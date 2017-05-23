First look at Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace in American Crime Story

Looks nothing like Donatello. I guess they couldn't afford Rick Baker's make up effects fee. Reply

I'm dad

Haahahaha

Dona wishes

she looks like kylie jenner?



also, no thanks.

they should've used kylie tbh

Or Gaga.

Penelope is way too pretty to be a convincing Donatella. Have they ever seen that woman??

Gaga was unavailable

dyyyiinnnng. No lies detected tho.

LOL this tea.



And honestly I agree with you even though I find Gaga very attractive. XD

I just google imaged her + "young" and yeah... She's always had extreme features, and I could totally see Gaga playing her compared to Penelope cruz lol

dead

no

just watched the new 48hours ep on Andrew Cunanan. there is still so much we don't know about him. really weird case

i know ontd hates him but i am so fucking interested to see what darren criss does with andrew. he is such an overly happy person that i feel like he must have an equally dark side he can pull from. i've been reading up on him and fuck, he's fascinating but you're right, there is so much missing info.

i just read his wiki...I didn't realize no one knows his motive???

and no onw knows what his connection to Versace or Lee Miglin (victim #3 ) was

He was a serial killer. Their motives rarely make any sense.

After Cunanan's fourth murder (the NJ one) he was spotted at a diner near my house & the whole area freaked out because his victims were random. My mom wouldn't let us out of the house.

be our guest be our guest

caviar versace

haha the only good sketch from that Lindsay episode

i watch that sketch from time to time, it's so good.



HIS NAME IS KELSEY GRAMMER!

I sometimes revisit it just for the Taran's laugh.

One of my fav SNL sketches of all time. Even the deleted scenes are funny as fuck

I would've watched a Netflix series if it, but Disney will never sell the branding rights

gaga was robbed!

seriously, why didn't they just cast her?

A Raspberry Award Nominee Is Born

They wanted someone who could act?

i thought she passed on it because of touring joanne and she's filming a star is born?

but i honestly have no idea haha



but i honestly have no idea haha

uh...kylie jenner? ok

too pretty

gaga would have been a good donatella.

gaga would have been perfect tbh

i like it tbh, get it Pe!

fab

She looks too pretty.

