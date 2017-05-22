good god this was a bleak episode Reply

Mte

"it's all in the transcripts"



god damn that was petty but it felt good

I know this is where we were always heading but it's so damn sad.



I did appreciate the pettiness of his little performance at the end.

Me too. I thought they were genuine tears for min. but then realized what he was doing. He's fucking brilliant!

i havent watched yet but these comments are scaring me.... jimmy and kim better still be together by the end of this ep. the day they break up is the day i fight vince gilligan

mike building the playground made me cry 😢

I kept expecting worse to happen - like Kim and Jimmy would scam someone who'd turn out to be connected to Mesa Verde. But even though nothing huge like that went down, this episode was so depressing in a million tiny ways.



Kim and Jimmy are still adorable and simpatico in some ways, but the ways they're reacting to Chuck--when neither of them should even be thinking of him at all--is really showing their differences. It was interesting that Chuck was this presence hovering over both of them, but wasn't actually in the episode.

i loved how the last scene played out, i honestly thought he was breaking down (i doubt it was all a performance) until he mentioned chuck switching numbers. bob really deserves an emmy but he'll never get one.

This episode was so bleak, I still feel down after watching it hours ago.



Not that they haven't been amazing, but I've been a little bit disengaged in these episodes since the Chuck trial. That episode was such an emotional high for me, I'm still coming down. I'm dreading these final three episodes, though, you know the shit's going to hit the fan all over again.

