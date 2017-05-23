Ariana Reportedly Suspends Tour
Sources are reporting that Ariana Grande has suspended her tour following last night's attack on the Manchester MEN Arena which occured shortly after her concert ended.
Ariana Grande has reportedly suspended her world tour after last night's attack in Manchester | https://t.co/yBc8xnjkc2 pic.twitter.com/zLWsNsKtVj— FOTP | Pop News (@FOTPNews) May 23, 2017
Source
The pictures of the missing people are so heartbreaking, the little 8-year old girl :( I can't imagine what her family is going through.
my dad works right near the town hall, I'm assuming the whole area is on edge today. is it busy in the city? I know transport has been severely disrupted and people were told to avoid the area.
Supposedly the Children's Hospital was temporarily evacuated? I was at my exams at Oxford Road Campus, but my neighbour told me when I got back. And walking past MRI A&E there were sooooooo many camera crews and satellite dishes and all sorts around 2pm :/
i hope se has all support needed
I'm glad you're as okay or as okay you can be at the moment and I really hope you have friends and family you can talk to or just sit quiet with if that's what you need. I can only imagine what you went through or what you're going through right now but remember how strong you are <3 You deserve to be ok and you most definitely deserve to be alive.
praying for you & i'm glad you're okay! stay strong <3
I'm glad you're ok and hope you can heal yourself.
i'm glad you're ok.
please talk about it here or wherever you need to, you don't have to go through it on your own.
So just take care of yourself kk? And if you ever need to chat, PM me any time at all. So glad you're safe. Manchester love <333
n BBCTomSymonds tweeted "IS has claimed responsibility for Manchester Arean blast. The claim was made via IS channels on the messaging app Telegram."
sorry, on mobile reading tweets on the computer so I can't embed or link rn.
apparently there has been an arrest by the manchester police.
somebody else has been arrested in relation to an incident at the arndale centre an hour or so ago, a major shopping mall not far away from the arena. it's not believed to be related but it happened so recently it's impossible for anybody to be sure either way.
it might just be an isis wannabe whose not actually part of the org who was inspired by shit they saw online.