Big Brother star Vanessa Rousso live tweeting while held hostage
Professional poker play and (robbed) 3rd place contestant on Big Brother 17, Vanessa Rousso, is live tweeting while being held hostage?
source 1 2 3
Help me im in danger, pkease help im at the seven eleven in hibe soubd florida and i cant get through to police— 🦄Vanessa Rousso (@VanessaRousso) May 23, 2017
@KelseaWhiting Police are literally ignoring me and my calls please kelsea you know me, this is serious— 🦄Vanessa Rousso (@VanessaRousso) May 23, 2017
Hobe sound florida— 🦄Vanessa Rousso (@VanessaRousso) May 23, 2017
If it's just some dumbass online wasting valuable police effort for a sick joke... then I have no words left for the state of humanity.
this is weird
(also my robbed queen. :( can't wait for her to come back on all-stars and evict derrick first.)
Wait what