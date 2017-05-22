iamamiwhoami frontperson @ionnalee to release new single NOT HUMAN on June 2
iamamiwhoami creator and frontperson Jonna Lee has announced her second single “NOT HUMAN” under her solo name "ionnalee", coming out on June 2 via her independent label To whom it may concern.
Just like debut single SAMARITAN, the visual side of NOT HUMAN is made in alliance with Japanese fashion label COMME des GARÇONS. This time though, the song adds a new name to the usual mix: electronic artist Com Truise features as a co-writer alongside Jonna Lee herself.
pre-order now on http://twimc.cc/shop/nothuman. also available on iTunes, Apple Music & Amazon
source
Edited at 2017-05-23 04:21 am (UTC)
OP, you might consider changing the title.
but aww I thought this was gonna be about twin peaks bc of 'it's happening again!' but I do like her music
This is ionnalee covering Mysteries Of Love (from David Lynch's "Blue Velvet") with Royksopp if it's any consolation:
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.