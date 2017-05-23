Universal Sets 2019 Release Date for Jordan Peele's Next Social Thriller



After the success of the masterpiece Get Out, Universal Pictures signed Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions to a first-look deal. Now, Universal has set a release date for Peele's next movie: March 15, 2019. The creator of the movie which still has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (let's just pretend that one troll's review doesn't count) will write, direct, and produce the social thriller based on his original idea. Captain Marvel will open the week before, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters will open the week after.

