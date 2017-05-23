The "Cash Me Outside" girl is going on tour


One of Dr. Phil's worst gifts to America is embarking on a nationwide tour. The 14 year old "Cash Me Outside" girl has almost ten million instagram followers and now she'll be making up to $50,000 a night on her upcoming national tour if all goes well.

Her show will have three segments: she'll lip sync, she'll do a Q and A, and she'll roast the audience.

She also has an extensive tour rider with demands like:
-4-star hotels or better
-a $750 per diem
-a 50 inch TV with netflix
-three fidget spinners

SOURCE
Tagged: , ,