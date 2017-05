be good Reply

I wonder what it would be like to have 20 good-looking guys compete for my affection and commitment, rather than compare myself to other women and wish I could be as worthy of love as any of them. Reply

the women always seem somehow more normal to me though - maybe because it's more normalized for women to watch the Bachelor, therefore more audition, therefore there's a larger pool? Because 80% of this year's bachelors seem like fucking psychopaths Reply

I just thought most of the guys were maybe recruited, like they auditioned for other reality shows, and then the casting agents bring them to this show? Reply

I got home and rushed to turn on the TV and was panicking, I couldn't find the show!!! i texted my BFFs cuz we do a group chat while we watch and i'm like WHERE IS IT!! and then i realized dumb Dancing with the stars is on so our show doesn't start until 9 :( Reply

i did the exact same thing, haha :( Reply

The guys that were on Ellen with her a few months back were hotttt but also kind of dumb so this should be interesting and/or horrific Reply

For the one time in my life, I am actually looking forward to a bunch of petty, ugly obnoxious dumbass men to distract me from this hell week. Reply

Don't forget to call 800-868-3404 x 5 Reply

Nope, not falling for it!! Reply

cubs are having a night game rn, we got it in the bag!!! Reply

damn it i wish i had some wine to get sloshed. all i have is tacos. delicious delicious tacos. i've got dancing with the stars on mute and ugh it looks tragic. Reply

I don't watch it but I feel like it's always on, tbh. So many ppl I like and admire watch this show and tweet about it. Reply

Yay I'm so excited for these posts again guys!! I've missed you!



This will be my first bachelorette I've watched, second season in all Reply

only watching to support my fellow POC Reply

same Reply

wow the last full eposide i watched of the bachelorette was Tritsa and Ryan Reply

I'm here! We need this distraction tonight, so let me grab my wine! Reply

can't wait!!! i wish i had some wine though Reply

Mmmmmmm wine. I wish I had some too. Ah well, cider will work well enough :P Reply

who will be watching Love connetion on FOX? Reply

lol I used to watch the original on GSN. I used to love Chuch Woolery and all his shows haha, I was a weird child



I may or may not check it out Reply

didn't she confirm she's engaged? why would she spoil it already, i don't watch this show but it seems odd thing to do Reply

She didn't say to whom. It's generally assumed that the bachelor/ette gets engaged at the end of the show, so it wasn't a surprise really. Reply

