"the other one"



put respek on Some's name! Reply

I don't get it. They're still one of the top groups in Korea. I'm shookth; disbanding really can happen to anybody. Reply

f(x) is next! Victoria's already gone rogue! Reply

What do you mean? Did she fly off to the mainland to never return?

deets pls Reply

Me neither. I'm wondering if the girls themselves decided they wanted it to end or if Starship just didn't know what to do w/them. Reply

wow op rude Reply

Damn.



I liked their Hyorin sub-unit. Plus Hyorin should go solo anyhow and do collabs with some rappers. Reply

I submitted this with LOONA's new mv











Anyways, im soo so soo sad.

Summer is cancelled, their fucking CEO sucks ass...my girls didnt get the respect they deserved :c

im so bummed, at least i saw them live Reply

i hate you, i wanted to see them live just once :'( Reply

they were sooo cool, so much fun tbh

sowwy bb Reply

kim lip & heejin are saving this group Reply

I can't believe I'm late to this post but this song is IT Reply

Oh dear Reply

RIP SKorean pop. All the great groups are dying.



I wish the producers stopped working too, all of those companies with their shitty contracts and their shitty training. Reply

All the great girl groups are dying

girl groups sadly struggle in kpop cuz fangirls (who dominate kpop fandom) don't really check for them and male fans just lust and don't buy



some producers were trying to come up with ways to support girl groups but I don't think anything is gonna change Reply

Summer is officially over Reply

the "other one" in sistar is and always will be dasom



rip, who will save summer now? Reply

Ikr. The one they keep there so the average melanin count doesn't offend Korea's sensibilities Reply

omg lmfao Reply

lol mte.



i always got a kick out of focusing on her in dance practices cause she always looked like boiling spaghetti. Reply

This is a good thing tbh. Hyorin has by far the best voice in Kpop and should get all the best tracks and dominate. Reply

her solo last year was terrible and flopped hard



better off in Sistar where she sings 90% of the tracks anyway Reply

Do Kpop artists ever switch agencies after debut? I mean Starship obviously doesn't have the money to invest in good tracks. She needs JYP + Brave Brothers. Reply

she is on her way to becoming the new edm princess in europe! Reply

why is it always the girl groups



noooooo not my babieswhy is it always the girl groups Reply

that was me in the gif Reply

I never really liked any of their stuff Reply

Winter is coming ;_;



Why are all these ggs disbanding and leaving us with garbage cutesy groups that can't sing for shit Reply

im clutching onto Dreamcatcher rn, only girl group I could get into in the last years tbh Reply

such disrespect for chart-topping duet queen soyou Reply

lmao like shes the only successful one in the group, dasom is doing well in her drama now but shes still nowhere near soyou level Reply

