May 22nd, 2017, 09:48 pm kairoso Hailee Steinfeld - Most Girls source Tagged: hailee steinfeld, music video
I read that record companies don't pay for music videos the way they used to and now it's all up to product placement to get a budget for the video, like with beats headphones and eos lip balm
Edited at 2017-05-23 11:33 am (UTC)
Hope this goes big!
it's weird how she has the potential to be an a-list actress but instead she's chasing this d-list pop career
do you i guess but.....
calm down everybody, I got the message. Off to listen to the whole thing now
She's saying most (all) girls are great, no matter what they're into or wear.
embarrassing for u.
what specifically screams kardashian?
I love high necked dresses but because I have bigger boobs, I always feel like they make me look fat. :(
And I love this video. It made me so emotional. Feminist pop anthem!!