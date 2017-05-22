Lee, girl, why. It's so dumb that the writers can't write female positive characters for shit and they have to resort to making them mad/bad all the time. It's basically the rehashing of Barbara's storyline. Whatever, I guess.



WTF @ Oswald/Ed's reunion. Obviously no one expected hugs and tears, especially not from Oz's side, but like... What was the point of Ep. 15 then? You know, that episode where Ed spent an entire time being tormented by the death of his friend to the point that he was popping pills and hallucinating him, going around killing people trying to replace him? Where his subconsciousness was trying to tell him that he's going cray because of grief? Where the resolution was that he admitted to himself (and Foxy, no less!) that all of that stuff was him trying to hold onto his friend a bit longer and the "I cared about you and I miss you", and he had to say goodbye and move on?



... And now he's like "haha u alive, gotta kill ya again". I guess when a villain moves on HE MOVES ON!