12 Monkeys 3x10 - 'Witness' Review (AND THE ENTIRE SEASON)

- Turns out Athan (Cassie and Cole's baby) was NOT The Witness. OLIVIA was.

- A lot of timey-wimey stuff that is hard to go into but basically, Athan was a witness, little w, but not the god of the Army of the 12 Monkeys.

- In a weird twist, Olivia is the god she has been praying to this whole time. She kills Athan after bamboozling Jones. The team spent the last half of the season split up as Cassie and Cole try to save their son (THIS FAMILY) and Jones and Deacon try to stop them.

- Jennifer is amazing and everyone should listen to her.

- Ramse's disappointing send-off was intentional and Olivia didn't give a shit about him or his son and used him as a means to an end. OP is sad and hopes we see Ramse (and Kirk Acevedo) again.

QUESTIONS

- What's with all the ouroboros imagery?

- Will they ever release a timeline to help us make sense of this stuff?

- Will we see Athan again?

- What will happen to the time travelling fam?

- Cole's mum is totes a primary right?

- Where could next season POSSIBLY take us?

- Cole is definitely the rotting corpse aka origin of the virus, right?


ONTD let's talk about this marathon of a season! I LOVED IT!

Did you recognize Shame Nun?
