Rebel Wilson claims in court that magazines destroyed her career

she should have sued the producers and studios behind said movies because their decisions reek of discrimination based on ageism and sexism. Reply

she got dropped from 2 animated children's movies. it was probably for having controversy surrounding her. they might have even told her so much when they reneged. Reply

controversy surrounding her age? i mean the fact that this is even an issue in hollywood underlines the rampant sexism that is still thriving. Reply

uhhh would hollywood producers really care what tabloid rags down in australia have to say..... Reply

I feel like the "Rebel Wilson is lying about her age" stories were pretty big here too though. Reply

lol are you for real? all international rags and internet mediums, including this one, picked up on those articles. Reply

forgot she existed tbh Reply

I did too. It was nice while it lasted Reply

Me2 Reply

Someone tweet this to Rebel. Let's help her win her case! Reply

Her show was so bad Reply

It was really awful but I remember watching every episode for some reason. Reply

lol same here. i hated it but my friends and i got together for the first ep (to have our own ~super fun night) and i just kept watching for some reason. i was relieved it got canceled. Reply

Mte. I only watched it for Marika. Reply

for a weird reason, i thought it was renewed for another season lol. Reply

I was wondering what happened w her Reply

Oh wow :( Reply

Uh she had an explosive burrito diarrhea scene that made her "famous".



Be mad at yourself, boo. Reply

So did Melissa McCarthy, it didn't stop her... Reply

I haven't missed her tbh Reply

lol not a fan but i love her look in that pic Reply

didn't even know ha ass was struggling Reply

she did have a brief moment where it looked like she was happening, didn't she?





meh. Reply

Well, according to IMBD she's been in or is currently cast in 6 films since Pitch Perfect 2, so it doesn't seem like it's been a complete hindrance.



I think the fact that Pitch Perfect 2 was terrible and she was terrible in it probably had more to do with her not being considered that bankable than the age stories.



ETA: Also, Amy Schumer came along and took over the niche that Rebel previously occupied so that might have had something to do with it too.



Edited at 2017-05-23 01:39 pm (UTC) Reply

ia about the Amy Schumer thing Reply

PP 2 was a major box office hit and the sequel is in production. on what planet would that not be considered bankable? Reply

The franchise is bankable, literally no one in that franchise is a bankable actress. Like, the biggest star is Anna Kendrick. Reply

I didn't say it did terrible, I said it *was* terrible and she was terrible in it. And I loved the first one, but walking out of the second one left me with no desire to see a third one. Reply

You are doing the most on this post, also the franchise is bankable, not the actors, like monalisa said, the biggest star is Anna Kendrick. Reply

Oh true.



I was thinking she was replaced by that girl in 22 jump street - same deal, except american Reply

Yeah, Amy Schumer and Melissa McCarthy both kind of filled her "everywoman" role and have proven to be much more bankable and have more name recognition. Reply

Every actress likes about their age if they want a long career Reply

Rebel also lied about having talent beyond one role. She will probably take herself to court after this one. Reply

i don't think lying about your age is that big a deal in hollywood, even if you were found out. there wouldn't be much public outrage over it. only if you were a huge star like jlaw etc (and women would obviously be targeted more than men, sadly). then again, i don't know much about hollywood's inner workings. Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Riley_Wes ton



why do you think there's a new law in california that requires imdb to omit or remove age and birth date from an actor's profile? not true. look no further than the case of riley weston.why do you think there's a new law in california that requires imdb to omit or remove age and birth date from an actor's profile? Reply

as i said, idk much about the inner workings of hollywood. never heard of this case. Reply

That law has been temporarily halted by the district court as a violation of the First Amendment. I'm sure the district court will rule in IMDbs favor on that one. Reply

