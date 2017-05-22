May 22nd, 2017, 10:44 pm a_files06 Supergirl exclusive Wonder Woman promo SourceThoughts on the finale? Tagged: gal gadot, supergirl (cw), television promo / stills, wonder woman Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9494 comments Add comment
I always cry when Christopher Reeves pops up on Smallville. Probably always will.
Lots of critics shut up once Patty Jenkins defended them as a female power fantasy.
Edited at 2017-05-23 08:29 pm (UTC)
Me now that Kara is free from that slave owning piece of shit & M'gann came back so I can start watching again
Edited at 2017-05-23 03:17 am (UTC)
i can't believe another mysterious pod is the cliffhanger.
sanvers getting engaged....hm. i feel like maggie will say no/it's too soon. i don't particularly care one way or another.
can m'gann stay?
was james even in the episode?
nice to know cat knows.
If they were smart, they'd just drop him as a whole, but I don't trust the CW.
Edited at 2017-05-23 11:01 am (UTC)
I'M SUCH CLARK/LOIS TRASH.
Also in general, I think they do a really good job of Clark's characterization.
Edited at 2017-05-23 03:36 am (UTC)
Also I tried meeting Katie McGrath on Sunday at some signing thing with a bunch of DC actors and omg Kara/Lena stans (Supercorp I guess they're called?) are embarrassing as fuck.