JPop Queen Ayumi Hamasaki going deaf
Pop Music Emergency: Ayumi Hamasaki's non-deaf ear is going deaf https://t.co/Uf0GuHUfto pic.twitter.com/FqoBAuSdul— ARAMA! JAPAN (@aramajapan) May 20, 2017
- Ayumi Hamasaki posted on her blog that she is going completely deaf
- her left ear has been deaf since 2008
- will still keep singing and performing until she cannot
- best selling Japanese solo artist of all time
source: 1
mte :(
Is it genetic or a performance Hazzard?
when you can't even use hearing aids smh
as a hearing-aid wearer that's one of my biggest fear.
she was one of the first japanese artists i've ever listened to.
my favorite from her
i torrented her whole discography a couple of months ago (the whole thing was like 20 GB). i know what i'll be doing all day today
Everything is just so heartbreaking... :(
I'll come back when Taylor disses some random dude in a song or something frivolous. Those Ariana posts are breaking my heart and this post is super depressing too.