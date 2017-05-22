AMC - BETTER CALL SAUL 3x08 Promo "Slip" + Sneak Peek
[synopsis]Jimmy is pushed to desperate measures; Nacho picks up a skill; Mike explores an alliance; Kim stands up to Hamlin.
Things get awkward when Howard interrupts Kim's lunch meeting.
---
god damn that was petty but it felt good
I did appreciate the pettiness of his little performance at the end.
Kim and Jimmy are still adorable and simpatico in some ways, but the ways they're reacting to Chuck--when neither of them should even be thinking of him at all--is really showing their differences. It was interesting that Chuck was this presence hovering over both of them, but wasn't actually in the episode.
Not that they haven't been amazing, but I've been a little bit disengaged in these episodes since the Chuck trial. That episode was such an emotional high for me, I'm still coming down. I'm dreading these final three episodes, though, you know the shit's going to hit the fan all over again.