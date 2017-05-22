🐴 Kaley Cuoco Adopts a Mini Dwarf Horse!!! 🐴
normancook: Welcome to the squad, miss Shmushy !!!! Thank you @mylittlepeepers foundation for helping us adopt this little lady.. we are so in love!!!! #minidwarfpony #bigbaycity #mascot #braidsfordays 🎀
Kaley adopted Shmushy, a mini horse from The Peeps Foundation, which rescues neglected and abused mini dwarf horses and llamas then finds them new homes. Shmushy joins several other furry friends adopted by Kaley.
normancookThe 🐴🦄family expands 😂 welcome Shmooshy!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ @mrtankcook #bigbaycity #mascot
normancook: Please follow @lifewithshmooshy for details on our newly adopted dwarf mini's new life ! 🦄🎀🦄🎀
normancook: Unbelievable experience visiting @mylittlepeepers foundation today!!! Thousands of minis, horses and lamas being rescued every single day from terrible situations!! Amazing work 🙌🏽 thinking of talking one back home... what do you you think? 🤔😍
mylittlepeepers: Smushy meets her soul sister @normancook @kaleycuoco_love everyone had a hard time telling them apart! #thepeepsfoundation #twinning #kaleycuoco #rescue #adoptdontshop
normancook: #nationapuppyday #bignorm will always be my puppy!!! #datmugtho 🐶🐽
normancook: Security ! 🐶🐶🐶😂🙌🏽🔴
normancook: Finally back in the show ring with the best #nettypie ! She was very proud of her clean round blue ribbon 🎀 🦄 she will always be my #1! Ps she loves @memomoreno2643 who always gives her peppermints when she exits the ring! 🍭
If anyone here is in Southern California and would like a super qt mini poodle who I am currently fostering, let me know! She is a literal angel and is the most easygoing dog I've fostered (she is my 10th!!)
Also, congrats to the new family!
Anyway good for her for adopting! Her animals are all adorable omg
I cannot help but laugh when parents buy a Shetlander or a Welsh for their little kids. Have fun with a tiny terror escaping it's stall, paddock and trying to get out of riding with the little ones
My favorite commercial:
we adopted a pony and I think she's a shetland, idek and around ~12-13 years old. She was so scared of people at first but now she loves me and she's the biggest sook and comes for cuddles every afternoon. I want to get her another pony friend.
Miniature horses are very common and recognized as a type of horse, but dwarfism usually results in health complications because mini dwarfs often have major conformation issues.