Big Brother star Vanessa Rousso live tweeting while held hostage

ditton. wtf? why would the police ignore a call? Reply

some 911 calls don't go through. i know there was an incident with AT&T but it got resolved very quickly. Reply

I texted Tiffany. It seems like Vanessa was swatted. I'll let you know if I hear more. — Eric (@RealityRecaps) May 23, 2017 Reply

Good lord.. Idk who this person is, but I hope she's okay.



If it's just some dumbass online wasting valuable police effort for a sick joke... then I have no words left for the state of humanity. Reply

She's a poker player and a reality TV personality Reply

why would the police ignore her calls?



this is weird Reply

So scary. There is a trend of 911 calls not getting through on certain cell providers. I couldn't imagine if that happened to me.



(also my robbed queen. :( can't wait for her to come back on all-stars and evict derrick first.) Reply

That happened here and an 18 month old baby died because his sitter couldn't get through to the dispatcher. Reply

some departments are setting up text message systems where victims can text the police instead of calling. but not every city finds the value in this system unfortunately. Reply

Vanessa annoyed the shit out of me but good lord I really hate derick. Reply

This is what we know:

Vanessa was swatted.

She did not do anything wrong.

Police are with her.



That is it.

Please RT. — Kelsea Whiting 🦄 (@KelseaWhiting) May 23, 2017

Reply

Oh wow. How scary for Vanessa :( I hope whomever is responsible for this gets caught. Thank god she is safe! Reply

what does swatted mean? Reply

falsely reporting a situation resulting in a SWAT team going to an innocent person's house Reply

Holy shit. I'm near Hobe Sound. Reply

O____O omg Reply

Wait



Wait what Reply

what omg Reply

That is...not really how swatting works...but okay Reply

Girl what Reply

OMFG que miedo Reply

was she ignored or put on hold? Reply

