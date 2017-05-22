all mine

Khloé Kardashian Reveals How She Eats Fast Food Without Breaking Her Diet




Khloe klaims that when quinoa, kale and avocados aren't filling enough she pulls up to one of ONTD's fave spots, the drive through. Kardashian shares her “survival guide” for three major chains that are not exactly known for low-cal options: McDonald’s, KFC and Taco Bell. At the Golden Arches Kardashian recommends you order the Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich (360 calories) and at Diarrhea Bell Khloe wants you to skip the chalupa and go get 2 chicken soft tacos from their healthier fresco menu (350 calories).

source= https://twitter.com/people/status/866750535306805252

Diet Post! Remember ONTD everything in moderation.
