr. I only watch it to see her. If only it had been made when Numetal didn't exist. Reply

I need a good remake Reply

I love this movie in spite of its shittiness Reply

The best thing about QOTD was Aaliyah and the soundtrack Reply

Sofia is really blowing up, good for her Reply

Tom looks extra young and handsome next to russell crowe Reply

i used to have a huge crush on tom cruise when i was little haha... i would binge watch his movies and must've watched jerry maguire a thousand times. i kinda wanna check this out.



Edited at 2017-05-23 05:49 pm (UTC)

Tom cruise's cosmetic work is v tasteful Reply

Well to be fair, Tom probably did have that reversal after the last time we saw his face at the BAFTAs.

was about to say ''where's Simon Pegg?'' oop wrong movie 😂😂 Reply

tom's keeping it tight Reply

can't wait to see this tbh Reply

I love Sofia's look. Reply

Is anyone here gonna see the movie? I'm watching it on bootleg Reply

I only watch movies bootleg these days Reply

