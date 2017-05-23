First look at Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace in American Crime Story
Exclusive: Here's your first look at Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace in #AmericanCrimeStory: https://t.co/ZIlzgzZXA3 pic.twitter.com/rgAsgurytt— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 23, 2017
EW has unveiled the first look at Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace in the next intallment of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story. Full portrait at source.
source
