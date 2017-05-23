Katy Perry discusses the Taylor Swift dancer issue
#VIDEO | @katyperry talks about Taylor Swift and their beef #KatyCarpool pic.twitter.com/YkNsZKLi9k— Katy Perry Pics (@katyspics) May 23, 2017
The dumbest celebrity feud of our time continues as Katy Perry explains what happened with the dancers to James Corden on Carpool Karaoke:
“It’s about backing dancers. It’s so crazy! OK, so there are three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, ‘Yeah, of course. I’m not on a record cycle, and get the work, and she’s great and all that. But I will be on a record cycle in about a year, so be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I’m going back on.’ So that year came up, right? And I texted all of them—because I’m very close with them—and I said, ‘Look, just FYI: I’m about to start, I want to put the word out there.’ And they said, ‘All right, we’re going to talk to management about it.’ And they did. And they got fired. And I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me.” Perry added: “It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me."
Also, how convenient that she is talking about this now when she has an album to promote that's a huge bomb.
Katy's album is a flop and after her other gimmicks failed she is trying to throw Taylor under the bus again.
Typical Taylor Swift behaviour where she says just enough so that it's totally obvious but she can pretend like it's cryptic. She's a manipulative cow.
she talked more than she sang in that carpool session lmao
Also, we know she was mean to Ryn Weaver and others so Taylor's comments about Katy being bitchy to her are also probably true.
But Taylor was trying to bank off feminism for that record so 'sabotaging her career' was a better story
honestly how important r 3 dancers. there should be back-ups no?
and wasn't she fine w gigi dating that jonas bro?
Pretty sure left shark from SuperBowl was one of them
They've all been with Katy since the beginning