David Letterman on why Amy Schumer is the new Richard Pryor



He talks about his beard and says he was sick of the way he used to look with the coat and tie everyday.

Letterman thinks Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are some of the funniest people in comedy in years.

He says Amy Schumer is a break through and compares her to Richard Pryor because she did for women what Pryor did in terms of speaking openly about sex.

Letterman doesn't regret having Trump on his show in the past and said he enjoyed him then because he was a great guest but he's demonstrated that he doesn't have a soul.

He wants an hour and a half in a TV studio to ask Trump "All right, Don: What the fuck happened?"

SOURCE
Tagged: , , ,