superior in every say. where tf have budgets for music videos gone?

Hailee's lyrics >>>>>>

I read your comment before watching Hailee's music video and after reading your comment I was like "watch there's going to be some obvious product placement" and then they had MISSION clothing all over lol



I read that record companies don't pay for music videos the way they used to and now it's all up to product placement to get a budget for the video, like with beats headphones and eos lip balm

this song holds up today great vocals from pink, badass beat

iconic

Hailee's lyrics are better.

this is also a bop! but the "not like the other superficial bitches" element always annoyed me.

pink has so many bops

id rather we spend more money on better lyrics that dated vids anyways

Her body is so drool worthy in this video omg

these new pop chicks cant compare.

Well, I did not know this song was called Most Girls.

Perfect first post.

came here to post this, oop



Edited at 2017-05-23 11:33 am (UTC) Reply

Her first era was so perfect. All the girls of that generation were, bc their label wanted them to be like Britney. A blessing for us and curse for them lbr.

glad this is the first post because it's immediately what came to mind

LOVE that this got a MV.



Hope this goes big! Reply

mte! such a breath of fresh air

My favorite pop song out right now.

it's so derivative of what's currently popular today but the message is great

Definitely takes from the current musical trends heavily, but I think it does them better than most other pop out right now (not a high standard though).

same but omg when you hear it intially it sounds like it's saying 'i dont wanna be like , i dont wanna be like' and i was like NOOOO but then i looked up the actual lyrics lol i hope most girls do the same or maybe my ears are just bad

Pink's Most Girls >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Hailee in a blonde wig makes her look like Nicola Peltz. I wish she would just stick with acting. She was great in Edge of Seventeen.

She's a mediocre pop star at best. This isn't a long term gig for her but I guess she's achieving her dream or whatever. But she needs to stick to acting

love myself was great but it really should have been a one-hit schtick for her.

She's average at best with acting too.

yeah I wish she would focus more on acting too. She doesn't seem to be signed on for any future films atm, except Pitch Perfect 3 which is coming out later this year

her with the blonde made me think khloe kardashian and sofia richie.

I looooove ha in edge of seventeen!



it's weird how she has the potential to be an a-list actress but instead she's chasing this d-list pop career



do you i guess but..... Reply

i wish that movie got more attention it was so good. she's such a great actress, idk why so many of these young ones want to be popstars lol

Me too, I have been a fan of her since True Grit, so I'm really confused by this popstar stuff. but as long as she's happy and making harmless/.uplifting bops like Love Myself and this, I don't mind.

I hate this "you're not like most girls" bullshit. It's not a compliment. Do better, Hailee :/

I think her message was trying to subvert that idea tho

Oops, school me! I only listened to the first 30 secs and was like "meh, another one of these".



calm down everybody, I got the message. Off to listen to the whole thing now Reply

the lyrics of the song are "I wanna be like most girls" lol

Did you not listen to the song though? It's a play on that cliche.

That's the exact opposite of what the song is about though.



She's saying most (all) girls are great, no matter what they're into or wear.

ONTD doesn't read/listen.



Lmao do people just read the title and comment based on that? The song is literally the opposite of what you think.

lmao listen to the song, hon!

if you'd have watched less than 30 seconds of this video you would have realized that she's saying the opposite of that.



embarrassing for u. Reply

watch the video bb

you're a mess

lmaoooo , listen to the song

I know you got the message but I'm still telling you to listen lmao.

I love this song it's so qt

I like that this is going against the like "I'm not your typical girl" type thing and celebrating women but couldn't they have thrown in some larger women?

The one "larger" woman was pushed into the back and didn't even get an individual shot of just herself. A larger WOC no less.

I love this song and its message, so positive <3

It's a cute song but why is she looking like a Kardashian? Is that what most girls want to look like now? :(

she looks like herself but with makeup on????



what specifically screams kardashian? Reply

the dress with the wig in the car reminded me of khloe for some reason idk

ikr, can this place stop calling every girl with tan skin and brown hair a kardashian wannabe, like... we exist irl

i thought the same thing, specifically at the looks from the first verse.

I think she's playing different characters so it makes sense, like some girls want to be Kylie is what I got from that.

Actually, I think it's the other way around, this what the Kardashians TRY to look like...

She's overlining her lips which is not my taste but for the most part I think she just looks like herself with different makeup looks.

Yeah some of these looks were screaming kylie

this is cute. My favorite outfit was the one where she was wearing glasses.



I love high necked dresses but because I have bigger boobs, I always feel like they make me look fat. :( Reply

this song is so good, i'm glad it got a video.

I LOVE THIS SONG SO MUCH. I love her.



I LOVE THIS SONG SO MUCH. I love her.

And I love this video. It made me so emotional. Feminist pop anthem!!

Cute! Great message

