RPDR Winner Violet Chachki Speaks Out About Drag Queens Being Used For Profit






















ICYMI: Migos is homophobic and didn't want to appear on SNL next to drag queens. In response, Katy Perry stood up for the LGBT community said okay and dropped a few drag queens from the SNL live performance. None of the queens were invited to the after party.
