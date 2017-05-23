Katy Perry discusses the Taylor Swift dancer issue

Taylor really is a regina george in sheep's clothing. Kim is a blessing Reply

Thread

Link

If anything, this just confirms Taylor wasn't lying about the dancers. Perrished is just trying to victimize herself, when in fact she has a history of bullying others.



Also, how convenient that she is talking about this now when she has an album to promote that's a huge bomb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If anything, it makes Taylor look petty as fuck imo. She said Katy tried to sabotage her whole tour. But she didn't though. 3 dancers? Cmon now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Let's not forget that Taylor is a disgusting shit stain! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow she went there Reply

Thread

Link

Desperate for some promo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this the first time she's ever come out and blatantly said what happened?



Edited at 2017-05-23 12:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah. Before it was just cryptic tweets about karma whenever Taylor did anything that made bad headlines. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please just shut up about it. Both of you. So, dumb. Reply

Thread

Link

first of all, fuck Katy, with that being said, I believe her this time. The snake is petty and vengeful like that Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL same. There are no winners here but I can imagine Taylor being this petty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. Katy's story makes sense. Taylor's didn't. They're both trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's how i feel lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol she never even said your name Katy. Get over it. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean.....it was obviously about her, so idk what the point of this comment is besides obtuse Taylor stanning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the music video never even had anything to do with katy, and obvious how? katy made it about herself when she tweeted that 'sheep's clothing' thing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol MTE



Katy's album is a flop and after her other gimmicks failed she is trying to throw Taylor under the bus again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She has Taylor's squad ripping her apart on twitter, she has every right to discuss how petty it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's Taylor's MO. She never says a name but she leads you to who she's talking about with her little clues. It was painfully obvious. 🤷🏾‍♀️ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No she just talked about her in Vanity Fair, wrote a huge song about her and got all her celeb friends to be in it to intimidate her, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Taylor literally said it involved a female pop star who tried to "sabotage" her tour by "stealing" dancers out from under her. Those dancers immediately confirmed Taylor was talking about them and Katy Perry, even explaining why they wanted to tour with Katy. I mean, this is widely known and has been since day one when she talked about it in a huge Rolling Stone profile. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh fuck off, after that article where Taylor Swift dropped the OBVIOUS fucking hints, people were able to figure it out within like ... 5 hours that it was Katy.



Typical Taylor Swift behaviour where she says just enough so that it's totally obvious but she can pretend like it's cryptic. She's a manipulative cow. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i've said this before but every time either one of them acknowledges this "feud" they automatically become the loser Reply

Thread

Link

yup she came out ahead just by keeping her mouth shut and a few shady tweets Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank god she finally added this as a Kimoji, way overdue tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

katy really is gorgeous even with that stupid hair Reply

Thread

Link

ok.... isn't this what Taylor said happened as well?



she talked more than she sang in that carpool session lmao Reply

Thread

Link

that was very nice of her, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG but true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think three dancers giving their notice is a little different than She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yep, basically she confirmed Taylor was right.



Also, we know she was mean to Ryn Weaver and others so Taylor's comments about Katy being bitchy to her are also probably true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thats usually a good thing, though. they put in more "singing" when there's nothing interesting/funny/juicy in the talking bits. (COUGH COUGH harry styles) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still think it was about John Mayer more than backup dancers. Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. They're both still sprung on that dirty dick. They should get together for a wine drinking sesh and hash it out real housewives style. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG! An ONJ/Xanadu icon. AWESOME! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

100%! + a dash of victim complex Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of all guys to be feuding about... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup...and she's used the dancer situation as a reason to be petty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what it's about lol and Taylor just had this victim complex. But I do think Katy Perry's a shady bitch who probably never liked Taylor (who can blame her though?) and faked nice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course it is



But Taylor was trying to bank off feminism for that record so 'sabotaging her career' was a better story Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a sad and disgusting hill for them to die on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd think so too, honestly. But she also seems very very controlled about her business, and this seems like it can "RUIN HER"

honestly how important r 3 dancers. there should be back-ups no?



and wasn't she fine w gigi dating that jonas bro?



eh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish katy had slipped in a "and we dated the same guy" part into this because we all know it's true even though taylor wants to say it's only about the dancers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was my first thought when it happened! :X trash.. all of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I definitely think that was part of it for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i get that katy is prob in the right here but she sounded so unpleasant Reply

Thread

Link

I know, like her whole tone was just annoying and obnoxious lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor's smart. She writes vague songs about ~people~ and all the petty problems she has with them. People get intrigued (I mean - I LOVE any and all juicy gossip which is why I'm here...) and then talk about her and the album. On top of that she's a mean girl with the veneer of a "cool down-to-earth rah rah women power girl". I actually feel bad for Katy - see seems to have genuinely been hurt by the whole thing. Reply

Thread

Link

Katy also try's to come off as that "cool down-to-earth rah rah women power girl" yet drops the n-bomb and makes fun of mental disorders like she has any right to Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly, plus it's been shown by many in hollywood that she's an actual mean girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You can feel bad for someone in a situation without it negating that they themselves are problematic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

were twyla tharp, pina bausch and michael clark these infamous dancers? Reply

Thread

Link

yeah who are these dancers and have they thrown shade on ig or twitter about this yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They've only said they worked with Katy longer so there's more loyalty there. And they could dance more on Katy's tour. And that Katy was more accessible to them after shows than Taylor was (b/c of her age? Or she hung out with them more idk). It's clear they liked Katy more on a business and personal level.



Pretty sure left shark from SuperBowl was one of them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right? Backup dancers are a dime a dozen in LA. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link