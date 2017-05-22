May 22nd, 2017, 09:11 pm professor_chaos Gotham 3x20 "Pretty Hate Machine" Source Tagged: gotham (fox), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1010 comments Add comment
They should have done more with Oswald/Ed. I thought it would be more intense but it all went so fast. I did love Oswald banging the tray to make sure Ed got busted.
also, ed's hat is so ugly and i hate that it's in the 3x20 screencap lmao.
WTF @ Oswald/Ed's reunion. Obviously no one expected hugs and tears, especially not from Oz's side, but like... What was the point of Ep. 15 then? You know, that episode where Ed spent an entire time being tormented by the death of his friend to the point that he was popping pills and hallucinating him, going around killing people trying to replace him? Where his subconsciousness was trying to tell him that he's going cray because of grief? Where the resolution was that he admitted to himself (and Foxy, no less!) that all of that stuff was him trying to hold onto his friend a bit longer and the "I cared about you and I miss you", and he had to say goodbye and move on?
... And now he's like "haha u alive, gotta kill ya again". I guess when a villain moves on HE MOVES ON!