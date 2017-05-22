JPop Queen Ayumi Hamasaki going deaf

DDDDDD: one of my greatest fears is losing the ability to do what i love, like i love hiking and have nightmares about losing my ability to walk or see the nature that i love walking in so much. God bless her. Reply

one of my greatest fears is losing the ability to do what i love



mte :( Reply

It's a genuine fear for sure. I had a great uncle who was a handy man who loved to create and fix stuff. But he became ill and his hands curled up, were always in pain and he couldn't do any of his hobbies (or really anything) anymore. He basically lost the will to live and passed a few months after his hands changed :( I'm not sure how he passed, but it sounds like he gave up either way. Reply

Same. If I can't write or draw anymore some day I'll be very very unhappy. I'd say it's my #1 fear. Reply

Wow, that's awful. Are there no treatments available for this kind of deafness? Reply

depends on the situation; i know that you can get a cochlear implant but that depends on the patient :/ Reply

Sometimes modern medicine seems so incredible and can do some truly amazing things, other times it still seems so far behind what we should be capable of. Reply

oh Reply

noooo :( Reply

That is so awful :(



Is it genetic or a performance Hazzard? Reply

She had an infection I believe Reply

performance hazard. she had an ear infection in 2000 but didn't delay her tour at the time. she got tinnitus after that. Reply

damn, that has to suck more knowing you could've probably done something to prevent it from getting this bad. Reply

That's so sad :( Reply

From the article it looks like doctors warned her multiple times but she never stopped performing or tried to let her ear heal before she lost hearing in the ear completely. Reply

god tonight has just been so depressing Reply

Ikr... why Reply

omg poor thing :(

when you can't even use hearing aids smh

as a hearing-aid wearer that's one of my biggest fear. Reply

I never knew she was half deaf, and now this :( this amongst many other things today (and in general) life can be fucking cruel. Reply

god, this is terrible. ayu :(

she was one of the first japanese artists i've ever listened to.





my favorite from her Reply

i love her ballads too.

i torrented her whole discography a couple of months ago (the whole thing was like 20 GB). i know what i'll be doing all day today Reply

man I know this makes me a shitty person but i think i need to get off ontd for the night.



Everything is just so heartbreaking... :(



I'll come back when Taylor disses some random dude in a song or something frivolous. Those Ariana posts are breaking my heart and this post is super depressing too. Reply

