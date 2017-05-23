Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Take Things To The Next Level, Mile High Club!
First photos - Bella Thorne & Scott Disick were seen catching a flight together today: https://t.co/w2yRVPdqER— JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 22, 2017
-Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, were seen catching a flight out of LAX with Bella's sister Dani on Monday.
-Bella and Scott have already been on not one, but two dates in Los Angeles.
-Scott was also seen partying with former girlfriend and model Ella Ross at his birthday party over the weekend.
-Bella hinted on Snapchat that she received a bouquet of flowers from a "mystery man." Things seem to be getting serious already.
ONTD, what are your thoughts on this unconscious coupling?
Seems like most of her relationships so far have been rather short so here's hoping that this one will fizzle out fast too so she can at least be messy with someone closer to her own age :P
Her dad died when she was nine.
Bella needs to get her shit together
How can men be so revolting??
this is so gross
Ummm the fact that she thought this was a cute thing to share is just...
D: