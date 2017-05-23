Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Take Things To The Next Level, Mile High Club!

Girl is a damn mess Reply

i'd say scott is messier.

Oh for sure... but she's just been more-so all in our face about her messiness lately.

Bella is the one you're focusing on? trash

He's so pathetic, I can't imagine being in my 30s with children and still wanting to fuck around with teenagers.



Seems like most of her relationships so far have been rather short so here's hoping that this one will fizzle out fast too so she can at least be messy with someone closer to her own age :P Reply

mte re: scott

I have a feeling they will get older and older. She seems to have daddy issues.

Her dad died when she was nine.

She was 12 when Mason was born

Ewwwwww

Lol I was twelve when my guy had his first kid (I'm 29 now, he's 41). But BT is still a teen, so...

pathetic, both of them

He is so gross



Bella needs to get her shit together Reply

A+ comment

Isn't she even younger than Kylie?



How can men be so revolting?? Reply

nah they're the same age

This girl will date half Hollywood by the time she's 25.

lol mte

lol

I'm so fucking sick of seeing older men try to date teenagers.

I can't imagine being in my mid-30's and dating a teenager. I'm 26 now and dating a 21 year old seems insane.

Lol right??

Im 25 and get grossed out by 24 yr old dudes

Sis bye....

Mte

im the same age and i wouldnt date anyone under 24 tbh.

lmao exactly

Dating someone 4 years younger is insane to you? I... what?

I cant believe u got jumper on for this lol. Im 26 with a career, i would never date w college senior or even someone fresh out of college rn. Its not the 5 years but the stages of life. When im 28 i doubt i would care about dating a 23 yr old who already started working, 21 year olds are legit in college

People who wouldn't, what gender do you date? Because I have never and would never bet an eye at that age difference and it took me a while to see that me finding it strange in the past was due to sexism in thinking men should not be younger than me in dating

he looks like her young dad in that pic like pls

this is so gross



this is so gross Reply

Eeeewwwww, you're so right!

ew, he does

this is so gross and creepy. fuck scott.

he's pathetic. she is so try hard

Tacky, all the way around.

I feel like she did more than hint at her flowers being from a mystery man. She had a bunch of snaps of them from a lot of angles and she even showed the note that came with them that said "2 my white trash hood bitch" and then she covered up the name at the bottom.

DID IT RLLY SAY THAT

tf? she really needs to love herself and he needs to grow up

Wtf? He called her that and she thought it was cute? Her self-esteem is shot which is sad.

Ummm the fact that she thought this was a cute thing to share is just...

Lmao god jfc

