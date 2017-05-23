So is Jon Seda gonna go back to Chicago PD... Reply

that would be so harsh if he wasn't allowed to Reply

WHAAAAT this makes me sad Reply

uuuugh Reply

I don't believe it. They would be stupid not to bring Antonio back to Intelligence. Reply

Oop! He is being a tad dramatic. He still has a "family"...his tv sister on the show and she need police help every 3 episodes. Reply

shit just bring him to SVU, if they don't want him! Reply

Justice for Chicago Justice! Reply

Now they can focus on creating Chicago Library. Reply

in conjunction with Chicago parks- the greatest rivalry we have ever seen Reply

13 hours i can delete from my dvr!!!!! Reply

Why do people always say this? Like just enjoy it for what it is.



Chances are it may tie into one of the other shows next season. Reply

just because i watch the other 3 shows, and i really wasnt sold on this one. if it continued on i would have watched it Reply

You're not missing much, tbh. There were maybe one or two good episodes and the rest were boring as fuck. Reply

aww, i really liked some of the episodes. they didn't focus enough on the court room drama though. Reply

I only watched one episode of this shit and I was disgusted by it.



It was about this brilliant Muslim Uni student who was framed as a terrorist by his ex-roommate who was jealous of him. And the police and the ADA guy believed the roommate without evidence and continued labelling him as a terrorist even after they found out he was innocent and was actually being framed. And omg at the end the ADA guy and the roommate's lawyer met at a bar and the ADA guy asked him if he thought the dead kid was a terrorist and the roommate's lawyer said it didn't matter and they chuckled. They let the world think he was this evil thing. There were so many obvious ways that they could've proven his innocence but the writers didn't bother with it. So I'm glad this shit is dead. I think these Chicago shows are horrible but this was the worst of them so I'm glad it's cancelled. Reply

Wtf Reply

"Chicago Parking Garage Attendants" is its replacement. Reply

Philip Winchester is slowly becoming a showkiller. Reply

that show was a bad idea. hopefully no more 'chicago' shows. Reply

Chicago Med is the only one that matters. They need to get rid of Will's character, though.



Edit: Oh, and the new doc from South Africa needs to go, too. Hope they don't bring her back. Just give Robin more screen time.



Edited at 2017-05-23 06:42 am (UTC) Reply

I used to like Med but season 2 was disappointing imo. Reply

Yeah, South African doc needs to go. I think they will use her to break up Robin and Connor. Cos two people on tv cant just hate each other without ending up in bed. Reply

Yeah, I'm not looking forward to that love triangle. Reply

i hate will. i was disappointed with the lack of connor until the last few episodes, rme. I don't care about will/natalie/+random triangle. more robin and connor next season!



i will say, this season made me like reese a lot more. and april's story was heartbreaking. Reply

i gave up on justice and med. Reply

jon seda cannot leave the chicagoverse! he's one of the main reasons I watched these chicago shows. Med is boring as hell. PD is the only one I enjoy anymore. Reply

I'm sure they will find a way to shoe horn Jon Seda back in. He stays bouncing around on these shows. He'll probably get another "transfer ". Reply

that shit was boring af, i suffered for jon seda and valdez.





im still not over chicago fire's finale, i hate cliffhangers lol Reply

omg I cried during that damn finale. I'm so pissed they left it that way. 95% of the cast was in there! Reply

same, i was so sad and livid, for them to them to end with casey saying goodbye, it was like ladder 49 😭😭 Reply

Good. Hopefully the writing for PD and Fire improves. Reply

