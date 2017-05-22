Celebs react to bombing at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

have there been anymore big updates? Reply

I was just reading in the other post that they have a tentative suspect, that's the last big thing I heard though. Reply

hmm ty Reply

Ariana just suspended her tour. Reply

Chief Constable of Greater #Manchester Police Ian Hopkins addresses the media from Police Headquarters. #TenNews pic.twitter.com/S6S1euybss — TEN Eyewitness News (@channeltennews) May 23, 2017

Here's the official police statement: Reply

at least the fatality number hasn't risen since the initial announcement, usually w/ stuff like this it gets bigger and bigger over the course of the hours Reply

This is horrible Reply

i still can't believe someone would do this here. i mean, i can. but i don't want to. Reply

this whole situation is horrible all around. thoughts and prayers to everyone who was there D:



if it's confirmed to be a terrorist attack, or even if it's not, i'm dreading what a certain orange will have to say about it. Reply

Praying that all those who were injured are able to make a full recovery. Reply

no shade but i'm legit surprised demi tweeted something completely harmless and non-attention seeking.



this situation is horrifying :( Reply

Prepare for 8 million self righteous replies about the sincerity of celebrity tweets.



The terror attack threat level in the UK has been raised to 'severe', especially in major cities since April. But I can't think of any other attack where they have specifically targeted children. That's so beyond inhuman.



I know the goal was to push people to vote Tory but its going to be very hard to dissuade many from doing so, if they think THIS is the other alternative.



Edited at 2017-05-23 02:48 am (UTC)

We don't know that they targeted children though. That's probably just an incredibly unfortunate byproduct of whoever this is wanting to select the biggest target they could (the second largest arena in the EU) and then waiting for a show that was going to almost be at capacity. They (probably) chose Manchester instead of either of her shows in London because there's bound to be more security in London, it's a much higher terror threat.



Yeah the timing sucks =/ So fucking obvious what their goal is. Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2014_Pesh awar_school_massacre In Pakistan in 2014 there was an attack on a school. The school was for the children of Army members. The attack was focused on killing the children in order to weaken the army. 132 children were murdered. Reply

No, that was shade. This really is not the time to throw petty shit like that. For fuck's sake. Reply

Had to get off the social media for awhile, it was all so overwhelming. I hope all the ontders in Manchester stay safe ❤️ Reply

im bracing for the idiotic things trump will say/do and justify because of this



i would be absolutely broken if i was ariana :-( Reply

I thought the same thing, sadly. Reply

right wing politicians in australia are having a field day with this tragedy. it's sickening to see how these supposedly "pro-life" christians are exploiting deaths of innocent children for their own gain. cunts, all of them. Reply

Bombing the exits at the end of a show full of kids and families...the levels and layers of evil. Reply

So I turned on the news after seeing he last ONTD post and I'm freaking out a little bit. This is beyond fucked up. And not to say that I'd be less upset if the audience were primarily male, but the audience being almost entirely young females is hitting me way too close.



I feel like a shitty person because I'm already dreading what will happen if this turns out to be an ISIS terrorist or basically anyone who isn't white and I'm absolutely dreading what fucking Trump will say about it because you know it's gonna be disgusting as hell. Reply

I'm absolutely devastated for the victims and their families. I can't imagine what they're going through. Reply

ngl really hoping it's not someone nonwhite, especially with the upcoming vote :/



horrifying for the loved ones. Reply

I think it's natural to feel that way when you're part of a marginalized group and it doesn't make you a bad person or mean that you don't feel terrible for the victims. If the perpetrator is white, this won't be seen as a reflection on his entire race and white people won't be villainized for it. Reply

Thank you for the kind words. I feel like I should clarify that I am white. I don't wanna mislead anyone into thinking that I'm not. Reply

Same. I'm simultaneously horrified for those who are dead and injured but then I'm also scared for what it means for the rest of us that look like whoever did this Reply

As someone who is part Persian and Turkish, I'm really hoping it was white people behind the attack. Reply

If this person responsible for this wasn't 100% white and with no ISIS connection, can you imagine what this will do to the UK elections on the 8th... People will vote May and end up going Brexit all the way. Reply

http://miwadake.tumblr.com/post/1609698 75304/chrisevansfuckbuddy-riarkleobsesse d



this is so incredibly sad, prayers to the families of all affected.



this is so incredibly sad, prayers to the families of all affected.

Edited at 2017-05-23 02:37 am (UTC) this post is spreading, with kids that are missing and all that -this is so incredibly sad, prayers to the families of all affected.

That post fucked me up because seeing how young the kids attending the show were is like a punch to my gut. They're just babies. Reply

it's terrifying Reply

God that's so heartbreaking. That's how my fb was on the Sunday that Pulse happened. Fucking awful and those kids are so young. Reply

i was just looking at twitter too and i know some of them are fake



sadly, there are a lot of fake pics being shared (i don't understand why people do that but idk) Reply

oh man this hit me hard Reply

Awful going through this :'( Thoughts and prayers for those affected! Reply

So heartbreaking, I don't even know what to say. Reply

I had to change the channel. I'm already following the news here on the internet but watching it on tv is hard :( Reply

I've been following this story since it was first reported and thought to be just a transformer/technical error...and I can't anymore. This is so awful and my heart goes out to everyone affected, physically, mentally, and emotionally.



Edited at 2017-05-23 02:46 am (UTC)

