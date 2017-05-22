Khloé Kardashian Reveals How She Eats Fast Food Without Breaking Her Diet

i had pizza hut for lunch and my stomach is still gurgling. Reply

I'm finally gaining my freshman 15 in my sophmore year because fast food is all I have time and money for anymore I really need to stop but working and going to school full time is so time consuming Reply

Maybe you could try meal prepping for the week or a few days? I usually do it on Sunday and cook/prepare a bunch of stuff for the next week. Reply

any suggestions for what to make? i usually just make a bunch of chicken, but it'd getting tired. Reply

Check to see if there's s vegetable co op in your area and you can split the food with roomies or friends. It's $10 for 60lbs of food for me and we usually make lots of sauces for Nigerian foods and some spaghetti sauce. I've got two bags of grape tomatoes and I can't get through them with as much as I love them Reply

one thing that saves me when i have no time and/or energy to cook proper meals: oven bags. you just toss everything you want in it and leave it in the oven for a while. set a timer so you don't forget. the meal comes out super delicious and the cleanup is minimal since all the oil etc stays in the bag. Reply

Tip: have enough money and time for personal trainers, personal chefs, and liposuction. Reply

problem solved! Reply

tbh this is exactly it. i moved home for 3 months- had no job school and got an equinox membership + trainer. and my dad would grill for me and my mom would cut up veggies. it was amazing. lost 25 pounds. Reply

Exactly. I always eat better and lose weight when my financial/housing situations are less stressful. I wish my parents cooked for me, though! Reply

My mom cooks for me but I've gained weight because of how my work schedule is :( Reply

Have enough money, time and education to learn about all this stuff as well Reply

I'm still on my gluten-free diet that my doctor put me on earlier this year, but I do sometimes miss being able to eat normal bread and things like that. Fast food is now the worst for me, because everything is on buns or chicken nuggets (made with flour that I can't eat) for the most part.

I know I'm not getting enough exercise, but there just isn't enough time in the day for it.



I know I'm not getting enough exercise, but there just isn't enough time in the day for it. Reply

Most places offer protein style options where they wrap it in lettuce instead of buns! Reply

check out jimmy johns, they have an unwich style sandwich where they wrap everything in big pieces of lettuce instead of using bread! Reply

They sell gluten-free bread & rolls (and even pizza crusts) in the grocery store, and I buy them all the time and make my own lunch.



I really don't think I'd want a hamburger wrapped in lettuce. I'd rather just have the lettuce on the hamburger with a gluten-free roll, and since that's not offered I don't go to those restaurants. Reply

its called a cheat day sis Reply

Or just indulge every now and then because depriving yourself isn't good either Reply

Taco Bell's not bad if you stick to the simple stuff like bean burritos and regular tacos. That's all I eat when I go there. It's nowhere near Mexican food or good or anything but it's edible. To me it's harder to find stuff to eat at McDonald's. Reply

plus if you really want to, you can get black beans as a sub for anything there Reply

Exactly, it's the fries and pop that brings meals down. Their Crunchwrap Supreme is 530 calories, which isn't too bad in the grand scheme of things if you have it alone as a "cheat meal." Reply

I was @ target and I got these Auntie Anne Pizza Pretzel Sandwiches which are supposed to be like Hot Pockets but with Pretzels? idk. I've been on a pretzel kick tbh. I havent tried them yet doe Reply

salted soft pretzels with beer cheese or a good whole grain mustard are like a TOP 3 FOOD FOR ME OMMMMGG. Reply

SAME. food of the gods tbqh, especially if i have some cold beers to wash it all down with. Reply

I'm in that weird spot where I'm in between sizes. I'm normally a size 4 but I gained weight so now I'm too big for a size 4 and too small for a size 6. So now I'm trying to cut out beer (it's so hard in the summer), limit carbs, and limit portion sizes and also just exercise more.

I think the hardest thing for me is figuring out a low carb breakfast that doesn't include eggs :/

I love eggs but I eat them too much.



I think the hardest thing for me is figuring out a low carb breakfast that doesn't include eggs :/



I love eggs but I eat them too much. Reply

Make a "crepe" yes it includes eggs but even the smallest amount of flour mixed in gives it a more crepe like texture you can't even notice that it's mostly made out of eggs, add vanilla extract, a small squirt of agave (optional) and then cook it and fill it with sugar free blackberry jam and sour cream it's soo good. Not carb free but minimal carbs especially for the morning Reply

Maybe just use the egg whites? That's what I do because I was eating eggs too much. With egg whites you get the protein without the fat and cholesterol. Reply

I like tofu or tempeh scrambles with some veggies, or protein pancakes made with a flax egg Reply

Oooh I might try this! Reply

cheat days are fine i think, but i can't wrap my head around it. i have this one friend who diets bordering on ED levels, and then once a week basically binge eats and calls it a cheat day.



like... i'm not sure that's how you're supposed to do it, but be it faaaar away from me to call anyone out on their diet.



Yea that seems counter productive, like people who diet during the week but then over eat and over indulge on the weekends like, they're kind of canceling each other out which I guess is fine if you are just trying to maintain but idk how good it is health wise. Reply

exactly, and i don't think it's good for your health either if you keep starving yourself during the week only so you can over eat on the weekend.



like idt it would affect your weight drastically since it does balance out, but i don't see it working in the long run. Reply

This is my exact diet and didn't know other people did this as well lol. Personally, so far so good on the medical front. **Knocks on wood Reply

sounds a lot like a lite form of anorexia with bulimic tendencies

they just restrict and don't purge

I dunno, this type of thinking always strikes me as dangerous Reply

it's because some people have a body type where you can avoid plateauing if you shock your system with a windfall of carbs and/or calories once a week, once every 10 days, once every 2 weeks, etc.



some people also need cheat days in order to maintain their resolve to stick to their diets. but obviously not everyone treats their diets or their cheat days in mentally healthy ways so. Reply

That's crazy, I used to do that back when I didn't know any better and it was never just a weekend binge. The raised insulin and stretched stomach did some damage that made me need to keep eating that way for a few days after and slowly (VERY slowly, because it was that difficult) get off it



Now, cheat days for me are just going over my daily calorie limit. I try to stay away from sugar and starchy carbs either way though, because sugar is my enemy and messes with my hormones/moods Reply

Parent

Why would I bother with mcdonalds if I'm just going to order a grilled chicken sandwich? Like this is a good tactic if you have a family or friends that like to eat at fast food places often and you want to join in, but aside from that, if I do fast food I'm going to treat myself... I don't get diet logic, same with people who try to make "healthy" baked goods like "cookies" and "brownies" without sugar or butter and oil, that end up tasting like dirt lol if the diet is that important to me I'll just stick with fruit if I'm craving something sweet and not tarnish the good name of cookies and brownies, or just treat myself once a week to a legit baked good. Reply

That's what I was thinking. The whole point is to pig out. You can make a grilled chicken at home. I get Macfurries, fries, and beverages at Mickie dees.

Also I had a sugar free piece of cheese cake once and I legit felt some type of way with the person who baked it. Like bitch why?!



Edited at 2017-05-22 10:58 pm (UTC) Reply

or get a grilled chicken sandwich from an actual restaurant. IDG people who opt for fast food over getting like, a burger from an actual restaurant if they want to indulge, the burger is usually the cheapest thing on the menu entree wise. Reply

yessss. if i want a burger and fries i want it from a nice place Reply

lol same, I don't get it at all. I guess I'm lucky that I like the taste of healthy good, but if I want a treat I'll just have it. I think it's sad when people bake, like, protein powder and shape it into a ring and call it a donut. That's not a donut Reply

Yeah that makes way more sense to me. If I'm going to eat at one of those places I'd rather eat what I want than just get something plain. Reply

ia with this lol, I feel the same way about vegan stuff; instead of trying to emulate a chicken wrap, I'd rather have a smashed chickpeas and dill wrap - make something that works with what I'm trying to do, rather than cheat my way through things that already exist. it just ends up being a disappointment



I think being on a diet and modifying those things only really makes sense when it's for health. I am on a low carb and VERY low sugar diet because sugar messes with my physical and mental health like crazy, but if I end up eating a donut, I'm gonna eat a sugary, buttery, fried donut. Maybe just a smaller one, that's all lol Reply

Parent

Well she isn't wrong. But what about that time she flew to Dallas to get Chipotle or something?



Bless My Fitness Pal for teaching me how many calories are in everything. Reply

same! mfp is my saviour tbh Reply

celeb cheat days make me so sad. i remember reading an old ashley tisdale interview and she said her cheats were: (i) occasional sprouted grain bread and (ii) occasionally eating after 3 pm Reply

The rock has the most epic cheat days. All those pancakes and all that pizza. Reply

How did she function if she doesn't eat after 3 Reply

she ate all morning, i guess. idk people talk a lot of nonsense about how long you need to digest before bed Reply

probably intermittent fasting, a lot of people do it and it's not necessarily a bad thing. it just means you eat your daily calories within a small timeframe (IF is basically when you have 16+ hours in between your meals). i end up doing this a lot because i realised i'm super hungry around lunch time, but don't really care for breakfast or dinner. and if i eat before bed i have trouble sleeping. so i guess not eating after 3pm worked out for her somehow. Reply

I remember Scarlet Johannsen once said in elle magazine that her fave diet indulgence is "a slice of veggie pizza and a diet coke" and then a month or two later glamour magazine was like "it's okay to roll your eyes when a celeb says their fave indulgence is 'a slice of veggie pizza and a diet coke'" I was like OHHH DRAMA IN THE FASHION MAGS Reply

Currently in the middle of being lazy about making my lunches for the rest of the week/next week. Reply

You make them for the entire week? I always make my lunch the night before. Reply

Yup. I just toss them in the freezer and take one out when I want to bring something for lunch. thaws out by lunch time and then I don't have to worry about it :) Reply

also i really need to learn how to cook things without a steam cooker



like i love it to death, but it still feels like i need options that aren't boiled with steam.



Reply

My go to recently has been to throw some protein (usually chicken) on a sheet pan with various veggies, spray with olive oil or avocado oil spray, sprinkle on some spices, and roast at like 425° For 20 minutes. Super easy, especially if you get lazy and just buy frozen chopped veggies. Reply

