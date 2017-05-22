iamamiwhoami frontperson @ionnalee to release new single NOT HUMAN on June 2

yesss Samaritan is so good Reply

I like that she's moonlighting as the touring singer for Royksopp for extra $

The live shows are so good, they're such a great fit!

isnt that Goop?

like goop with talent and without the money





Edited at 2017-05-23 04:21 am (UTC)

I read 'it's happening again' and thought it another attack happened and had a mini panic attack.

OP, you might consider changing the title.



OP, you might consider changing the title.

It was a little nod to David Lynch/Twin Peaks but I def see it. I apologize! I changed it immediately.

I'm still searching for links to the early seasons of Twin Peaks before watching this season so the reference went over my head. I'm sure fans got the nod and didn't think it was about something else ♡

I'm going to need a full album like yesterday.

I do not want any part of that cover OMG. Make it go away

SAME I can't tell if it's meant to be fur or scaly stretch marks or what I just know it needs to leave

EMBRACE YOUR QUEEN

SHE'S A SCARY QUEEN

She's everything I aspire to be and more. *_*

mte

NO @ THAT COVER



but aww I thought this was gonna be about twin peaks bc of 'it's happening again!' but I do like her music

I'm sorry to disappoint.



This is ionnalee covering Mysteries Of Love (from David Lynch's "Blue Velvet") with Royksopp if it's any consolation:



omg yesss this does help! I mean it wouldn't surprise me if she was in twin peaks too

I remember when people thought she was secretly Christina Aguilera. Lol

lol I miss ha. Those were good times lmao. Not to mention that she was fun lol

This is my fav gif of her. For some reason, my mind remembers the gif as her doing a shimmy or chest shake to the camera, but no. Completely in character the whole time

I used to be obsessed with her. No to that cover tho.

I'll never forget how hype ONTD was about this thinking it was going to be christina.

