Universal Sets 2019 Release Date for Jordan Peele's Next Social Thriller
After the success of the masterpiece Get Out, Universal Pictures signed Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions to a first-look deal. Now, Universal has set a release date for Peele's next movie: March 15, 2019. The creator of the movie which still has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (let's just pretend that one troll's review doesn't count) will write, direct, and produce the social thriller based on his original idea. Captain Marvel will open the week before, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters will open the week after.
[spoilers] I honestly thought there would be some magic twist to it. Like something other than a brain transplant to it. Some sort of worship or the devil popping out of the walls to do some spell ala Skeleton Key. Though the actual twist is just as scary.
I thought it was suspect that the gf was so calm about her mom hypnotizing her bf. Really, really reeally reeeally? That's okay with you and you're just going to 'speak to your dad' about it? And when she made it some big deal about him hating her family when he said he wanted to gtfo at the lake. He's uncomfortable for multiple reasons, he wants to leave, just listen to him ffs. I knew that shit was off!
But knowing the end, the whole scene with her standing up for him re: the police officer is obvious. She didn't want the cop to know his name bc he was just an object to be sold. aljf;aslkjf;lsdkjf;a.
It was a great movie though.
The movie was a bit predictable because it reminded me of The Skeleton Key too, but I liked that the twist wasn't magical even if it was insane. I really enjoyed it, and it must be one of the few times where a patrol car showing up in a scary movie scared me.
Though I didn't like much that the father and son do the science, meanwhile the mother and daughter do the manipulation.
Holy shit, I just saw it this weekend for the second time and that didn't occur to me! Whoaaaa.
I'm exciting for his next film, I love thrillers!
Anyway, I loved Get Out and can't wait to see what he does next.
