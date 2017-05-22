RPDR Winner Violet Chachki Speaks Out About Drag Queens Being Used For Profit

COME THOUGHHHHHH with the facts!!! Reply

Just saw this on twitter. Katy is flopping hard.

Too bad Katy is the only one who's going to be taking the blame for this. What other option did she have? You think they'd rather have Migos drop out of the performance last minute? Reply

I mean.. it's Katy's song and her performance. If anyone should have had control over the performance, it's her. Reply

dropping them is one thing but she didn't even invite them to the after party...like she did nothing for them/nothing to compensate them for being humiliated like that Reply

swapping out the track for one with the rap or just performing the song without it, like she did for swish swish Reply

yes, she should have, tbh. yes, she should have, tbh. Reply

Violet is hinting that queens might have not been paid for the performance Reply

lmao i can't believe you're honestly trying to excuse her shitty behavior Reply

Well Katy is the bigger star here. It's her song/performance, so she would have been the one to dictate how she wanted the performance to go. She has the final say. Reply

they couldve just had migos' verse play and not actually have them there or invite some one else to do the rap Reply

Yeah who is Katy Perry to stand in the way of Migos, whoever they are! Reply

Is this for real? Katy deserves the blame. She is the star, she has more power, no one would care if Migos didn't perform with her. She definitely had options. Reply

yeah they could have dropped the, and either played the verse on the audio or cut it. nicki wasnt there and she did swish swish Reply

Rapper are usually homophobes Reply

Migos had already shown their asses to be homophobic with the ILoveMackonen quote and her desperate ass put them on the song anyway, so yeah she can take the blame. Reply

End Migos. Katy ended herself. Reply

is Katy Perry finally over? Reply

no. she legit got exposed for saying the n word just last week and no backlash. she's teflon. Reply

Wat how'd I miss that? When did she do that!? Reply

lmao exactly. And so many people here just yesterday starts to admit that they secretly bopping to her new songs bc apparently they hate themselves!!!11 lol what a fucking joke Reply

mmmhhmmm ONTD has already forgotten cause they thought that first album cover for Witness was so awesome Reply

Ohh snap. Oop I'm a mess cos I thought it was Miguel. I thought Migos was a nickname for him or smth. Smdh @ dis hate/homophobia etc. katy ain't shit either Reply

LOL

~true gay icon~



anyway, all of this is disappointing but not particularly surprising. fuck migos and fuck katy you know who didn't mind performing with drag queens? this dude.~true gay icon~anyway, all of this is disappointing but not particularly surprising. fuck migos and fuck katy Reply

my 12 year old niece has been doing this for MONTHS. i had no idea it was an actual 'thing' Reply

my sister too, the one good thing katy has done this promo is solve this mystery for us Reply

Parent

What is this ? Reply

every time i see this gif i just start laughing Reply

that boy was honestly so weird and creey, idgi Reply

ia ia IA

I think it's kind of weird that Katy would be the one inviting them to the SNL wrap party. Is the guest performer really in the position to bring twenty five or so extra people to the party? it seems like SNL should've extended that invite. Reply

I went once and it's really informal, there is no list, you basically walk in w/ someone "important" and you're in, so I'm sure Katy could have brought them along. Reply

was it fun? Reply

whats it like? everyone getting drunk or everyone going home early cause theyre exhausted? Reply

I think the party was bigger than usual (in Rockefeller Plaza, usually) since it was the season finale, I wonder if that made a difference Reply

it's katy's fault because she's a woman Reply

I worked on the show for a season & went to the big finale after party at the end. Even interns get to go-- so I'm not sure there's any real reason why they wouldn't have been allowed. It probably has more to do with the fact that nobody considered getting them in the party in the first place. Reply

What's also interesting on top of Migos continual homophobia was the whole after party thing. I want more tea on that! Reply

IKR? I just want to go to one of them and people watch. Reply

Dont fucking cape for this trash. Katy has been using and exploiting the community since day 1. The community is made up of props to her not actual people. Reply

katy is trash for working with these homophobes



next! Reply

same. if she's such a "woke ally" why would she be working with their asses to begin with? is she going through her rebellious street phase, or something? this is so fucking disgusting. Reply

good for her for speaking out

also: she's in paris? get money bitch Reply

She was in Japan like a couple of weeks ago. Rich queen.



Edited at 2017-05-23 03:18 am (UTC)

bitch works hard for her money Reply

Fuck Migos, can't stand their fucking asses. and Katy ain't shit that's nothing new. Reply

I feel like Miley gets knocked for using drag queens, but I feel as if she would get them into the party and be friends with them off the stage. Reply

most importantly, she'd pay them Reply

well after her vma performance or whatever, she had a afterparty at a gay club with the drag queens Reply

Miley actually attended the after party that was hosted/thrown by the House of Edwards. Reply

I know Miley still keeps in touch with Willam, Adore and Laganja after the VMA performance. Reply

violet is my least favorite winner (and i'm including tyra here). she clearly has great taste/is talented but I find her as a performer absolutely uninspiring and almost annoying. like i'm sure she deserved the win but... yeah, not my type of performer.



also, she's 100% right here. Reply

Tyra is my least favorite winner but Violet is 2nd. She definitely has some impressive looks but I forget about her a lot tbh. But yea I agree, I completely agree with her on this Reply

IA, Tyra is forever the worst Reply

Who do you think should have won Reply

My least favorite is Tyra. Zero personality and charisma. Reply

I'm watching Season 7 right now for the first time and none of the queens are really impressive. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that this might be the whitest season of Drag Race? Aryan Airlines definitely stood out to me. Pearl makes me laugh, though. Overall, very bland. Reply

sis this moment alone is more iconic than 90% of the other queens whole careers tho



