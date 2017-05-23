Rebel Wilson claims in court that magazines destroyed her career
Rebel Wilson is claiming in court that certain magazines coordinated a three day long attack on her credibility that coincided with the release of Pitch Perfect 2 that resulted in her being dropped from 'Trolls' and 'Kung Fu Panda 2' and damaged her ability to get work in the future.
Rebel says they painted her as a serial liar when articles claiming she lied about her age and background came out.
The defense of at least the first magazine is apparently going to be based in the argument that what they wrote was substantially true.
I think the fact that Pitch Perfect 2 was terrible and she was terrible in it probably had more to do with her not being considered that bankable than the age stories.
ETA: Also, Amy Schumer came along and took over the niche that Rebel previously occupied so that might have had something to do with it too.
I was thinking she was replaced by that girl in 22 jump street - same deal, except american
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Riley_Wes
why do you think there's a new law in california that requires imdb to omit or remove age and birth date from an actor's profile?