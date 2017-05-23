TV Ratings: Twin Peaks debuts soft
the premiere scored a 0.2 demo/506,000 total viewers
We got first few hours of one 20-hour movie. I bet if Sense8 was released weekly people would've hated it way more
the story just begins , it would probably better to see it all at once
without actually spoiling, watching the premiere made me feel like I was having a bad trip while watching some mash-up of a Metallica and Tool video
but Lynch is the original "do it for the aesthetic" dude so I'm rolling with it. But people expecting it to be a lot like the original... it's not. Mark Frost is not tempering Lynch the way he did back in the day.
I haven't watched eps 3 and 4 so I don't know where it's going, but on the David Lynch level I'd put it at about Lost Highway level of coherence with a bit of a horror tinge.
Although I read a record-breaking amount of people signed for Showtime's on Demand service, and that's probably what they wanted, putting first 4 eps there. The biggest challenge for them will be making people stay after the free trial.
I'm sure it will be profitable anyway, since a lot of countries bought the first-night premiere rights
I long ago decided to give up on decoding David Lynch since he's a surrealist but Twin Peaks has always kind of been the easy one to follow
Gonna stick with it though because I've loved Twin Peaks since forever
but no, Shelly, James is not cool
I welled up when the Log Lady was on the phone to Hawk, and then again when we saw Albert. So sad to think we lost them both recently.
I'm thinking/hoping that when Coop gets back to Twin Peaks, the show becomes more Twin Peaks-y - coffee and doughnuts and more Badalamenti score. Although, I do quite enjoy the bands playing over the ending credits (now that I'm expecting it - the first times I was thinking we'd pan around the bar and see some familiar faces in between the bands singing!)
