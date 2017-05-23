Rebel Wilson claims in court that magazines destroyed her career


Rebel Wilson is claiming in court that certain magazines coordinated a three day long attack on her credibility that coincided with the release of Pitch Perfect 2 that resulted in her being dropped from 'Trolls' and 'Kung Fu Panda 2' and damaged her ability to get work in the future.

Rebel says they painted her as a serial liar when articles claiming she lied about her age and background came out.

The defense of at least the first magazine is apparently going to be based in the argument that what they wrote was substantially true.

SOURCE
Tagged: , ,