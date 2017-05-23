Sir Roger Moore passes away
With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg— Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017
source
His daughter also passed away just last year, must be a real tough time for his family. </3
Roger Moore is one of those actors where I've heard his name a thousand times and recognize his face but have somehow managed to never actually see anything with him in it.
I appreciated his Bond because they gave us two of the best Bond songs
A View To Kill and Live and Let Die
I don't think I've actually seen any of his Bond movies but this article always brought me great joy and I would love to get my hands on a copy of this book someday.
"if he had been at the last supper, he would have sent that back" ahahaha
Is he the first of the main cinematic Bonds to pass away?
Several years ago me and my family were spending our summer holidays in south of France and there was this tiny beach in a small bay (the whole village was on a huge cliff) and one day sir Roger Moore was having a casual lunch at the small restaurant at the beach.
It was such a random event bc like i said, tiny village, tiny secluded beach in July with a couple of dozen people spending their day there, and then James Bond appears at lunchtime, takes pictures with a bunch of kids and then yatchs off to the Mediterranean.
edit: i didnt know he apparently lived in monaco, that explains a bit.
RIP
RIP
Years later, after he came out, I ribbed him about his secret love of Spice World.
R.I.P.
For Your Eyes Only is one of my Top 3 favorite Bond films. My older brother was a huge Bond fan and made me watch all the movies with him when we were little kids, and I always liked Roger the best.