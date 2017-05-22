KPOP EMERGENCY: Sistar Disbanding
8-time number 1 kpop icons Sistar is calling it quits.
Dasom & Bora want to act. Hyolyn and the other one want to keep singing.
Summar cancelled
[BREAKING] SISTAR to reportedly disband after 7 years https://t.co/VgJGOz2as3 pic.twitter.com/YMn18GAoGL— allkpop (@allkpop) May 23, 2017
the disrespect
wow op rude
I liked their Hyorin sub-unit. Plus Hyorin should go solo anyhow and do collabs with some rappers.
Anyways, im soo so soo sad.
Summer is cancelled, their fucking CEO sucks ass...my girls didnt get the respect they deserved :c
im so bummed, at least i saw them live
sowwy bb
I wish the producers stopped working too, all of those companies with their shitty contracts and their shitty training.
girl groups sadly struggle in kpop cuz fangirls (who dominate kpop fandom) don't really check for them and male fans just lust and don't buy
some producers were trying to come up with ways to support girl groups but I don't think anything is gonna change
rip, who will save summer now?
i always got a kick out of focusing on her in dance practices cause she always looked like boiling spaghetti.
better off in Sistar where she sings 90% of the tracks anyway
why is it always the girl groups
Why are all these ggs disbanding and leaving us with garbage cutesy groups that can't sing for shit
such disrespect for chart-topping duet queen soyou