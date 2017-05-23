veronique 2

Cannes celebrates its 70th anniversary

claudia-cardinale_cannes70





Catherine Deneuve, Jessica Chastain and Isabelle Huppert dazzle the crowd



“Wait, are there seriously only two black people here?”



Nastassja Kinski, Sofia Coppola and Elodie Bouchez



director Park Chan-Wook, danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal and Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn with his never-quitting pose











Directors Michael Haneke and Jane Campion



Jane Campion remains cool while directors Ken Loach and Nanni Moretti regret forgetting their sunglasses



A murderer’s row: US director Jerry Schatzberg, French director Claude Lelouch, Austrian director Michael Haneke, New Zealander director Jane Campion, British director Ken Loach, Italian director Nanni Moretti



British director Andrea Arnold, French actress Claudia Cardinale, Australian director George Miller, French director Laurent Cantet, Romanian director Cristian Mungiu and US director Jerry Schatzberg



Austrian director Michael Haneke, New Zealander director Jane Campion, British director Ken Loach, danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, Norwegian actress and director Liv Ulmann, jury president Pedro Almodovar and japanese director Naomi Kawase watch while General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival Thierry Fremaux tries to start The Wave.



Costa Gravas is nhf this.


Films Screening in Competition:

HIKARI [VERS LA LUMIÈRE | RADIANCE] DE | BY NAOMI KAWASE

Un Certain Regard:

JEUNE FEMME [MONTPARNASSE-BIENVENÜE] | BY LÉONOR SERRAILLE
DOPO LA GUERRA (APRÈS LA GUERRE) [AFTER THE WAR] | BY ANNARITA ZAMBRANO

Out of Competition:

24 FRAMES | BY ABBAS KIAROSTAMI
TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL | BY JANE CAMPION & ARIEL KLEIMAN










'Hikari (Radiance)' Photocall - Naomi Kawase, Nagase Masatoshi, Misuzu Kanno, Ayame Misaki, Tatsuya Fuji





'Top Of The Lake: China Girl' Photocall - Nicole Kidman, Elisabeth Moss, Gwendoline Christie


 'Top Of The Lake: China Girl' Photocall - Nicole Kidman, Alice Englert, Ariel Kleiman, Elisabeth Moss, Jane Campion, Gwendoline Christie, David Dencik



'Happy End' Premiere - Franz Rogowski, Toby Jones, Fantine Harduin, director Michael Haneke and his wife Susi Haneke, Isabelle Huppert, Jean-Louis Trintignant and his wife and Mathieu Kassovitz

Chopard Trophy



Marion Cotillard



Juliette Binoche



Salma Hayek



Charlize Theron



Anya Taylor-Joy



Stacy Martin



Liu Wen



Kevin Trapp, Izabel Goulart, Chopard Caroline Scheufele

Prada Private Dinner



Jessica Chastain



Liv Corfixen, Nicolas Winding Refn



Elle Fanning, Gael Garcia Bernal and Miuccia Prada



Anja Rubik, Diego Luna, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu



Ann Murphy, Guillermo del Toro and Neil Gaiman



Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Christoph Waltz, Emmanuel Lubezki

Elton John's 'The Cut' Lunch And World Premiere



Spike Lee



Elton John, Mads Mikkelsen



Cannes Film Festival Staff Hold Minute of Silence For The Victims of the Manchester Attacks

Source: Getty | Twitter (1, 2, 3)
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,