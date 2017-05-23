Ariana Reportedly Suspends Tour

The Guardian's Live Report



- reliable info for anyone who wants to be up to date. - reliable info for anyone who wants to be up to date. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm watching Sky News, is The Guardian better?



/clueless swede Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're both good choices, as is the bbc Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they're probably the same. the only benefit of the guardian is that they usually confirm all of the info before publishing, whereas news channels will say "we are having reports that this is happening" without the info being confirmed.



it's not a big deal if you're following along though! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i've never watched sky news so i can't compare but i read the guardian a lot and they have rly good content and no paywall



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

American here, don't have much experience with Sky News but the Guardian and the BBC have been my go-to. (I'm actually beginning to really like the BBC for US news too, because our reporting is a mess right now, but that's only semi-related, heh) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's reasonable. I hope she gets the help she'll need. Poor girl Reply

Thread

Link

I can't blame her. What a world we live in. Reply

Thread

Link

<3 good for her, I really hope she has good support system surrounding her



The pictures of the missing people are so heartbreaking, the little 8-year old girl :( I can't imagine what her family is going through. Reply

Thread

Link

I really can't blame her for this. I appreciate other fans are gonna be upset that things aren't going ahead but hopefully they can understand that this is not about them. Reply

Thread

Link

Hope you're okay today. Everyone is jumpy at work (council) and we got evacuated when fire alarms went off and two engines arrived but it turned out to be a scare.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just upset and in shock I guess. I was pretty worried when I heard about the arndale earlier, I'm glad that people evacuated safely and nothing happened.



my dad works right near the town hall, I'm assuming the whole area is on edge today. is it busy in the city? I know transport has been severely disrupted and people were told to avoid the area. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There was a girl at my med exams this morning waiting for our stations to start talking to another girl about how she can't wait to go see Ariana Grande in Portugal in a few weeks.... I was sat there thinking "hmmmm sis".



Supposedly the Children's Hospital was temporarily evacuated? I was at my exams at Oxford Road Campus, but my neighbour told me when I got back. And walking past MRI A&E there were sooooooo many camera crews and satellite dishes and all sorts around 2pm :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

personal care is more important

i hope se has all support needed Reply

Thread

Link

I was at the concert last night. We were under lock down at a nearby hotel until this morning. I'm physically okay but last night was the worst experience I ever had or could have imagined having. I can't put it into words. I feel so much guilt for being alive and well when others have were not so lucky. I hope the people that are still missing are found and that everyone can find peace at their own pace. I can't blame Ariana or her team for this decision. It's traumatizing. The concert was beautiful, the way it ended is beyond cruel Reply

Thread

Link

glad to know you're okay <3 I can't begin to imagine what you're going through but I'm here if you need to talk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So sorry you had to go through that. I can't even imagine. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I'm glad you're as okay or as okay you can be at the moment and I really hope you have friends and family you can talk to or just sit quiet with if that's what you need. I can only imagine what you went through or what you're going through right now but remember how strong you are <3 You deserve to be ok and you most definitely deserve to be alive.

<3 Don't feel guilt bb, I understand why you would feel that but please don't.I'm glad you're as okay or as okay you can be at the moment and I really hope you have friends and family you can talk to or just sit quiet with if that's what you need. I can only imagine what you went through or what you're going through right now but remember how strong you are <3 You deserve to be ok and you most definitely deserve to be alive. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't even imagine :/ I am so sorry you and all the other fans in Manchester were subjected to this horror while trying to enjoy the show. I'm sorry that you feel guilty and I hope that dissapates in time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sorry you had to go through that...stay strong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sorry you had to go through that. Reach out if you need to, there's no shame in asking for help. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad you're safe. Please consider getting professional help when you're ready. Survivors guilt can really fuck a person up and of course there's PTSD as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went through something similar, but not as big and bad as this, a few years ago, so I know how you feel. I'm glad you're okay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad you're okay!!! I hope that you have a good support system around you to deal with this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

condolences that you had to go through that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please don't feel guilty for being alive, everyone is so glad you are. do whatever you need to heal yourself.



Edited at 2017-05-23 12:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad you're okay! Here if you need anyone to talk to! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do not feel guilty at all, no one deserved to die. I'm glad that you are safe, and am wishing for others to be as well. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sorry you had to go through that and thank fucking god you made it out safely



Edited at 2017-05-23 12:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bb don't feel guilty about survival, you are no reason behind the tragedy of all of this



praying for you & i'm glad you're okay! stay strong <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

goodness



I'm glad you're ok and hope you can heal yourself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sorry you were there and had to experience that. I'm sorry you're feeling guilt too; you don't need to but it's an understandable response. I'm glad you're physically okay and I hope you can get back on track after going through something that awful. I'll keep you in my thoughts! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't even begin to imagine what you're going through, but I'm glad you're safe.



<3 <3 <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad you're safe! I'm sorry that you had to go through that and that something that should have been a fun experience was ruined by this senseless act. I can't even imagine how you feel. Stay strong. I know it's easier said than done but you have no reason to feel guilty. and please don't be afraid to ask for help. <3



Edited at 2017-05-23 12:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad you're physically OK and I hope you have support to help you mentally process what happened. I'm so sorry you had to go through that. Like you, I'm hoping that those missing are found and that people are able to heal from this horrible tragedy. Lots of love to you <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so sorry you're going through this. Survivor's guilt is real and it can be crippling. I hope you are able to get help to move through this difficult time. I am so thankful you are physically okay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

survivor's guilt is terrible and really hard to get over. i'm sorry <3 the only advice i can give you is to just try and believe you lived for a reason - not that they died for a reason, but that you lived, and then try and do things to make a difference in someone else's life. it helps a lot.



i'm glad you're ok. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i'm glad you're okay and fuck, reading your thoughts on it makes my heart hurt more :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc i'm so sorry you had to go experience that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm glad you're ok. & i'm so sorry you've had to go thru that.<3333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope that you can find peace soon. I'm sorry for what you've experienced. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sorry the outcome of what was supposed to be a beautiful, fun experience was so drastically altered. You've experienced a lot. I hope you're surrounded by love. I hope time allows you to feel okay in being here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You have nothing to feel guilty for. Glad you're safe <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so glad you're safe and I'm so sorry you went through that. ❤ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To echo everyone else, I'm glad that you physically are ok and that you made it out safely. It's truly a gruesome experience and I can't imagine having to go through something of that magnitude with so many people still unaccounted for. It's easier said then done, but you have nothing to feel guilty over. I'm just sorry that a concert that should have been a fun, elevating experience had to end in such a way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad you're ok and I can't imagine how scary it must've been :( I'm sorry you had to go through this, stay strong bb <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so so sorry this happened. I hope you are surrounded by people who love you and can find some peace. I cannot imagine how you feel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad you're safe, bb. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad you're ok! Stay strong and take care bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad you're safe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad you're OK, I can't imagine how terrifying that must have been. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

glad you're safe, every life is amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad you're okay. Please seek out help if you need it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sorry you went through this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad to know you're okay as well. *hugs* bb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So happy you are safe. I'm so sorry you had to go through all of that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hug to you sis. Take care of yourself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad you're okay. I can't imagine what it feels like going through this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no words to say that haven't already been said but I have love to give if you needed it 💕 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so much love to you. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know it's easier said than done not to blame yourself, but please don't feel guilty. There's no shame in reaching out to friends/family or even a professional if you need it. Glad you're okay and I wish you all the best in healing <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so, so sorry this happened to you. You are loved. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sorry you'd to experience this. *hugs* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stay strong, you aren't guilty of anything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so sorry you went through that and sincerely hope you'll be able to begin healing <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sending you love and prayers. ❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sorry that you had to experience that but I'm so happy that you're safe<3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so glad you're okay, and I am so sorry you had to experience that. I'm a message away if you need a listening ear. *HUGS* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<333333333333



please talk about it here or wherever you need to, you don't have to go through it on your own. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Take the time you need bb, and definitely talk to friends and fam and reach out to professional help if you feel you need it. It can take time to get over something like this, from experience at 7/7, and it can hit you in weird ways and a weird times later down the line sometimes.



So just take care of yourself kk? And if you ever need to chat, PM me any time at all. So glad you're safe. Manchester love <333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad you're safe bb <3 please don't hesitate to reach out for help or for someone to talk to. Whether it be here or in your personal life. Everyone is here for you <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's probably for the best. I can only imagine how traumatic it would be to just move on and stand on a huge stage only days after having to live through something so horrible... I hope she manages to heal and move past this. Reply

Thread

Link

I really hope she and all the families and all the other living victims are as okay as they can be in a situation like this. No one should have to go through this sort of thing and especially not kids. Reply

Thread

Link

reuters are saying is have claimed responsibility Reply

Thread

Link

is = islamic state Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just saw that -- Gordon Corera, a BBC security correspondant, tweeted "IS message saying 'Soldier of the Caliphate' caried out Manchester attack. Can mean inspired rather than directed attack"



n BBCTomSymonds tweeted "IS has claimed responsibility for Manchester Arean blast. The claim was made via IS channels on the messaging app Telegram."



sorry, on mobile reading tweets on the computer so I can't embed or link rn. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That was probably a tough decision to make-I mean, she's probably quite upset about what happened, and you want to take a moment to collect yourself and not just go on like nothing happened. And I'm sure she doesn't want to disappoint her fans, and there's also crew and stuff who depend on the income from the tour continuing to think about. I get that people with tickets to the other shows are upset, but I doubt Ariana and her team made this decision lightly. Reply

Thread

Link

completely understandable, i hope she as well as everyone can recover from this soon.



apparently there has been an arrest by the manchester police. Reply

Thread

Link

there have been two arrests, one is a 23 year old man in chorlton in the southern area of the city and that is in connection with the attack.



somebody else has been arrested in relation to an incident at the arndale centre an hour or so ago, a major shopping mall not far away from the arena. it's not believed to be related but it happened so recently it's impossible for anybody to be sure either way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, the arrest of the 23 year old was what i was just reading about. I initially read that it was suspected to be a possible suicide bombing, has there been any confirmation about that? I havent been able to read the news too closely today and can't find anything that confirms or denies that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They said the second arrest isn't related to last nights incident Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

understandable, i can't even imagine the state she's in. i think she mentioned once she suffers from anxiety? the guilt will probably be too much as well Reply

Thread

Link

I can't even imagine how this poor girl must be feeling Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-05-23 12:07 pm (UTC) And of course it was the Islamic State Reply

Thread

Link

What a surprise Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and via their news site they said that what's coming for the worshippers of the cross is going to be much worse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh isis claim responsibility for any attack like this, it isnt rlly a guarantee theyre involved esp when they apparently got some of the details wrong; theyve claim responsibility for attacks that turned out not to even be by muslims in the past.

it might just be an isis wannabe whose not actually part of the org who was inspired by shit they saw online. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link