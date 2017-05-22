This is cute. I liked that they used Teri too tbh. Reply

One thing I think DC, especially on Smallville got right was that they liked that there was a legacy and always tried to make sure to have all the other actors that had played Lois, Clark and Kara and the like on the show. It just gives me hope idk. You may not be the first show to tackle a character but accepting that fact is important and sly winks and nudges are always fun.



I always cry when Christopher Reeves pops up on Smallville. Probably always will.

Yeah I liked that as well. Though it's weird that this is Lyndas first cameo in another DC show and none of them have used Adam West which is weird. Being part of DC anything puts you in the family. Reply

Oh god and the promo Chris reeves and tom do after his first guest appearance and they start joking around and laugh, so beautiful Reply

Those guests were more sorta stunt casting but it created the idea of the legacy cameo that franchises on tv and movies do now Reply

WW is going to be fantastic. After watching the clips, I have no doubts. The tone and action looks fantastic. Reply

Would u fight in wedge boots Reply

They seriously look like those giant Spice Girls sneakers, like damn Reply

If the fight was a race to walk uphill then yes. Reply

I fucking hate those boots and I can't believe there's not more being said about it...ridiculous. Reply

They look so dumb and remind me of the Bey/Brit/Pink Pepsi commercial.



Lots of critics shut up once Patty Jenkins defended them as a female power fantasy. Reply

Bitch can fly. She has super powers! I'd agree that someone like Batgirl fighting in heels would be dumb, but when it is a super hero with godlevel powers (and in many tellings, WW is literally a half god) I don't think it's an issue.



Edited at 2017-05-23 08:29 pm (UTC)

How was daddy? Reply

Getting his ass beat Reply

I had a dream last night about him Reply

Me now that Kara is free from that slave owning piece of shit & M'gann came back so I can start watching again



Me now that Kara is free from that slave owning piece of shit & M'gann came back so I can start watching again

mon-el is gone-el and that's all that matters



i can't believe another mysterious pod is the cliffhanger.



sanvers getting engaged....hm. i feel like maggie will say no/it's too soon. i don't particularly care one way or another.



can m'gann stay?



was james even in the episode?



nice to know cat knows. Reply

Gone for good? So there's a chance I can pick this show up now? Reply

idk. i wouldn't be surprised if he was brought back at some point. but i hope not. Reply

No he will be back next season. Guarantee it. Reply

Honestly, it'll be interesting what they do. You can tell his role was downsized after all the fan backlash. People are celebrating he's gone. Fans booed every time he appeared on screen in front of the Executive Producer. The CW and writers clearly expected everyone to like him (going so far to put him on promo material) and expected him around for the run of the show. So I really wonder what are they going to do.



If they were smart, they'd just drop him as a whole, but I don't trust the CW. Reply

No he is signed up as a regular next season so he will be back. I swear if they make the season about her looking for him or devote 3/4 of the season about him again I will quit this show for good. Even the final had to be about poor Mon el. And I really wanted Lena to figure out Kara was Supergirl but again they played her dumb. It was so frustrating with her because they made her both brilliant and stupid in the same ep. Alex did nothing but twiddle her thumbs the whole ep, James had one scene as a civi. Both of them should have been fighting, or helping out the traumatized people. Reply

They previewed a legion ring (is that what it's called?) in a previous episode so there's a chance he'll be back. But Tumblr tells me they can't be together anyway. Reply

I'm watching now but I'm trash and spoiling myself. So Mon-El is gone? HOORAY! He did really seem like a one-season character, so I'm glad my instincts were proven right. Reply

He will be returning next season. Reply

why does DCTV insist on punishing me? Reply

literally whyy? Reply

Winn's I love you to Superman was everything. Seriously, they should make Winn bi and have him get a boyfriend next season. Reply

He only wants that SuperDiq Reply

He's Clarksexual.



Edited at 2017-05-23 11:01 am (UTC)

just bought this shirt. i plan on wearing it to the midnight showing im going to for this june 1. i live in texas, well austin, but it's not as liberal as some might think. im ready to rumble and piss some trump supporters off tbh. :-D Reply

Ooooh, where'd you get it from? Reply

i saw it on instagram! i got it from teechip. but if you google wonder woman punch trump shirt a couple different ones come up. im just hoping i get it by june 1!!! Reply

I need this shirt <3 Reply

i'm so excited for this film but i also wanted bridget regan for WW. she would have been perfect. Reply

Clark mentioning Lois!!!!



I'M SUCH CLARK/LOIS TRASH.



Also in general, I think they do a really good job of Clark's characterization. Reply

True. I really wish Snyder didn't fuck around with Supes' characterization in DCEU because for all his problems, Henry can do a decent Clark/Superman. It's really telling that a TV show does a better Superman than a movie franchise. Reply

I'm see a screening on wednesday & I made my friend sign up for world premiere tickets and he got them and I didn't, but, he's gonna take me! So I'm see the movie again on Thursday!! Reply

I'm seeing it twice on Thursday. Once in the morning to avoid spoilers and then that night with my friends. Reply

I meant the actual premiere...in Hollywood! The one with the red carpet! I have opening night tickets too. Im gonna see it a few more times over opening weekend to help with the numbers Reply

How do you guys do that? Like where do you sign up?? Reply

I've watched a bit of the first season of Supergirl and keep considering picking it back up because Kara and Lena have great chemistry in all the gifsets I've seen. Good idea, yes/no??



Edited at 2017-05-23 03:36 am (UTC)

Mon El kinda ruined it for me tbh (and I'm not alone apparently) Reply

Lol the only reason I'm even considering watching is because I hear Mon-El is gone now tbh! Reply

I know bland el is gonna probably be back but I'm gonna enjoy this time thinking he's gone from the show.



Also I tried meeting Katie McGrath on Sunday at some signing thing with a bunch of DC actors and omg Kara/Lena stans (Supercorp I guess they're called?) are embarrassing as fuck. Reply

I saw a tweet that some girl gave to Katie about Supercorp and made her read some parts...like run gurl Reply

Yup that happened. I saw people defending it saying she laughed at it and liked it but you just do not do that. Reply

