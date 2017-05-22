Karlie

🐴 Kaley Cuoco Adopts a Mini Dwarf Horse!!! 🐴


normancook: Welcome to the squad, miss Shmushy !!!! Thank you @mylittlepeepers foundation for helping us adopt this little lady.. we are so in love!!!! #minidwarfpony #bigbaycity #mascot #braidsfordays 🎀

Kaley adopted Shmushy, a mini horse from The Peeps Foundation, which rescues neglected and abused mini dwarf horses and llamas then finds them new homes. Shmushy joins several other furry friends adopted by Kaley.



normancookThe 🐴🦄family expands 😂 welcome Shmooshy!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ @mrtankcook #bigbaycity #mascot


normancook: Please follow @lifewithshmooshy for details on our newly adopted dwarf mini's new life ! 🦄🎀🦄🎀


normancook: Unbelievable experience visiting @mylittlepeepers foundation today!!! Thousands of minis, horses and lamas being rescued every single day from terrible situations!! Amazing work 🙌🏽 thinking of talking one back home... what do you you think? 🤔😍


mylittlepeepers: Smushy meets her soul sister @normancook @kaleycuoco_love everyone had a hard time telling them apart! #thepeepsfoundation #twinning #kaleycuoco #rescue #adoptdontshop



normancook: #nationapuppyday #bignorm will always be my puppy!!! #datmugtho 🐶🐽



normancook: Security ! 🐶🐶🐶😂🙌🏽🔴


normancook: Finally back in the show ring with the best #nettypie ! She was very proud of her clean round blue ribbon 🎀 🦄 she will always be my #1! Ps she loves @memomoreno2643 who always gives her peppermints when she exits the ring! 🍭


Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 6, 7, 8
Tagged: , ,