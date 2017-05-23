deadpool

Jane the Virgin finale clip and discussion + What's to come


-Jane and Rafael show some feelings
-Petra is jealous
-rogelio's ex is pregnant

What is this love pentagon?





-Petra is in danger
-Jane/Rafael/Adam won't be a traditional love triangle
-Season 4 is about Jane being joyful again
-Jane will learn that you don't get only one love of your life
-Rogelio and Xo will face obstacles but they will solve them together
-Luisa is gonna fuck shit up some more
-Rafael will have to adjust to life without money



