Celebs react to bombing at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)
May 22, 2017
My prayers are with you Manchester— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017
What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay :( Jesus— h (@halsey) May 22, 2017
Hearing mixed things but hoping deeply the blast was an accident and not intentional. Music is a safe place.— h (@halsey) May 22, 2017
I posted that tweet before I saw any confirmed fatalities. I am deeply sorry if it came across wrong. https://t.co/IGukJWTEud— h (@halsey) May 23, 2017
I just heard about the attack at Ariana's concert.This is truly awful. I'm sending my deepest condolences & praying for every one affected🙏🏼— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) May 23, 2017
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017
Sending love to everyone involved. H
Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 23, 2017
There are no words. This world. https://t.co/BJsmzoToWy— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017
Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected in Manchester and @arianagrande and her team 🙏🏾— Lil' Kim (@LilKim) May 23, 2017
Horrifying. My thoughts are with the young victims, who only wished to enjoy the music, and with their loved ones. https://t.co/j7HCIBFHea— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 22, 2017
Horrified hearing about what's going on in Manchester . Bless everyone x— Lily (@lilyallen) May 23, 2017
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017
God bless the family and friends affected by this nightmare.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017
oh god.......my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight...— Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017
praying for the victims and their families and everyone that was there tonight— Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017
thinking of ariana and her fans and everyone in manchester. so much love.— Jennette McCurdy (@jennettemccurdy) May 23, 2017
my heart is with u, Manchester.— ac (@alessiacara) May 23, 2017
thread of those still missing: https://t.co/MJbiZ03r6X— ac (@alessiacara) May 23, 2017
if it's confirmed to be a terrorist attack, or even if it's not, i'm dreading what a certain orange will have to say about it.
this situation is horrifying :(
The terror attack threat level in the UK has been raised to 'severe', especially in major cities since April. But I can't think of any other attack where they have specifically targeted children. That's so beyond inhuman.
I know the goal was to push people to vote Tory but its going to be very hard to dissuade many from doing so, if they think THIS is the other alternative.
Edited at 2017-05-23 02:48 am (UTC)
Yeah the timing sucks =/ So fucking obvious what their goal is.
i would be absolutely broken if i was ariana :-(
I feel like a shitty person because I'm already dreading what will happen if this turns out to be an ISIS terrorist or basically anyone who isn't white and I'm absolutely dreading what fucking Trump will say about it because you know it's gonna be disgusting as hell.
horrifying for the loved ones.
this is so incredibly sad, prayers to the families of all affected.
Edited at 2017-05-23 02:37 am (UTC)
sadly, there are a lot of fake pics being shared (i don't understand why people do that but idk)
Edited at 2017-05-23 02:46 am (UTC)