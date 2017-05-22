David Letterman on why Amy Schumer is the new Richard Pryor
He talks about his beard and says he was sick of the way he used to look with the coat and tie everyday.
Letterman thinks Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are some of the funniest people in comedy in years.
He says Amy Schumer is a break through and compares her to Richard Pryor because she did for women what Pryor did in terms of speaking openly about sex.
Letterman doesn't regret having Trump on his show in the past and said he enjoyed him then because he was a great guest but he's demonstrated that he doesn't have a soul.
He wants an hour and a half in a TV studio to ask Trump "All right, Don: What the fuck happened?"
I saw Nick at the Oddball Comedy fest at an outdoor venue and it rained in the middle of nick's set and they had to stop him and delayed everything for an hour. When he came back, he talked about how it was fucked up that we all got drenched and he didn't so he had TJ Miller crouch by his feet with water bottles and randomly shoot him in the face with water throughout his set.
Also saw Mulaney two years ago live and he was phenomenal. A guy fell asleep in the audience in the middle of the set and he did a lot of jokes about that guy and had them turn on the house lights so we could all see him.
I love them both so much and they were both so good.
That's all we can agree on here.
ONTD, who's your favorite comedian who happens to be female?
i love sarah millican.
Vicki Lawrence is one of my favorites for tv, loved Mama's Family growing up