Cannes celebrates its 70th anniversary

Omg at the pic of refn and his wife



Fuck you Liv!!! Reply

Thread

Link

my first thought tbh lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was going to say "Where is the other black person who's not Will Smith" and then I saw a guy way in the back.



Oh Cannes.



Also things I learned this Cannes: VARDA HAS AN OFFICIAL TWITTER. Her tribute to Bande a part is amazing:









Also Chastain posted this with the shady caption:My one and only president ❤











Edited at 2017-05-23 02:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

the infuriating thing is that the lack of black ppl at cannes doesn't even bother anyone. i saw like one article about it on dazed but otherwise *crickets*. business as usual. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that video by agnes is amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jessica Chastain is so gorgeous.



I don't like that dress on Charlize. Reply

Thread

Link

Awww Liv Ullmann!



The photos from the Techiné tribute had me freaking out because I don't think that many queens have ever been in one area together. Reply

Thread

Link

well gael got rid of the salt and pepper sigh. diego looking fine as hell. Reply

Thread

Link

That picture of all of them together is better than every picture from the Oscar gathering.



lol at Salma behind Mads, she's so tiny.



I have a feeling that Neil Gaiman and Guillermo del Toro are going to do something together fingers crossed Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh yes to GDT and Gaiman collaborating on something. I can only imagine how bizarre and fucked-up and magical that would be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when is the shorts premiering? Reply

Thread

Link

which one? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

accross my land :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can someone please teach me how to center tweets? Reply

Thread

Link

i don't think it's possible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anja looks awful Reply

Thread

Link

I see Mads has got his annual Cannes tan again. Reply

Thread

Link

re: Top of The Lake pic



HOLY SHIT Gwendoline is sf tall Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr? She's gorgeous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew she was tall but man compared to Nicole and Elisabeth, whew! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte nicole kidman is pretty tall, like 5'10" and gwendolyn is still towering over her in heels Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

catherine deneuve and isabelle huppert in the same frame, somebody hold me Reply

Thread

Link