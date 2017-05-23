Jane the Virgin finale clip and discussion + What's to come

I'm so pissed they're bringing back this dumb love triangle, but I guess it was inevitable since Michael's dead.



i don't even know why is Petra in the triangle, they must be fucking crazy..... Reply

I get that it's a telenovela so love triangles are a common occurrence, but I'm sick of the love triangles Reply

this tyler posey-jane-raf-petra-hoteldude is barf



the ending with jane and tyler posey was cute but i feel like the imagery of micheal/jane/snow and raf/jane/petals were more memorable.



im kinda over the sister luisa. Reply

luisa is the worst Reply

have they run out of ideas or something? why is this love triangle back? don't think i will be getting back in to this show... i mean they can just get whatever endgame couple together and show the relationship and it's ups and downs and how much time and effort a relationship actually requires to make it work... but no ig dumbfuck love triangles are better ugh Reply

oh my god Petra's actress killed me. haha (this whole cast is adorable) Reply

i was looking thru his IG earlier today and he cannot be so perfect!!! Reply

this family is so extra and has been since the proposal lol Reply

yeah this is sweet and all... but they probably felt like they had to be over the top since he was filming & shit. I know I would cause I usually just smile & say congrats when someone is expecting. lol



Edited at 2017-05-23 05:23 pm (UTC)

Lol...i'm pleased they found each other. Reply

Justin is so extra. I only like him in character.



Edited at 2017-05-23 06:39 pm (UTC)

Jane and Rafael will get together and then the writers will kill Raf off because they can't figure out how to keep a story alive if the characters are in a relationship and not in a love triangle. Reply

This season was underwhelming. Not over Michael's death Reply

They really screwed up by killing Michael. The show hasn't been the same since. When Michael showed up in the new flashbacks in this episode it really brought it home that the show needs the Michael/Jane dynamic to feel complete. Reply

ia Reply

Agreed. I miss Michael and Rogelin too. Reply

Yes and yes. I'm over this show though Reply

Luisa remains THE WOOOOORST. Does she not see how fucked up her relationship with Rose is?! Rose killed her dad ffs!



I like Petra but she truly has done some awful things. I'm sure Anesca will forgive her but they are both a mess.



I loved everything about Xo and Ro's wedding because in the end, it didn't matter how it went down to them, just that it happened. And Alba's speech was very sweet.



Michael's letter was beautiful.



I am really liking how they are revisiting Jane/Rafael because it's realistic in the sense that they have grown and become best friends and it's very probable that in their scenario they could fall in love again. Plus Jane gets to pine which is great because she is the one always being chased. Reply

do you think she'll pine though, now that she has Posey? Reply

For sure. Her heart glowed hard during their dance. That doesn't go away like that. Reply

I actually like Jane/Raf (I'm like 6 episodes behind) but I'm so bored of love triangles!! there's no need to re-hash it. just put them together! Reply

I don't know how many of you are here for it but I'm not here for Jane/Rafael 🤷‍♀️ Reply

I am def here for it, I love them together Reply

maybe this time they are bringing in Tyler Posey so Jane can choose Rafael Reply

That is exactly how it will go down. Reply

look at the article i posted...i'm not sure where they're going with this Reply

Also, Mateo is totally the narrator. Reply

lol i thought for a sec the reveal was gonna happen when the narrator said he's one of the people who loves xo the most THEN the shot cut to mateo. Reply

Mateo is 100% the narrator. He writes a telenovela to honor the woman in his family! MAYBE IN THE "REAL LIFE/NON-TELENOVELA" VERSION OF THE STORY MICHAEL NEVER DIES!



I just miss Michael. Reply

That was my thought as well, just the accent seems a bit strong to be him Reply

I always assumed the narrator was playing up the accent. Reply

but isn't it a bit weird how he talks about Mateo though? Reply

I've always liked Jane with Rafael. They have more chemistry to me. The only other character she had more chemistry with was that advisor (Adam Rodriguez).



Petra and Rafael make zero sense - they're complete poison for each other. I get that this is supposed to be dramatic and unrealistic, but come ON how can they so easily forget all the crazy shit that has happened between them? Plus, they don't have any chemistry. They're very boring when they're on screen together. Reply

mfte Reply

mte Reply

ia Reply

this was such a good ep. i love jane/rafael but i'm also excited to see jane/adam for a while, i think it could be fun.

i know you guys are saying mateo is the narrator but when he said i loved xiomara i couldn't help but think it's mateo sr. i feel like he's presence (or lack there of) really hangs onsome moments of the show when alba talks about him and i'd love if he was the narrator.

luisa is out of her damn mind. i hated that rafael brought up her mom, that as low af, but someone really needs to help her tbh Reply

I thought it was the dead dad too. The way the narrator talks about Mateo wouldn't make sense if he was talking about himself Reply

that's a great theory, and then it would have make sense why he'd have such a strong accent, which mateo jr is unlikely to have Reply

The dad narrating us a good guess actually. I totally forgot about him. Reply

