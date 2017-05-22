David Letterman on why Amy Schumer is the new Richard Pryor

he's always been a fuckwit Reply

I totally agree about Nick Kroll and John Mulaney. I don't know how they aren't more popular. Usually I hate rich white men but they at least seem aware of their privilege and aren't total aholes. I actually saw them and Amy live two summers ago I think on the funny or die tour and ''twas and honor. Reply

i'm seeing john mulaney at just for laughs this summer, i'm so excited Reply

me too! and I found a gorgeous hostel to stay in. i'm equally excited to see john a i am to check out this hostel lol. Reply

i saw him last week and he was great!!! Reply

he just such a good storyteller. like anyone else doing his stand up would not be interesting at all but the way he tells things has me in tears. like the salt and pepper diner thing is 20 minutes about playing a song on a juke box and it's one of my favorite stand up bits of all time. Reply

Nick and John are such gems.



I saw Nick at the Oddball Comedy fest at an outdoor venue and it rained in the middle of nick's set and they had to stop him and delayed everything for an hour. When he came back, he talked about how it was fucked up that we all got drenched and he didn't so he had TJ Miller crouch by his feet with water bottles and randomly shoot him in the face with water throughout his set.





Also saw Mulaney two years ago live and he was phenomenal. A guy fell asleep in the audience in the middle of the set and he did a lot of jokes about that guy and had them turn on the house lights so we could all see him.





I love them both so much and they were both so good. Reply

the only reason I recognize Kroll is because he's in like every animated movie these days Reply

lol I don't even know where to begin Reply

Well. Lot to unpack with that statement... Reply

All of her jokes are stolen. I don't know how she got to where she is because she lacks charisma Reply

i laughed out loud at the title. Reply

nah Reply

John Mulaney's standup specials are really funny.



That's all we can agree on here. Reply

THAT'S MY WIFE Reply

eat ass, suck a dick, sell drugs Reply

One black coffee. Reply

god the Bill Clinton bit KILLED me and still kills me as I think about it now Reply

i saw her for the first time on conan and i was in awe of how unfunny she was. then i read a GLOWING review of one of her specials and gave her another chance. (this was a few years ago but YIKES.) yeah, i guess i'm not watching the same thing others seem to be watching lol Reply

I'm so pissed I didn't go see Oh, Hello when I had the chance. Reply

i love john mulaney

ya simple bitch Reply

Aparna Nancherla is really hilarious. Reply

I love Aparna!!! Reply

i'm partial to maria bamford Reply

ONTD hates her (I think), but I really like Ali Wong these days. Reply

i love this woman so much Reply

Wanda Sykes and Margaret Cho. Reply

lol i love her so much. i always think about that line.



i love sarah millican. Reply

My fave is Morgan Murphy, and Aparna Nancherla is great as well Reply

I really like Deanne Smith. I saw her live once and laughed so hard I could barely breathe.



Hannah Gatsby and Cecelia whose surname starts with P but I cannot spell it. Reply

Wanda Sykes, Sommore, and Adele Givens for stand up.



Vicki Lawrence is one of my favorites for tv, loved Mama's Family growing up Reply

just here to say that I love John Mulaney Reply

