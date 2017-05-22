Billy Bush comments on the infamous Donald Trump leaked tape

They're both trash but it's still so fucked up that Billy Bush faced more consequences than Trump did. Trump got rewarded with the presidency and this county told us what we already knew. Reply

mte Reply

Agreed Reply

Good! I'm glad his daughter is smarter than Ivanka Trump. Reply

my only takeaway lol Reply

this Reply

TBQH Reply

Lmao Reply

MTE Reply

"Bush says he didn't have a good answer for her"



90% it's probably because he's a man and most men are shit. But also, when you're with someone more powerful than you and they start saying uncomfortable things, most people just try to avoid confrontation and nervously laugh or ignore things.



Edited at 2017-05-22 10:40 pm (UTC)

There's going along with things in uncomfortable situations to avoid confrontation, and then there's Billy Bush who egged Tr*mp on and joined in on the "fun" by sexually harassing whoever that lady was after they got off the bus. I get what you're saying but this is not one of those defensible moments imo. Reply

1000% this. Thank you. Reply

True I forgot there was more to it than just the pussy comment and awkward laughing. But I can still see how being around a person like that can make you do things you wouldn't do otherwise. Reply

it shows a complete lack of any morals. if my dad was acting like this I would never speak to him again. Reply

DING DING DING Reply

he lost that excuse when he told the woman to hug/kiss the orange pervert Reply

while this may be true in 99% of situations...Billy is a Bush. he comes from a powerful and weathly family. at the time of that recording his cousin is president. there is no way this was his first time encountering a crude entitled pompous asshole. he just didnt care. Reply

Yeah, I do this often with some of my friends, unforch. I just cringe and wished they hadn't said that. Reply

lol I love that this fucker lost his job and whatever little status he had in Hollywood meanwhile the dude who actually made the offensive comments gets...the White House.



Amurikkka. Reply

"Says he's been in a lot of locker rooms and no one talks like that" Reply

I want his face on a Truth March sign. Reply

I remember when i naively believed that this was going to be the nail in the coffin for trump's campaign Reply

yeah i found the ONTD post about it while i was making sure this hadn't been posted. almost 2000 comments... so hopeful Reply

It's reminded me again feeling so confident walking out of the voting booth and then just the sheer fucking despair of election night watching everything go down the shitter. Honestly one of the worst nights I can remember. Reply

same. i even said out loud "theres no way he can win now"



..... Reply

We all thought it was.



It's insane that he became President after bragging about sexually assaulting women. Reply

Idk even at that time you could feel that no one even cared. It was glossed over in a day or two. Reply

if only it had come out the weekend before the election Reply

I remember we thought it was possible that Pence was going to leave the ticket after the tape came out Reply

You aren't the only one, because same. Reply

Before it was confirmed that too many white women like their white privilege more than being respected as women. Reply

Good times Reply

Same. And then my cat peed around and a little bit on my mail-in ballot that I hadn't even opened yet and knowing I was running out of time, debating whether I could request a new one. But the ballot itself was untarnished, I voted, and looking back perhaps this was my cats intuition that the election outcome was going to be a giant piss stain on the usa.



Reply

To be fair most sane people did also. However, America is full of stupid, racist pieces of shit who helped this chunky fetus looking fucker get into office. Reply

same Reply

I truly believed he would win until that point, after that I got more confident about the American electorate. MISTAKE. Reply

I remember the election results post starting out like, "I can't WAIT to watch the GOP be crushed!"



What a world. Reply

We all did. But this was when he brought in Kellyanne Conway, and she made him stick to the script, spout all the regular GOP crap, and try to look Presidential. No going off script, no encouraging supporters to hit protestors, no crazy tweets in the middle of the night, no being himself. She put him in robot mode and he made it through.



Politics is so superficial. As long as you look the part, you can play the part. She kept him in line, long enough for FoxNews to create another conspiracy theory about Hillary's emails and how she was going to jail so she couldn't possibly be President. Reply

It's crazy to think that in my country (Australia) a guy literally lost the election because he shook the current PM's hand too aggressively (he pulled him in, in some pathetic macho way) and that 5 second mistake made ppl realise what a hostile, aggressive pos he was and literally turned the entire outcome on its head overnight.... and yet Trump can brag on tape about sexually assaulting women and he still got elected. Mind boggling. Reply

Big Scoop: Trump sought to enlist intelligence chiefs to "muddy the water" around Comey's Russia investigation. https://t.co/H4SUSvtu0c — Scott Wilson (@PostScottWilson) May 22, 2017

Reply

TREACHERY AND TREASON Reply

I laughed when I read this and got the notif. I don't even have it in me to be angry anymore. Reply

How very obstruction of justice of Trump.... Reply

You know if any other president (save maybe Reagan) did this Congress would have their head on a platter. Reply

I'm glad they have some sense. Reply

BUT HER FUCKING EMAILS Reply

Enjoy prison, asshole. Reply

I can't believe he was (rightfully) fired and Trump became President, like..... Reply

what locker rooms have you been in, Billy? Reply

Billy Bush loves a workout Reply

Says he's been in a lot of locker rooms and no one talks like that



Liesssssssss.gif Reply

Lol right? I've heard guys at my gym saying that they wanted to eat this girl's ass, as she was no more than 10 feet away from them. I went and told her that the guys were being crude as fuck and then told gym management. Reply

Those Bush genes are strong Reply

He's a weasel.



Reply

i honestly laughed out loud when it said tony robbins is now his life coach and he had to check himself into a ~healing~ resort. like get a fucking grip. you didnt go through some huge trauma you got fired for being a creep. unfortunately nbc has more sense than voters do.



props to his 15yro daughter for being the only person in his family that questioned him and held him accountable. cause it didnt seem like his older daughter, wife and brother did. Reply

this aging fuckboy can stfu Reply

really hope his daughter hates him now Reply

Yeah I hope she doesn't get over it and stick by her dad. Don't be fooled! your dad is scum! Reply

I'm not going to defend what he did, but at least as a parent, he raised her to be shocked and appalled by this kind of behavior. If he was a bad dad, she would have immediately given him a pass or thought nothing about what he said. So inside, he knew what he was doing was wrong all along.



What amazes me is that Trump got elected and Billy got fired by NBC, who did the most to help Trump get elected. They had him on SNL, they let Fallon normalize him, the held back the Apprentice tapes that are supposed to confirm racism/sexism, and MSNBC gave him millions of dollars worth of free advertising and a pass on releasing his taxes and making contradictory statements. Then they fire Billy Bush. wtf? Reply

.... what? that inference is not supported at all. Reply

you're giving him way too much credit tbh



plenty of good people come from shit parents. likewise, plenty of shitty people come from parents who actually tried and did the best they could. personality has a lot to do with it. with some kids, you don't teach them to be cruel or sweet. they just are or aren't. Reply

