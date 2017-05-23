New Star Wars covers from Vanity Fair
Leading up to @StarWars's 40th anniversary, Vanity Fair introduces the next chapter in its saga: #TheLastJedi https://t.co/jLLif1n8L4 pic.twitter.com/41Yb5GVMES— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 23, 2017
Vanity Fair has released a series of covers showing the cast of The Last Jedi.
Source
Edited at 2017-05-23 01:20 pm (UTC)
Ooh Phasma without her helmet <3
Leia 😢
His black rotj outfit is everything omg
your comment reminded me of this iconic tumblr post
I <3 Luke and his many looks
when are we gonna see laura dern?!
I was already really excited for this movie but my excitement just shot up EVEN MORE
Everything looks good 'cept his face. And it's not even just meh, it's actually offensive to me. Especially considering all the PoC actors who probably get turned down because they're not "marketable."
Sorry, didn't mean to latch onto your comment lol. Clearly, I have a lot of feelings on this.
i like ugly dudes i guess. idk he has nice eyes and i enjoy his nose. freckles too
carrie <3333