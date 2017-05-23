Katy Perry discusses the Taylor Swift dancer issue


The dumbest celebrity feud of our time continues as Katy Perry explains what happened with the dancers to James Corden on Carpool Karaoke:

“It’s about backing dancers. It’s so crazy! OK, so there are three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, ‘Yeah, of course. I’m not on a record cycle, and get the work, and she’s great and all that. But I will be on a record cycle in about a year, so be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I’m going back on.’ So that year came up, right? And I texted all of them—because I’m very close with them—and I said, ‘Look, just FYI: I’m about to start, I want to put the word out there.’ And they said, ‘All right, we’re going to talk to management about it.’ And they did. And they got fired. And I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me.” Perry added: “It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me."

