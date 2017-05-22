RPDR Winner Violet Chachki Speaks Out About Drag Queens Being Used For Profit
Wow 😳 Good enough to have queers in your number but not good enough for the after party pic.twitter.com/bgHiMbjZS4— Violet Chachki (@VioletChachki) May 23, 2017
sick of queers being used for profit from celebrities and major brands/ publications. I wonder if these queens got paid...anything— Violet Chachki (@VioletChachki) May 23, 2017
The way society is set up makes these "opportunities" seem like a good idea for queers. Its so sad. Speaking from experience here.— Violet Chachki (@VioletChachki) May 23, 2017
Good enough to have on stage? Good enough to get paid! Good enough for the after party! Good enough for viral video? Good enough for print!— Violet Chachki (@VioletChachki) May 23, 2017
K I'm done— Violet Chachki (@VioletChachki) May 23, 2017
Also im not talking about any one celebrity/brand/publication. Recent public and private facts and rumors have triggered this general rant— Violet Chachki (@VioletChachki) May 23, 2017
K noooow I'm done— Violet Chachki (@VioletChachki) May 23, 2017
ICYMI: Migos is homophobic and didn't want to appear on SNL next to drag queens. In response, Katy Perry
I think the party was bigger than usual (in Rockefeller Plaza, usually) since it was the season finale, I wonder if that made a difference
Dont fucking cape for this trash. Katy has been using and exploiting the community since day 1. The community is made up of props to her not actual people.
People who are okay with racism but against homophobia, or people who are okay with homophobia but against racism are always so weird.......LOL I can't think of a better word, I just don't see how you can speak out on one and not the other