I feel so bad for everyone hurt by this :(



Poor ari, I can't imagine how she feels Reply

If it were me, I'd feel immense guilt. Yeah it's in no way her fault, but it's probably where her mind is going. Reply

tmz reported the rest of her shows have been suspended, you should add that to the post op Reply

TMZ is a banned source. If the OP wants to embed their tweet stating this, that's fine, otherwise we need another source. Reply

Ariana is due to perform at The O2 on Thursday and Friday and we will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows. — The O2 (@TheO2) 23 de mayo de 2017

The O2 twitter account says nothing is official (though, lbr, it's most likely): Reply

Damn. I can't imagine how she must be feeling.



I feel really sorry for all the victims and their families. Kids under 18 that just wanted to have some fun with their favorite artist </3 It truly makes me wanna cry. Reply

MTE she must feel so broken. Reply

It's not her fault in the slightest but I understand why she blames herself. I would too, if I were in her shoes. Terrible situation all around. :(



Edited at 2017-05-23 03:07 am (UTC)

Poor thing. If it hadn't been her, it would have been someone else's concert. But I also get why she feels responsible. Hopefully she will soon realize this is in no way her fault. I know people get into the industry to make money, but they also usually do it to bring joy with their music. She just wanted to give people a good time. Reply

the guilt she must be feeling is what's making me so devastated for her. of course she has absolutely nothing to be guilty about, none of this was her fault, but i think in her position it's only natural you'd feel like it was your 'fault' all these people were there to see you. it would fuck me up so bad. :/ Reply

Yeah, I'm not sure if I'd want to hold a concert ever again tbh. Imagine feeling like you're endangering people's lives just for doing what you love. Reply

this. it could have been anything else with a big crowd which the bomber was mainly aiming to target so it absolutely had nothing to do with her but now forvever it will be 'ariana grande concert bombing' i can't imagine having that on myself forever in history Reply

self guilt is such a strange thing. you know you aren't guilty for someone's death but yet you still somehow blame yourself.



it kills you inside little by little if you don't find the right support.



i pray for everyone affected tonight. :( Reply

Yeah, I feel terrible for her. I'm sure it's so overwhelming. Reply

Survivor's guilt with a side of "These people were there to see me." It's got to be devastating, and there's no amount of logic or reason that can overcome that right now; it has to come with time and healing.



My heart hurts for her. Reply

every part of this is devastating Reply

Awww, my heart breaks for her and for everyone else. I cannot even begin to imagine what kind of toll this experience takes on someone. Reply

this is just awful, I hope she'll be okay as well as everyone affected by this :( Reply

The situation in general is awful but the fact that it happened somewhere with large groups of children who just wanted a fun night out is heartbreaking. Reply

I know, I am so sickened. They targeted young kids and their families on purpose. They knew just what they were doing. Reply

big crowd, right before an election, sympathetic crowd. pretty perfect. Reply

this is cynical of me but idg when people say this bc any quick google search can tell you of the evil of the world inflicted on children Reply

Damn, that's such a heartbreaking tweet. Poor girl! Such a horrible situation all around. Reply

this poor girl :(((



i'm relieved the death count hasn't been rising Reply

mte. it took police so long to release a statement after it happened which was painful at the time but I feel like it's meant the figure they did end up releasing hasn't changed much. praying it stays that way. Reply

i know there's a list of missing going around on twitter, but i've seen at least 3 people who have just

stolen selfies of children and are pretending that they're their missing sibling for retweets...

it's really disgusting the level people will go to attention seek Reply

it's so fucked up Reply

People are so damn shameless...my god. Reply

reminds me of that woman who spend years pretending she lost her fiancee in 9/11 and was in the towers



co-opting other people's grief is fucking repulsive Reply

I really hate the time we live in sometimes Reply

the fuck is wrong with people the fuck is wrong with people Reply

ugh, so fucked up...idg how ppl can troll about stuff like this Reply

smh they're just adding to the confusion and pain, and detracting attention from those who are actually missing. Reply

Exactly. It's fucking awful! Reply

jfc, what?? It doesn't surprise me that people would latch onto tragedies after the fact (like the 9/11 fakers mentioned upthread), but to pull that shit within a few hours?? When we're talking about kids here? That's unforgivable. Reply

Theres a troll who I went back a few days on theri twitter just showed how fake they are with the picture they posted looking for a lost boy. Like how can you do shit like that knowing that there are parents out there whose children have died. Reply

teens are making up fake 'missing' friends at the ariana grande concert to get RT's. this is so dystopian pic.twitter.com/ghA8HLyydE — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) May 23, 2017



Edited at 2017-05-23 04:39 am (UTC)

jfc wtf is wrong with ppl Reply

What...

Ugh Reply

Yeah, grief is entirely legit (you don't have to be close to a situation to hurt for the people who are affected, or to be affected by it), but literally stealing someone else's grief is another and using a tragedy for likes and retweets is on a whole other level.



I hate people sometimes. Reply

Young Ari run pop :( Reply

