Kate Moss gets into fight at Cannes fashion show but Mary J Blige breaks it up



-Supermodel Kate Moss got into an intense argument at a Fashion for Relief party at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

-A source said, Moss was drunk when "one of the girls came up to her and started squaring up, she didn’t like it one bit."

-Before things got physical Mary J Blige diffused the situation and the guest was removed.

