12 Monkeys 3x10 - 'Witness' Review (AND THE ENTIRE SEASON)

I wasn't thrilled about the idea of the whole season over the weekend, but now I'm thrilled about it. I watched it all and just loved it. Such a fabulous show. Now we just have to wait ONE WHOLE YEAR for the conclusion.



(I did not recognize the shame nun, I am sad to say.)



ETA: I got the impression that Jennifer is Cole's mother because Jennifer was the one who kept saying that phrase over and over again.



Edited at 2017-05-23 12:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





And IA! I thought it meant the doom of the show to air it as they did but I loved it! It's one of my faves. So amazingly done. And I've always had a crush on Aaron Stanford. And IA! I thought it meant the doom of the show to air it as they did but I loved it! It's one of my faves. So amazingly done. And I've always had a crush on Aaron Stanford. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG! Magdalena was the Shame!Nun?!?! I totally see it now. How did I not realize it until this moment. Whoah! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit, I'm just realizing it now too. LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think Jennifer being his mother fits the timeline (I think she would have been committed when he was born?). If Cole's mother was primary though, that could explain it.



Well, unless it's a future version of her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right, that's what I'm thinking... a future version of her.



ETA: Never mind, apparently Jennifer as Cole's mom was shot down. OK, then. :shrugs:



Edited at 2017-05-23 01:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THAT PIC LMAO I loved the 80s episode, I liked that it was mostly for fun (sprinkled with heavier moments with Cassie/Cole and that wonderfully earned scene with Jennifer and her father).



I really liked the moments of levity they were able to fit in - like Cole teaching Cass to pick pocket and she teaching him to dance.



Okay, serious stuff. His name Athan? No wonder I couldn't figure out if they were calling him Ethan or Nathan, lol. But I was seriously ready to be disappointed with him "becoming" the witness because he lost his first girlfriend UNTIL OLIVIA POPPED UP.



I honestly never guessed that was her endgame. And for her to end up as The Witness, I like it.



And OMG, I died at the last scene when he said "Your mom wrote it". I think I literally said WHAT out loud.



And speaking of moms (forgive my senseless rambling), the scenes Cassie got with her mom almost made me cry, especially when they showed little Cassie did end up going to the museum <3



As for OP's questions...I think (hope) we do see Athan again, but his run ins with Cole and Cassie at least seem to be just those few occasions. So I'm not sure what other way would see him.



And I never thought about Cole being the rotting corpse :(:(:(



OMG I wanna wrap this comment up. I loved the season, though I'll need to watch it again. Ramse's treatment was the only disappointment I can think of at the moment. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL, his name is Athan. I kept mishearing it as both Ethan and Nathan too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was driving me slightly nuts because it sounded like the name changed depending on who was saying it, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that Cassie named him Ethan, Cole went with that, but that Ethan changed it to Athan because according to Wiki it means: "Athan is a Greek male given name, which means "eternal life" or "immortal.. It can be a variant of Athanasios."



So fits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ramse's treatment was the only disappointment I can think of at the moment.



ikr, the way he & Sam were handled was some shit, which is why I believe we'll see them again in S4 lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Olivia is Cole's mother (was also considering Jennifer somehow but that was apparently shot down. Ah well, I still like the theory that she and Cole share the same mom).



It was a great season! I love this show so much, and both Aaron and Amanda knocked it out of the park. Reply

Thread

Link

Ah, Jennifer was shot down. OK.



Could it be Olivia? Wouldn't her super-genes be passed down, though? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jennifer as his mom would b so gross with her obv crush though, glad they're not going there.



Edited at 2017-05-23 01:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link