Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Take Things To The Next Level, Mile High Club!



-Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, were seen catching a flight out of LAX with Bella's sister Dani on Monday.
-Bella and Scott have already been on not one, but two dates in Los Angeles.
-Scott was also seen partying with former girlfriend and model Ella Ross at his birthday party over the weekend.
-Bella hinted on Snapchat that she received a bouquet of flowers from a "mystery man." Things seem to be getting serious already.

ONTD, what are your thoughts on this unconscious coupling?

Source
