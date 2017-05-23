ONTD Roundup
For Monday, May 22, 2017:
- Zayn cancels his BBMA appearance, says he has new music in store
- Colbert on Trump, Cruz wanting to be humanized, and the future of America
- Camila Cabello's Breathtaking Live Solo Debut at BBMA 2017
- Lou Reed’s friends dismiss claim that Walk on the Wild Side is transphobic
- Self-Made Billionaire, Retired Pop Icon Jessica Simpson Is a Mess on the Ellen Show
- Thousands flee in terror after loud bangs at Ariana Grande concert
- Ariana Grande Responds to Bombing
- Celebs React to bombing at Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester
- Turn off your brain for 2 hours- The Bachelorette is back in our lives!
- When A Tweet Becomes A Reality: Rihanna & Lupita to Star in Ava DuVernay Netflix Film
