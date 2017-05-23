Universal Sets 2019 Release Date for Jordan Peele's Next Social Thriller

I honestly thought there would be some magic twist to it. Like something other than a brain transplant to it. Some sort of worship or the devil popping out of the walls to do some spell ala Skeleton Key. Though the actual twist is just as scary.



I thought it was suspect that the gf was so calm about her mom hypnotizing her bf. Really, really reeally reeeally? That's okay with you and you're just going to 'speak to your dad' about it? And when she made it some big deal about him hating her family when he said he wanted to gtfo at the lake. He's uncomfortable for multiple reasons, he wants to leave, just listen to him ffs. I knew that shit was off!



But knowing the end, the whole scene with her standing up for him re: the police officer is obvious. She didn't want the cop to know his name bc he was just an object to be sold. aljf;aslkjf;lsdkjf;a.



It was a great movie though.