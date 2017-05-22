Ariana Responds to Bombing
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
-22 confirmed dead, 59+ injured. Children are among the dead.
so sad :(
Poor ari, I can't imagine how she feels
I feel really sorry for all the victims and their families. Kids under 18 that just wanted to have some fun with their favorite artist </3 It truly makes me wanna cry.
It's not her fault in the slightest but I understand why she blames herself. I would too, if I were in her shoes. Terrible situation all around. :(
Edited at 2017-05-23 03:07 am (UTC)
Yeah, I'm not sure if I'd want to hold a concert ever again tbh. Imagine feeling like you're endangering people's lives just for doing what you love.
it kills you inside little by little if you don't find the right support.
i pray for everyone affected tonight. :(
My heart hurts for her.
i'm relieved the death count hasn't been rising
stolen selfies of children and are pretending that they're their missing sibling for retweets...
it's really disgusting the level people will go to attention seek
co-opting other people's grief is fucking repulsive
the fuck is wrong with people
Edited at 2017-05-23 04:39 am (UTC)
Ugh
I hate people sometimes.