The "Cash Me Outside" girl is going on tour

lmao i would pay money for this, give me the NY tour date



ngl i might need a fidget spinner; when i'm having a conversation or watching tv, i'm always on my phone playing solitaire, pyramid, spider, sudoku, or doing a jigsaw puzzle. i'm addicted & i realize that it's my anxiety, and maybe i should have something less obtrusive on hand.



My friend says pipe cleaners are better to fidget with. Reply

tbh thats why I doodle a lot. Reply

Not to sound like an old lady, but crocheting had helped me with that a shitload.

I've tried so many fidget toys but it has helped the most so far. It's great because you're actually being productive with your fidgeting because you're making something. Also you pick it up super quick, I went from never picking up a crochet hook to hats and scarves in about 3 weeks. Reply

I like this idea because crocheting is really the OG fidget spinner (for use while watching TV etc) and you are also picking up a productive skill. Reply

You should try knitting! It's pretty similar, maybe slightly more complicated since you use two needles instead of one hook, but you can do even more stuff with it! Reply

when i see my therapist she keeps little scraps of felt on the table so you can mess with them (i do) Reply

i use plasticine bc its quiet lol Reply

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XR V4PSV/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o03_s00?ie=U TF8&psc=1



(it costs 2x more now but is on prime, go figure) i bought one of these from amazon, didnt realize it'd take forever to arrive bc its coming from china. i tend to rip up paper (from straws, scrap etc.) and its a mess so, i thought id get this lil cube instead and its great to play with without making a mess(it costs 2x more now but is on prime, go figure) Reply

i've just been using my hands for as long as I can remember. I'll put my bunched up fingers in the palm of the other hand and then open my fingers like a flower, running my fingernails up the palm and fingers, and go back and forth between my hands doing that. it can get in the way every once in a while tho because I'll have to finish doing it a few times before I can grab something. Reply

I feel you. I have ADHD. I can focus on conversations, but watching TV has become a problem for me. It's difficult to follow narrative shit, so I've been "watching" mind-numbing reality shows, just for the background noise. It's also impossible to watch anything online, because I'll have fifteen other tabs open; if not, I'll also be on my phone.



Brains suck. Reply

Fuck this and fuck her

And fuck Dr Phil too Reply

omg your icon wtf!!! ahhhhhh Reply

Ooh baby baby, it's a wild world Reply

what is she gonna say on tour? Reply

cash my merch outside how bow dah Reply

And if you don't cash these hands. Reply

I fucking hate this, her mom, and Dr. Phil. Reply

I loved BTRs rider bc they wanted deli meat and puppies to play with Reply

right? it was pure and low maintenance haha Reply

Right? I couldn't love a band more. I, too, want to play with puppies before my show Reply

g o d. i love/loved them so much. i wish they'd get back together D: Reply

This will end well Reply

lmao this gif is amazing. Reply

Also, who thought this was a good idea? She's going to get heckled to hell and end up canceling after one night. Reply

Isn't her whole thing being heckled by people and then threatening to fight them? She'd be doing that anyway so of course she'll do it for 50k a night. Reply

I feel like her skin isn't thick enough to take it, especially if the turnout is dismal. Reply

ngl, I copped a fidget spinner over the weekend for 12 bucks at this liquor store and it's pretty pointless but fun.



I read an article of a teacher complaining that having a bunch of them in the classroom makes a loud buzz and I cackled IRL. It can be noisy but the idea of so many students playing with the device killed me. Reply

I'm trying to remember what the other annoying elementary school trendy things were. I know silly bandz were big a while back. We obviously had Pokémon cards when I was little. I feel like before that a lot of us just collected stickers lol. Reply

my elementary clique played w slap bracelets Reply

yeah, but they're silent trends you know? Putting stickers on your binder is pretty tame. Now a bunch of fidget spinners in a classroom sounds ridic. Like a swarm of bees lmao.



But ia, in elementary I took in a tamagotchi just to have it taken away LMAO :( Reply

my school had beyblades, which they banned after a few weeks.



also scoobies/scoubies or w/e they were called. Reply

my elementary school was suuuuuuuper into yo-yos when i was in the fourth grade i think. i learned a couple of tricks and i had this cool green yo-yo. Reply

bey-blades, marbles, those little finger skateboards, gel pens Reply

I told my daughter if she spinned that shit one more time in my presence it was on. That noise was working my overworked ass.

Take your ass to your room to do that shit. Reply

I'm a pull-out teacher so I usually have 5-7 kids in my room at a time and lately at least 4 of them any given session will have those. My rule is they're allowed in the halls between my room and their classrooms, but as soon as we get into my room they go in the pocket or in my hand. I was a little lenient for a while when less of the kids had them but it's just too much now. If I see it it's mine until we get back to class.



I also had to outlaw bottle flipping earlier this year. That was more of a controlled thing among specifically like, 4th grade boys, but still irritating. Reply

$12 ? You should've waited until the after Christmas, when there's a glut of them in thrift stores & the price goes back down in regular stores Reply

