New Star Wars covers from Vanity Fair

This is the only movie that I'm excited to see this whole year



Leia ;-; Reply

I need all of these.



Ooh Phasma without her helmet <3



Leia 😢 Reply

Carrie 😢 Reply

Luke is the true fashion icon of Star Wars! Everything looks amazing on him lol. I can't wait to dress as him for Halloween with the black outfit and glove with the Chanel boots. Reply

luke takes after his mother lbr Reply

Like mother like son lol <3



His black rotj outfit is everything omg Reply

The black suit is hella sexy Reply

http://divascreech.tumblr.com/post/1356 15345694



your comment reminded me of this iconic tumblr post



I <3 Luke and his many looks your comment reminded me of this iconic tumblr postI <3 Luke and his many looks Reply

I love them all. My chrome girlfriend looks good. Reply

oh, Carrie =( Reply

I definitely need the one with Poe, Finn, Rose, and queen BB-8 (and also Leia too ofc) 💖 Reply

carrie :((( Reply

queen leia getting the solo cover she deserves since they won't give her a solo movie smh



when are we gonna see laura dern?! Reply

what in the what Laura Dern is in this?!!?



I was already really excited for this movie but my excitement just shot up EVEN MORE Reply

yeah she's in it!! but we know literally nothing about her role lmfao Reply

adam driver could get IT Reply

I will never understand this. I mean, his body is on point, but he is the definition of a septisface.



Everything looks good 'cept his face. And it's not even just meh, it's actually offensive to me. Especially considering all the PoC actors who probably get turned down because they're not "marketable."



Sorry, didn't mean to latch onto your comment lol. Clearly, I have a lot of feelings on this. Reply

y u gotta do him like that lol



i like ugly dudes i guess. idk he has nice eyes and i enjoy his nose. freckles too Reply

the carrie cover made me sad :( Reply

luke and rey matching, bless



carrie <3333 Reply

Leia <3 Reply

