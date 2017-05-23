Cannes celebrates its 70th anniversary
#Photocall Photo de famille 70e anniversaire / 70th anniversary's family portrait #Cannes70 pic.twitter.com/27TZYlmzBA
— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 23, 2017
Catherine Deneuve, Jessica Chastain and Isabelle Huppert dazzle the crowd
“Wait, are there seriously only two black people here?”
Nastassja Kinski, Sofia Coppola and Elodie Bouchez
director Park Chan-Wook, danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal and Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn with his never-quitting pose
Directors Michael Haneke and Jane Campion
Jane Campion remains cool while directors Ken Loach and Nanni Moretti regret forgetting their sunglasses
A murderer’s row: US director Jerry Schatzberg, French director Claude Lelouch, Austrian director Michael Haneke, New Zealander director Jane Campion, British director Ken Loach, Italian director Nanni Moretti
British director Andrea Arnold, French actress Claudia Cardinale, Australian director George Miller, French director Laurent Cantet, Romanian director Cristian Mungiu and US director Jerry Schatzberg
Austrian director Michael Haneke, New Zealander director Jane Campion, British director Ken Loach, danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, Norwegian actress and director Liv Ulmann, jury president Pedro Almodovar and japanese director Naomi Kawase watch while General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival Thierry Fremaux tries to start The Wave.
Costa Gravas is nhf this.
Films Screening in Competition:
HIKARI [VERS LA LUMIÈRE | RADIANCE] DE | BY NAOMI KAWASE
Un Certain Regard:
JEUNE FEMME [MONTPARNASSE-BIENVENÜE] | BY LÉONOR SERRAILLE
DOPO LA GUERRA (APRÈS LA GUERRE) [AFTER THE WAR] | BY ANNARITA ZAMBRANO
Out of Competition:
24 FRAMES | BY ABBAS KIAROSTAMI
TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL | BY JANE CAMPION & ARIEL KLEIMAN
HIKARI [VERS LA LUMIÈRE | RADIANCE] DE | BY NAOMI KAWASE
Un Certain Regard:
JEUNE FEMME [MONTPARNASSE-BIENVENÜE] | BY LÉONOR SERRAILLE
DOPO LA GUERRA (APRÈS LA GUERRE) [AFTER THE WAR] | BY ANNARITA ZAMBRANO
Out of Competition:
24 FRAMES | BY ABBAS KIAROSTAMI
TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL | BY JANE CAMPION & ARIEL KLEIMAN
Naomi Kawase's Hikari a tender look at letting go of memories, both consciously and not, which resonates on many levels #Cannes70 @HeyUGuys— Jo-Ann Titmarsh (@jokamojo) May 23, 2017
RADIANCE: a plodding, unremarkable story that's only interesting in spurts thanks to its audio-description narrative angle. #Cannes2017— Nikola Grozdanović (@nikgroz) May 23, 2017
'Hikari (Radiance)' Photocall - Naomi Kawase, Nagase Masatoshi, Misuzu Kanno, Ayame Misaki, Tatsuya Fuji
'Top Of The Lake: China Girl' Photocall - Nicole Kidman, Elisabeth Moss, Gwendoline Christie
'Top Of The Lake: China Girl' Photocall - Nicole Kidman, Alice Englert, Ariel Kleiman, Elisabeth Moss, Jane Campion, Gwendoline Christie, David Dencik
'Happy End' Premiere - Franz Rogowski, Toby Jones, Fantine Harduin, director Michael Haneke and his wife Susi Haneke, Isabelle Huppert, Jean-Louis Trintignant and his wife and Mathieu Kassovitz
Chopard Trophy
Marion Cotillard
Juliette Binoche
Salma Hayek
Charlize Theron
Anya Taylor-Joy
Stacy Martin
Liu Wen
Kevin Trapp, Izabel Goulart, Chopard Caroline Scheufele
Prada Private Dinner
Jessica Chastain
Liv Corfixen, Nicolas Winding Refn
Elle Fanning, Gael Garcia Bernal and Miuccia Prada
Anja Rubik, Diego Luna, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu
Ann Murphy, Guillermo del Toro and Neil Gaiman
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Christoph Waltz, Emmanuel Lubezki
Elton John's 'The Cut' Lunch And World Premiere
Spike Lee
Elton John, Mads Mikkelsen
Cannes Film Festival Staff Hold Minute of Silence For The Victims of the Manchester Attacks
Source: Getty | Twitter (1, 2, 3)
Fuck you Liv!!!
Oh Cannes.
Also things I learned this Cannes: VARDA HAS AN OFFICIAL TWITTER. Her tribute to Bande a part is amazing:
Also Chastain posted this with the shady caption:My one and only president ❤
Edited at 2017-05-23 02:47 pm (UTC)
I don't like that dress on Charlize.
The photos from the Techiné tribute had me freaking out because I don't think that many queens have ever been in one area together.
lol at Salma behind Mads, she's so tiny.
I have a feeling that Neil Gaiman and Guillermo del Toro are going to do something together fingers crossed
HOLY SHIT Gwendoline is sf tall