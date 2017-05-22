Khloé Kardashian Reveals How She Eats Fast Food Without Breaking Her Diet
Khloe klaims that when quinoa, kale and avocados aren't filling enough she pulls up to one of ONTD's fave spots, the drive through. Kardashian shares her “survival guide” for three major chains that are not exactly known for low-cal options: McDonald’s, KFC and Taco Bell. At the Golden Arches Kardashian recommends you order the Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich (360 calories) and at Diarrhea Bell Khloe wants you to skip the chalupa and go get 2 chicken soft tacos from their healthier fresco menu (350 calories).
I know I'm not getting enough exercise, but there just isn't enough time in the day for it.
I really don't think I'd want a hamburger wrapped in lettuce. I'd rather just have the lettuce on the hamburger with a gluten-free roll, and since that's not offered I don't go to those restaurants.
I think the hardest thing for me is figuring out a low carb breakfast that doesn't include eggs :/
I love eggs but I eat them too much.
Maybe just use the egg whites? That's what I do because I was eating eggs too much. With egg whites you get the protein without the fat and cholesterol.
like... i'm not sure that's how you're supposed to do it, but be it faaaar away from me to call anyone out on their diet.
like idt it would affect your weight drastically since it does balance out, but i don't see it working in the long run.
they just restrict and don't purge
I dunno, this type of thinking always strikes me as dangerous
some people also need cheat days in order to maintain their resolve to stick to their diets. but obviously not everyone treats their diets or their cheat days in mentally healthy ways so.
Now, cheat days for me are just going over my daily calorie limit. I try to stay away from sugar and starchy carbs either way though, because sugar is my enemy and messes with my hormones/moods
That's what I was thinking. The whole point is to pig out. You can make a grilled chicken at home. I get Macfurries, fries, and beverages at Mickie dees.
Also I had a sugar free piece of cheese cake once and I legit felt some type of way with the person who baked it. Like bitch why?!
I think being on a diet and modifying those things only really makes sense when it's for health. I am on a low carb and VERY low sugar diet because sugar messes with my physical and mental health like crazy, but if I end up eating a donut, I'm gonna eat a sugary, buttery, fried donut. Maybe just a smaller one, that's all lol
Bless My Fitness Pal for teaching me how many calories are in everything.
like i love it to death, but it still feels like i need options that aren't boiled with steam.