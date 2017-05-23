Jane the Virgin finale clip and discussion + What's to come
-Jane and Rafael show some feelings
-Petra is jealous
-rogelio's ex is pregnant
What is this love pentagon?
DEADLINE: ‘Jane the Virgin’: EP Jennie Snyder Urman On Finale Twists & “Joyful” Season 4 https://t.co/Mzsnwsf3U4 pic.twitter.com/cmh0vKOela— E R N E S T O NODAL (@ERNESTONODAL) May 23, 2017
-Petra is in danger
-Jane/Rafael/Adam won't be a traditional love triangle
-Season 4 is about Jane being joyful again
-Jane will learn that you don't get only one love of your life
-Rogelio and Xo will face obstacles but they will solve them together
-Luisa is gonna fuck shit up some more
-Rafael will have to adjust to life without money
source
the ending with jane and tyler posey was cute but i feel like the imagery of micheal/jane/snow and raf/jane/petals were more memorable.
im kinda over the sister luisa.
I like Petra but she truly has done some awful things. I'm sure Anesca will forgive her but they are both a mess.
I loved everything about Xo and Ro's wedding because in the end, it didn't matter how it went down to them, just that it happened. And Alba's speech was very sweet.
Michael's letter was beautiful.
I am really liking how they are revisiting Jane/Rafael because it's realistic in the sense that they have grown and become best friends and it's very probable that in their scenario they could fall in love again. Plus Jane gets to pine which is great because she is the one always being chased.
I just miss Michael.
Petra and Rafael make zero sense - they're complete poison for each other. I get that this is supposed to be dramatic and unrealistic, but come ON how can they so easily forget all the crazy shit that has happened between them? Plus, they don't have any chemistry. They're very boring when they're on screen together.
i know you guys are saying mateo is the narrator but when he said i loved xiomara i couldn't help but think it's mateo sr. i feel like he's presence (or lack there of) really hangs onsome moments of the show when alba talks about him and i'd love if he was the narrator.
luisa is out of her damn mind. i hated that rafael brought up her mom, that as low af, but someone really needs to help her tbh