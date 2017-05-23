RIP <3 Reply

RIP.



His daughter also passed away just last year, must be a real tough time for his family.

was she the daughter that was on sherlock? she did a lot with a bit part, got a lot of talent from her dad :/ Reply

No Deborah Moore was in Sherlock and she is alive. Christina Knudsen, who died last year of cancer, was his stepdaughter with his 4th wife and she wasn't an actress. Reply

woah Reply

RIP, another legend taken away <3 Reply

RIP. He was 89, which is a good year at least. He lived a long life.



Roger Moore is one of those actors where I've heard his name a thousand times and recognize his face but have somehow managed to never actually see anything with him in it. Reply

RIP



I appreciated his Bond because they gave us two of the best Bond songs



A View To Kill and Live and Let Die Reply

omg rip :( i liked his bond Reply

I don't think I've actually seen any of his Bond movies but RIPI don't think I've actually seen any of his Bond movies but this article always brought me great joy and I would love to get my hands on a copy of this book someday. Reply

omg thanks so much for that link!



"if he had been at the last supper, he would have sent that back" ahahaha Reply

RIP :(



Is he the first of the main cinematic Bonds to pass away? Reply

Oh my god he was my favourite Bond. RIP Sir Reply

What a bummer. He was great. Reply

damn, i didn't know he suffered from cancer.



Several years ago me and my family were spending our summer holidays in south of France and there was this tiny beach in a small bay (the whole village was on a huge cliff) and one day sir Roger Moore was having a casual lunch at the small restaurant at the beach.

It was such a random event bc like i said, tiny village, tiny secluded beach in July with a couple of dozen people spending their day there, and then James Bond appears at lunchtime, takes pictures with a bunch of kids and then yatchs off to the Mediterranean.



edit: i didnt know he apparently lived in monaco, that explains a bit.



Edited at 2017-05-23 02:30 pm (UTC)

He lived a long life and left quite the legacy. R.I.P. good sir. Reply

RIP Reply

dang rip :( Reply

oh no :( my favourite bond for sure



RIP Reply

I know that name from a Amy Winehouse song. Reply

same. :/ the only bond movies ive seen are the ones with daniel craig.



RIP Reply

rest in peace :( Reply

rip Reply

My older brother would watch Spice World with me and claimed it was only because Roger Moore was in it and he was a huge Bond fan. He definitely was a huge Bond fan but Roger is in it for like 10 mins max.



Years later, after he came out, I ribbed him about his secret love of Spice World. Reply

oh no :( Reply

Goodnight sweet Bond



R.I.P. Reply

RIP Sir Roger <3



For Your Eyes Only is one of my Top 3 favorite Bond films. My older brother was a huge Bond fan and made me watch all the movies with him when we were little kids, and I always liked Roger the best. Reply

