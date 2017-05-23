The "Cash Me Outside" girl is going on tour
'Cash Me Outside' Girl Danielle Bregoli's Tour Rider Includes 4-Star, Fruity Demands https://t.co/OpUVnpNEe6— TMZ (@TMZ) May 23, 2017
One of Dr. Phil's worst gifts to America is embarking on a nationwide tour. The 14 year old "Cash Me Outside" girl has almost ten million instagram followers and now she'll be making up to $50,000 a night on her upcoming national tour if all goes well.
Her show will have three segments: she'll lip sync, she'll do a Q and A, and she'll roast the audience.
She also has an extensive tour rider with demands like:
-4-star hotels or better
-a $750 per diem
-a 50 inch TV with netflix
-three fidget spinners
ngl i might need a fidget spinner; when i'm having a conversation or watching tv, i'm always on my phone playing solitaire, pyramid, spider, sudoku, or doing a jigsaw puzzle. i'm addicted & i realize that it's my anxiety, and maybe i should have something less obtrusive on hand.
Edited at 2017-05-23 04:07 pm (UTC)
I've tried so many fidget toys but it has helped the most so far. It's great because you're actually being productive with your fidgeting because you're making something. Also you pick it up super quick, I went from never picking up a crochet hook to hats and scarves in about 3 weeks.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XR
(it costs 2x more now but is on prime, go figure)
Brains suck.
And fuck Dr Phil too
And if you don't cash these hands.
ngl, I copped a fidget spinner over the weekend for 12 bucks at this liquor store and it's pretty pointless but fun.
I read an article of a teacher complaining that having a bunch of them in the classroom makes a loud buzz and I cackled IRL. It can be noisy but the idea of so many students playing with the device killed me.
But ia, in elementary I took in a tamagotchi just to have it taken away LMAO :(
also scoobies/scoubies or w/e they were called.
I told my daughter if she spinned that shit one more time in my presence it was on. That noise was working my overworked ass.
Take your ass to your room to do that shit.
I also had to outlaw bottle flipping earlier this year. That was more of a controlled thing among specifically like, 4th grade boys, but still irritating.