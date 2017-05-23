ONTD Roundup

i just can't turn the news on today Reply

CNN was so harsh yesterday. Having the moms of missing children explain their fear from the bombing was something :( Reply

Reading about it is enough, I can't watch. Reply

I was really taken aback by the news. Why did anyone need to see video of people attempting to flee the stadium and the pandemonium? Just seemed inappropriate Reply

This is one of the reasons I'm glad I don't have cable anymore. The news especially the 24hur channels used to give me so much anxiety. Honestly think terrifying the public is a goal of theirs :(



Now (for the past 4yrs) if I don't seek out a show/news event I don't see it and my life is better for it. Reply

Terrifying the public gives them ratings :( Look at Faux News. Reply

I remember I was watching MSNBC when the Boston Marathon Bombing took place. I watched riveted for about two hours and then I realized it was only making me feel sick. Reply

Yeah, this is just too much. Reply

booked a third tattoo appt hahahahahaha i'm doomed Reply

what r u getting Reply

i haven't actually decided what yet something by this guy: https://www.instagram.com/nickavge/

I got my first one last month and already want more. Good luck on your third bb Reply

This reminds me of a clip I saw a dog pray to Buddha. Lol it was so cute. Reply

lol aww Reply

Thank you for posting this lol Reply

LMAOOOOOOO Reply

hiii Reply

Howdy all. Reply

self care or attending classes u should be going to ontd



neither is the class assessed nor did i pay for it but still Reply

Link

I just couldn't do anything last night. Those poor kids and their poor parents. And poor Ariana and her crew. Reply

Why are men so wishy washy? They tell you 1 thing then do another and completely disregard how it affects you. Is it inherit that men lack complete self awareness? Reply

probs



i'm being ghosted and idk if he even knows he doing it lol Reply

They just don't care. Sometimes I think women need to care less bc these people will nevr care more. Reply

simple as that Reply

This gif always. Reply

yup Reply

yes it is Reply

i do this to men ngl bc i don't want them to do it to me Reply

All I want to do is curl up and disappear with everything happening lately. I don't ever know if it'll get better. I'm a bucket of anxiety today. Reply

i hope your anxiety goes down

Thanks - you're sweet <3 Reply

I'm going to be in San Diego/Imperial Beach next week. Is there anything there that I just shouldn't miss? I'm also looking for a good Mexican restaurant, maybe in the Old Town or Gas Lamp areas? Is Crack Shack worth it? I'm going snorkeling in La Jolla and am super excited. :) Reply

if you can hit up pacific beach, that's where the fun party spots are at. Reply

I haven't been to any Mexican place in the Gaslamp that blows my skirt up, but I do love the carne asada fries they have at Lolita's near Petco. The Blind Burro is okay. Reply

I like pretty much all of the Mexican food places in Old Town, but I think the most notable ones are Cafe Coyote and Casa Guadalajara. As for the Crack Shack - YES. So worth it. We stopped there during Comic-Con last year and picked up food to take back to our airbnb and it was all so delicious. Their chicken is perfectly breaded and fried and the different sauces are really good. We had like a jicima cole slaw as well that was fantastic. We also picked up their chocolate chip cookies which were a great treat at the end of the meal. :) Reply

I'm thisclose to giving up the house search and finding an apartment instead. the market is a mess and I'm so discouraged. Reply

i'm operating so hard in this office and my last hour could have gone to something more productive than answering pointless e-mails tbh Reply

I'm not sick. I just don't care any more.





I called out sick from work today. I'm not sick. I just don't care any more.

<3

How's your lip? Reply

It feels bruised but not as awful as I expected. We kept looking for what it was but never found anything. I think the dog ate it 😑



So sweet of you to ask thank you <3 Reply

Lmao I need to do this. I need a mental health day. Reply

I've taken personal days too. Don't worry about it. We need a day to ourselves on occasion. Reply

i am 100% supportive of people calling out sick even though they're not. self-care is important and some day it's fucking a-okay if you don't want to spend your day catering to other people. you enjoy your day off. treat yo self. Reply

any fun plans for memorial day? Reply

I'm going to my old city to see my friends. v excited! not looking forward to the drive though. Reply

Going hiking and then to a water park Reply

Helping my parents pack up their house and then stealing all their shit!!!*



*Taking things they offered to give me Reply

is that today? Reply

Getting paid holiday pay on Monday Reply

I may bake something. Reply

Going to a New Age Hipster like concert with my boyfriend and his bff on Saturday.



Sunday visiting my mom and then going to a club with my bff.



Monday I sleep. Reply

Not really, my only plans so far are a group of us are going to a movie. Reply

I'm depressed as fuck, I didn't get the job I interviewed for and now I have to move back home. My best friend's mentor/professor was supposed to come up here to give a lecture and he died last night. The news in Manchester is absolutely unbearable. I just want to sleep for the next 3 and a half years. Reply

You want to wake up, so you're better off than me :( Reply

I'm so sorry bb <3



Things will get better. Reply

i'm so sorry about the job, that can be so devastating. you're going to find something <3/ Reply

