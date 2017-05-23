Kate Moss gets into fight at Cannes fashion show but Mary J Blige breaks it up
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Moss gets into fight at Cannes fashion show but Mary J Blige breaks it up https://t.co/tuz6kmiZ1a pic.twitter.com/F6slT7J0xI— The Sun (@TheSun) May 22, 2017
-Supermodel Kate Moss got into an intense argument at a Fashion for Relief party at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.
-A source said, Moss was drunk when "one of the girls came up to her and started squaring up, she didn’t like it one bit."
-Before things got physical Mary J Blige diffused the situation and the guest was removed.
you're making me want to listen to the song lmao
Don't need no hateration, holleration in this dancery
(I kind of love her.)
As for Naomi, idt anything needs to be said, no one wants a phone in the face.
But joking aside, good for Mary. Where the hell were the security people?