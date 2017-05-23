NBC cancels Chicago Justice
‘Chicago Justice’ Canceled By NBC After One Season https://t.co/DvmZIvE817 pic.twitter.com/bQmUJ1GXE4— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 23, 2017
NBC has cancelled Chicago Justice, the 4th drama in the Chicago franchise, after one season.
Chances are it may tie into one of the other shows next season.
It was about this brilliant Muslim Uni student who was framed as a terrorist by his ex-roommate who was jealous of him. And the police and the ADA guy believed the roommate without evidence and continued labelling him as a terrorist even after they found out he was innocent and was actually being framed. And omg at the end the ADA guy and the roommate's lawyer met at a bar and the ADA guy asked him if he thought the dead kid was a terrorist and the roommate's lawyer said it didn't matter and they chuckled. They let the world think he was this evil thing. There were so many obvious ways that they could've proven his innocence but the writers didn't bother with it. So I'm glad this shit is dead. I think these Chicago shows are horrible but this was the worst of them so I'm glad it's cancelled.
Edit: Oh, and the new doc from South Africa needs to go, too. Hope they don't bring her back. Just give Robin more screen time.
i will say, this season made me like reese a lot more. and april's story was heartbreaking.
im still not over chicago fire's finale, i hate cliffhangers lol