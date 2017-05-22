Billy Bush comments on the infamous Donald Trump leaked tape
- He talked to Good Morning America
- He says his daughter called him crying when the "p*ssy grabbing" tape leaked and asked him why he was laughing at the comments Trump made
- Bush says he didn't have a good answer for her
- Says he's been in a lot of locker rooms and no one talks like that
90% it's probably because he's a man and most men are shit. But also, when you're with someone more powerful than you and they start saying uncomfortable things, most people just try to avoid confrontation and nervously laugh or ignore things.
Amurikkka.
.....
It's insane that he became President after bragging about sexually assaulting women.
You aren't the only one, because same.
What a world.
Politics is so superficial. As long as you look the part, you can play the part. She kept him in line, long enough for FoxNews to create another conspiracy theory about Hillary's emails and how she was going to jail so she couldn't possibly be President.
Liesssssssss.gif
props to his 15yro daughter for being the only person in his family that questioned him and held him accountable. cause it didnt seem like his older daughter, wife and brother did.
What amazes me is that Trump got elected and Billy got fired by NBC, who did the most to help Trump get elected. They had him on SNL, they let Fallon normalize him, the held back the Apprentice tapes that are supposed to confirm racism/sexism, and MSNBC gave him millions of dollars worth of free advertising and a pass on releasing his taxes and making contradictory statements. Then they fire Billy Bush. wtf?
plenty of good people come from shit parents. likewise, plenty of shitty people come from parents who actually tried and did the best they could. personality has a lot to do with it. with some kids, you don't teach them to be cruel or sweet. they just are or aren't.