🐴 Kaley Cuoco Adopts a Mini Dwarf Horse!!! 🐴

SPEAKING OF ADOPTING!!



If anyone here is in Southern California and would like a super qt mini poodle who I am currently fostering, let me know! She is a literal angel and is the most easygoing dog I've fostered (she is my 10th!!)



Also, congrats to the new family! Reply

Norman Cook? As in Fatboy Slim? whuh?



Anyway good for her for adopting! Her animals are all adorable omg Reply

Ah! ty Reply

lol no. Her dog's name is norman. Her boyfriend is an equestrian named Karl Cook.



Edited at 2017-05-22 10:48 pm (UTC) Reply

lol ty Reply

that's weird that they kind of have the same last name Reply

the smaller the horse/pony the closer to the devil but good on her for rescuing tbh! Reply

get out of my post Reply

am i lying tho?? Reply

yes Reply

The first horse I got to know was just under 15 hands, practically a pony, and he was so tolerant of my fail riding :( Reply

Lmao you ain't wrong



I cannot help but laugh when parents buy a Shetlander or a Welsh for their little kids. Have fun with a tiny terror escaping it's stall, paddock and trying to get out of riding with the little ones Reply

My dad would love this. He finds miniature horses fascinating. Reply

i love the sound of horse hooves on cobblestone Reply

Me too. Makes period shows/movies more enjoyable haha Reply

little sebastion Reply

you're five thousand candles in the wiiiiind Reply

Ron is a MESS when Lil Sebastian passes Reply

Lil Sebastian!! I have an 'I Met Lil Sebastian at the Pawnee Harvest Festival' t-shirt and people stop me all the time to tell me how much they love it loll



Edited at 2017-05-22 10:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Aw she's cute Reply

Aww so cute! I found a mini donkey on Craigslist once for only $300. He had a sad story because the guy posting was like, "Well my grandkids grew up and can't ride him anymore so there's no point to having him." Reply

yikes Reply

Lil Sebastian!



Edited at 2017-05-22 10:58 pm (UTC) Reply

I see I deff wasn't the first to think of lil sebastian lol Reply

Every mini I've ever encountered has been adorable, but a total terror. Good luck to ha. Reply

yea they are hell horses. Hopefully she hired soeone good to take care of it Reply

Aw man all these Sebastian reminders. RIP Lil Sebastian. You were an animal, a legend, a friend. Reply

Lucky her (and so happy it's a rescue)



My favorite commercial:





Edited at 2017-05-22 11:40 pm (UTC) Reply

...but little horse still doesn't get along with his big horse friends?



I'm still sad. :( Reply

omg that little pony!! I wonder how they go health wise.



we adopted a pony and I think she's a shetland, idek and around ~12-13 years old. She was so scared of people at first but now she loves me and she's the biggest sook and comes for cuddles every afternoon. I want to get her another pony friend. Reply

sometimes I just want to quit society and get a sustainable tract of land, adopt a bunch of neglected and abused animals and grow my own food and take care of them. Reply

When I lived in Canada I used to always see this guy in a cowboy hat taking his pony for a walk around Byward Market. Reply

Does anyone call her kaley cuckoo Reply

only because I have no idea how to say it Reply

Breeders of those dwarf minis should be shot. They're deliberately breeding animals with severe congenital health problems so people with too much money can have something cute until they die after a short, painful life. "Teacup" dog breeders can die, too. Reply

Preach it tbh Reply

agreed Reply

Yep the smaller or extremely big they are, the more health issues they will have. Reply

That's nice. I've been trying to convince my brother to adopt a rescue llama (versus buying). Reply

can someone explain what a mini dwarf is? Reply

It's a miniature horse with dwarfism.



Miniature horses are very common and recognized as a type of horse, but dwarfism usually results in health complications because mini dwarfs often have major conformation issues. Reply

Sebastian may have been li'l, but his impact was anything BUT li'l. Reply

this is the kind of news I need right now <3 Reply

Adoption good Reply

