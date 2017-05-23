12 Monkeys 3x10 - 'Witness' Review (AND THE ENTIRE SEASON)
[Pic behind the cut because spoilers]
[Here be spoilers...]
Summary by me below
- Turns out Athan (Cassie and Cole's baby) was NOT The Witness. OLIVIA was.
- A lot of timey-wimey stuff that is hard to go into but basically, Athan was a witness, little w, but not the god of the Army of the 12 Monkeys.
- In a weird twist, Olivia is the god she has been praying to this whole time. She kills Athan after bamboozling Jones. The team spent the last half of the season split up as Cassie and Cole try to save their son (THIS FAMILY) and Jones and Deacon try to stop them.
- Jennifer is amazing and everyone should listen to her.
- Ramse's disappointing send-off was intentional and Olivia didn't give a shit about him or his son and used him as a means to an end. OP is sad and hopes we see Ramse (and Kirk Acevedo) again.
QUESTIONS
- What's with all the ouroboros imagery?
- Will they ever release a timeline to help us make sense of this stuff?
- Will we see Athan again?
- What will happen to the time travelling fam?
- Cole's mum is totes a primary right?
- Where could next season POSSIBLY take us?
- Cole is definitely the rotting corpse aka origin of the virus, right?
Source
ONTD let's talk about this marathon of a season! I LOVED IT!
Did you recognize Shame Nun?
[Here be spoilers...]
Summary by me below
- Turns out Athan (Cassie and Cole's baby) was NOT The Witness. OLIVIA was.
- A lot of timey-wimey stuff that is hard to go into but basically, Athan was a witness, little w, but not the god of the Army of the 12 Monkeys.
- In a weird twist, Olivia is the god she has been praying to this whole time. She kills Athan after bamboozling Jones. The team spent the last half of the season split up as Cassie and Cole try to save their son (THIS FAMILY) and Jones and Deacon try to stop them.
- Jennifer is amazing and everyone should listen to her.
- Ramse's disappointing send-off was intentional and Olivia didn't give a shit about him or his son and used him as a means to an end. OP is sad and hopes we see Ramse (and Kirk Acevedo) again.
QUESTIONS
- What's with all the ouroboros imagery?
- Will they ever release a timeline to help us make sense of this stuff?
- Will we see Athan again?
- What will happen to the time travelling fam?
- Cole's mum is totes a primary right?
- Where could next season POSSIBLY take us?
- Cole is definitely the rotting corpse aka origin of the virus, right?
Source
ONTD let's talk about this marathon of a season! I LOVED IT!
Did you recognize Shame Nun?
(I did not recognize the shame nun, I am sad to say.)
ETA: I got the impression that Jennifer is Cole's mother because Jennifer was the one who kept saying that phrase over and over again.
Edited at 2017-05-23 12:04 pm (UTC)
And IA! I thought it meant the doom of the show to air it as they did but I loved it! It's one of my faves. So amazingly done. And I've always had a crush on Aaron Stanford.
Well, unless it's a future version of her.
ETA: Never mind, apparently Jennifer as Cole's mom was shot down. OK, then. :shrugs:
Edited at 2017-05-23 01:12 pm (UTC)
I really liked the moments of levity they were able to fit in - like Cole teaching Cass to pick pocket and she teaching him to dance.
Okay, serious stuff. His name Athan? No wonder I couldn't figure out if they were calling him Ethan or Nathan, lol. But I was seriously ready to be disappointed with him "becoming" the witness because he lost his first girlfriend UNTIL OLIVIA POPPED UP.
I honestly never guessed that was her endgame. And for her to end up as The Witness, I like it.
And OMG, I died at the last scene when he said "Your mom wrote it". I think I literally said WHAT out loud.
And speaking of moms (forgive my senseless rambling), the scenes Cassie got with her mom almost made me cry, especially when they showed little Cassie did end up going to the museum <3
As for OP's questions...I think (hope) we do see Athan again, but his run ins with Cole and Cassie at least seem to be just those few occasions. So I'm not sure what other way would see him.
And I never thought about Cole being the rotting corpse :(:(:(
OMG I wanna wrap this comment up. I loved the season, though I'll need to watch it again. Ramse's treatment was the only disappointment I can think of at the moment.
So fits.
ikr, the way he & Sam were handled was some shit, which is why I believe we'll see them again in S4 lmao
It was a great season! I love this show so much, and both Aaron and Amanda knocked it out of the park.
Could it be Olivia? Wouldn't her super-genes be passed down, though?
Edited at 2017-05-23 01:50 pm (UTC)
himherself which came true in the finale, but I have a feeling they might go further, and like wayyy back in time & kill the Witness (red forest Olivia looks infected tbh) & the red forest "virus" is what kills humanity later. So traveling fam will kill her back in whenever & leave her there & the cycle begins anew.
Also I need Ramse back & redeemed, he was my male S1 fav :(