wait a minute, is that lulu d from how to make it in america? i gotta watch this weird shit now... Reply

the girl in the pic in the tweet? I'm not sure I'd recommend watching it for her, tbh Reply

give it to me straight, bethy... what happens to my girl? Reply

She was beautiful. I was rooting for her. Reply

I didn't even hear it was premiering till the night before lol. Reply

i literally recoiled when james dared come onto my screen Reply

tbh he looks 10000x less annoying now Reply

lmao I didn't recognize him but I choked when Shelly said he was cool and always was cool



literally the line I always remember about James is Laura saying "He's so dumb" Reply

but James is cool he's always been cool Reply

Same lmaooo Reply

"he was always cool"



WHENNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN? Reply

lmfaooo same, but then it's funny because he already looks like he'll be less annoying.



Unless he starts playing that fucking song to Jess Szohr then I'm OUT. Reply

It's sad but he's way better now. Reply

"He was always cool" NAH SIS Reply

late comment but I literally went "UGHHHHH" out loud Reply

I haven't watched it yet but I've seen some reviews that don't seem glowing. I'll have to decide for myself. It's one of those shows that needs my full attention and not just on in the background. Reply

Honestly 75 on Meta is pretty high

We got first few hours of one 20-hour movie. I bet if Sense8 was released weekly people would've hated it way more Reply

mte! i also think i would rather binge it once it is all out since that is how i originally watched it. that might be the problem in general since a lot of younger/more recent fans binged the original seasons, they might want that same experience for the third season. Reply

especially in the age of netflix dropping whole seasons at a time Reply

i think it is hard to judge just based on 4 episodes

the story just begins , it would probably better to see it all at once Reply

His art requires patience and he isn't afraid to add what many would see as filler but I think once people get into his style again, they'll enjoy it. Reply

erm all the reviews I've been reading have been praising the show and lynch Reply

spoil me pls. what's the go. Reply

tbh, the 2 hour premiere is Peak Lynch. It's not the toned down network-friendly Lynch that the original series was.



without actually spoiling, watching the premiere made me feel like I was having a bad trip while watching some mash-up of a Metallica and Tool video



but Lynch is the original "do it for the aesthetic" dude so I'm rolling with it. But people expecting it to be a lot like the original... it's not. Mark Frost is not tempering Lynch the way he did back in the day.



I haven't watched eps 3 and 4 so I don't know where it's going, but on the David Lynch level I'd put it at about Lost Highway level of coherence with a bit of a horror tinge. Reply

episode 4 felt more like original Twin Peaks but i'm guessing that is because we got more scenes in Twin Peaks with the original characters. Reply

spoil me bb. i'm never going to watch it, i'm just hell curious. Reply

It reminded me more of fire walk with me in tone and visuals which isn't a bad thing imo Reply

3 and 4 get a lot more into stuff happening rather than the elaborate set up. Are you waiting until they air to space them out? Reply

If you enjoyed Fire Walk With Me you will like it Reply

It was like watching all of the freaky shit in Mulholland Dr or the rabbit mini series. Reply

I really want to watch it, but I just haven't had the time with everything going on in the news. I don't have cable anyway so I guess it's irrelevant to the ratings. Reply

oop wrong post! anyway I need to dl this



Edited at 2017-05-23 03:45 pm (UTC) Reply

I saw that coming. Personally, I expected way more hype

Although I read a record-breaking amount of people signed for Showtime's on Demand service, and that's probably what they wanted, putting first 4 eps there. The biggest challenge for them will be making people stay after the free trial.

I'm sure it will be profitable anyway, since a lot of countries bought the first-night premiere rights Reply

I want to watch, but I only got through like 2 1/2 eps of the original series. Reply

if the original series was too out there for you, this is like that x1000000000 Reply

I don't know if it's age or it's just too different but I was just kind of :O the whole time and I'm not sure if it was in a good way



I long ago decided to give up on decoding David Lynch since he's a surrealist but Twin Peaks has always kind of been the easy one to follow



Gonna stick with it though because I've loved Twin Peaks since forever



but no, Shelly, James is not cool Reply

lol I've always found tp easy to follow too, tbh I still find that with the new series. I think once you know or figured out what blue rose means it all falls into place. have you seen eps 3 and 4 yet bc some scenes in those definitely show it going back to its routes Reply

I am about to start ep 3. I didn't DISLIKE it, but man, it is not palatable to the masses. I've seen most of Lynch's work and I appreciate it for all its weird surrealism but I did find the premiere to be pretty strangely different. And I think it'll be SUPER off-putting to people who just go in for the buzz. Reply

and... what is the blue rose exactly? Reply

Mte, Twin Peaks is my favorite work from DL because its structure is more comprehensible than most of Lynch's films. Haven't watched the revival yet but I've seen plenty of reviews on letterboxd comparing it to Inland Empire (which is one of Lynch's most confusing movies) so... Idk how I feel about that. I'm sure I'll give it a try anyway, hope I can warm up to it. Reply

james being cool was the most unbelievable thing in whole 4 episodes Reply

I tried watching the first episode of the series but couldn't get through it but I want to give it a second chance. The cast/plot is good. So please tell me it gets better! Reply

the first or third? bc both are amazing and do get better Reply

I felt the same but it picks up. Reply

If you're talking about the pilot, it definitely gets better. Keep at it for sure. Reply

I'm so glad we got 4 eps to digest. If it had premiered with just the 2-parter I'd have felt a bit meh.



I welled up when the Log Lady was on the phone to Hawk, and then again when we saw Albert. So sad to think we lost them both recently.





I'm thinking/hoping that when Coop gets back to Twin Peaks, the show becomes more Twin Peaks-y - coffee and doughnuts and more Badalamenti score. Although, I do quite enjoy the bands playing over the ending credits (now that I'm expecting it - the first times I was thinking we'd pan around the bar and see some familiar faces in between the bands singing!) Reply

I feel like they did an awful job promoting it? The last thing I remember about it was when they posted the cast list like a year ago and soooooo many names were on the list but that's all I remember lol Reply

a continuation of a weird show that wasn't that popular in the first place airing on showtime bombed? what a surprise. Reply

lmao it was a phenomenon when it first came on. Reply

